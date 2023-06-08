Biden Took $5 Million to Have Ukraine Prosecutor Fired, FBI Document Suggests

Remember the infamous video where Gropey Joe bragged about having a prosecutor fired in exchange for $1 billion worth of U.S. aid to Ukraine? It’s looking more and more like Biden got paid mad stacks to have that man canned.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene released a videotaped statement today claiming she saw — after much delay — the FBI document detailing how then-VP Biden took $5 million to press a Ukrainian official to fire the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma Holdings, a Kyiv-based energy company.

FACT-O-RAMA! Burisma Holdings also hired Hunter Biden to their board of directors — paying him roughly $1 million per year from 2014 to 2019 — despite Hunter having no history working in the energy sector and not being able to speak Ukrainian.

Greene and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna spoke to reporters and claimed the document shows Burisma Holdings owner Mykola Zlochevsky allegedly told the FBI source that “he paid $5 million to one Biden and he paid $5 million to another Biden. And it was all a bribery to get [former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor] Shokin fired.”

Greene referred to the FBI informant involved in the document as “extremely credible,” before diving into the details of the document.

FAST FACTS:

Burisma was being investigated by a prosecutor name Shokin. He was looking into millions of dollars Burisma had paid to Hunter Biden.

Hunter’s job was to make their “problems go away,” meaning to make Shokin go away.

Joe Biden was paid $5 million to pressure Ukrainian officials to fire Shokin.

Hunter was told bribes were “common practice in Russia and Ukraine.” MTG detailed how businesses in Ukraine keep a paper trail of their bribes.

Joe Biden claimed he pushed to have Shokin fired because he was corrupt.

The owner of Burisma said Hunter was “stupid.”

The informant was told it would “take 10 years” for America’s Congress to discover the bribe because of all the shell accounts that were used.

MTG declared that it is “definitely illegal for the vice president of the united states” and his family to engage in this quid pro quo.

The investigation into the Bidens will continue.

This FBI document — attributed to a trustworthy and well-paid informant — is beginning to look like a smoking gun. This explains why the FBI went to such great lengths to keep the Oversight Committee from getting its hands on it.

When a reporter asked Joe Biden about the allegations that he “sold out the country,” Biden laughed and joked: “Where’s the money?” No one chuckled. Biden then went on to smilingly say it’s a bunch of “malarkey.”

