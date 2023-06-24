Chicken Little Leftists: Today's Progressives Can't Resist Relying on Histrionics

Remember the old children’s story about Chicken Little? An acorn falls on Chicken Little’s head, and she surmises that “the sky is falling” and the world is coming to an end. As a result, Chicken Little creates mass hysteria among the barnyard animals.

Chicken Little whipped the other animals into a frenzy with her histrionics, which makes her the perfect metaphor for today’s leftists. We can trace this back to at least the days of Paul Ryan when a progressive group ran an claiming that then-Speaker Ryan would cut Medicare to badly that it would be like pushing grandma off a cliff.

Democrats act as if every Republican proposal is an existential threat to life in one way or another. Fossil fuels will destroy the planet. Efforts to secure elections will prevent minorities from voting. Measures to keep young children from irreversibly damaging their bodies amount to erasing transgender people. You get the picture.

The Biden administration has turned progressive melodrama into an art form. We’re talking about the people who compare anyone who didn’t vote for Joe Biden to violent extremists and who promised a “winter of severe illness and death” to anyone who didn’t get the COVID-19 vaccine.

A Wall Street Journal editorial by Barton Swaim demonstrates how bad the left has gotten when it comes to histrionics.

“President Biden’s re-election announcement video warned that ‘MAGA extremists are lining up’ to repeal ‘bedrock freedoms,'” Swaim begins. “Uh oh—what freedoms? The extremists plan on ‘dictating what healthcare decisions women can make, banning books, and telling people who they can love, all by making it more difficult for you to be able to vote.’”

Even if you acknowledge the reference to abortion, Swaim insists, the campaign video’s claims are theatrical. You might even call them far out of touch with reality.

“The other threats on Mr. Biden’s list—’banning’ books, ‘telling people who they can love’ and voter suppression—are literally nonexistent,” Swaim points out. “Mr. Biden isn’t engaged in the time-honored political craft of exaggeration. He’s seeing things that aren’t there.”

Swaim admits that the left calls out the right for being dramatic about certain issues, but he also notes that the difference between the issues that conservatives get worked up about and these threats that Biden and the left flip over is that the right’s issues are legitimate problems.

Here at PJ Media, we’ve pointed out the silly hysteria over “book banning” on multiple occasions, and the claim that conservatives want to “tell people who they can love” is too ridiculous to dignify with a response. And I will always hold up my home state of Georgia as the refutation of the “voter suppression” myth — after Biden called the Peach State’s voter integrity law “Jim Crow in the 21st century” and Stacey Abrams forced Major League Baseball to move the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver, minority turnout increased in Georgia, and Republicans still won handily.

You would think that being proven wrong so many times would lead leftists to can the histrionics, but they don’t show any signs of stopping anytime soon. But when your policies sound like hysterical middle school girls, so do your tactics.

