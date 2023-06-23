MTG-Boebert Catfight? Not Quite

You would think that, with information on the Biden family and the complicity of the DOJ and IRS spilling over like an RV toilet tank at a cheap roadside campground, Republicans would somehow find a way to stay on the same page long enough to make some headway. I mean, the recent news alone should be enough for the elephants in D.C. to link hands and sing “Kumbaya” and even hoist some frosty mugs of whatever beverages they favor for a few choruses of The Beatles’ “All Together Now.” Didn’t anybody else watch Rep. Jason Smith’s presser yesterday? Didn’t they read Hunter’s WhatsApp message to Zhang? I know that the efficacy of Kevin McCarthy’s leadership is up for debate and that there are herds of RINOs grazing on the Republican plains inside the Beltway. But can’t everyone just stay on target?

Apparently not.

If you write for a living, you are used to frying your eyeballs reading news stories, SM posts, and even press releases from the various people whose mailing lists you keep forgetting to unsubscribe from. Usually, you subscribe hoping to get a jump on a good story. I tried that with DeSantis. Now all I get are offers to sell me Official DeSantis Hawaiian shirts. (Ditto for Ramaswamy hats.) And for a guy who’s already fighting to rid himself of a little paunch, Hawaiian shirts only serve to accent my problem. Be that as it may, I received a missive from Lauren Boebert’s office yesterday that was not a pitch for cash and actually contained information. The Gentlewoman from Colorado has started impeachment proceedings against President Resident. Here’s a quick excerpt:

REP. LAUREN BOEBERT LEADS AS FIRST HOUSE REPUBLICAN IN 24 YEARS TO INITIATE IMPEACHMENT PROCEEDINGS Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (CO-03) stated, “Joe Biden’s unconstitutional dereliction of his Article II duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed warrants impeachment. He has willfully created a border crisis that has enabled the horrific trafficking of children. As a mother, it breaks my heart to watch Joe Biden turn a blind eye to victims of child sex trafficking. Biden’s Border Crisis has allowed millions of illegal aliens to pour into our country, threatened our national security, and killed more than 100,000 Americans from fentanyl—including more than 1,800 Coloradans. I am pleased that House leadership worked with me on my impeachment bill to protect our constitutional republic. As demonstrated in this victory, I will continue to use every available procedural tool to hold Joe Biden accountable and advance impeachment proceedings.”

All well and good. Let’s, as they say, get this party started. However, it would appear Boebert forgot one thing. Marjorie Taylor Greene had already filed articles of impeachment and was not happy with Boebert stealing her thunder. The pair had a face-off on the house floor. The Daily Beast said that Greene called Boebert a “little bitch.” Greene reportedly said:

I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little bitch to me. And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.

Boebert reportedly shrugged her shoulders and said, “Okay, Marjorie, we’re through.” MTG replied, “We were never together.”

To be clear, I asked: “Was the name calling correct? There was a Daily Beast story that said you called her “a little bitch.’” “Impressively correct,” she replied. — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) June 21, 2023

Saw this conversation… not sure if it was a friendly one pic.twitter.com/tpz3z2Phtv — Acyn (@Acyn) June 21, 2023

It should be noted that Boebert used procedural tools to force a vote on her resolution. Greene did not have those tools. Advantage: Boebert.

The dust-up was reported by multiple outlets and was seen by other representatives. For her part, Boebert told The Daily Beast, “Marjorie is not my enemy. I came here to protect our children and their posterity. Joe Biden and the Democrats are destroying our country. My priorities are to correct their bad policies and save America.” When queried by CNN, she commented, “Like I said, I’m not in middle school.”

Unfortunately, all this display did was bring the Twitter Trolls and stupid meme-posters out of their holes for a news cycle and give the Lefties something about which to be smug. And Greene has certainly had her… interesting moments while in office. Boebert has been dragged and trolled by the Left at every opportunity. She appears to have had some familial issues, but I would say that holds true for many families in the country. Her political party is why the Left likes to focus on her personal life. And whatever her issues may be she also has the daunting task of keeping what is left of Red Colorado intact. I’ve traveled through her district frequently. Many of her constituents are fighting an uphill battle against the Blue Tide. Boebert has her work cut out for her. And she’s doing everything she can to get the job done.

And it is not as if the Democrats have never engaged in any strange or obnoxious behavior on or off the House and Senate floors. Some of the things the Donkeys have said and done are positively Lovecraftian and would be better suited for an issue of Weird Tales as opposed to The Washington Post. Not to mention, a president who can’t be left unattended to deliver a simple, let alone compound, sentence for more than two minutes. We have enough Mitch McConnells hanging around acting as consiglieres and caporegimes for the Marble Mafia. This is going to be a long fight, even if by some miracle the GOP does take the White House next time around. So in the end, does it really matter whose resolution they use, as long the job gets done?