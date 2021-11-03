If Georgia's New Voting Law Was 'Jim Crow 2.0,' It's Bizarro Jim Crow

For those of you who aren’t familiar with Superman or Seinfeld, the concept of Bizarro World is interesting. In the Superman comics, Bizarro World is a planet where everything is the opposite of what it is on Earth. In the Seinfeld episode “The Bizarro Jerry,” Elaine meets a group of friends who are the opposites of Jerry, George, and Kramer.

Georgia’s new voting law — the Election Integrity Act of 2021 — took effect on July 1. The main point of the bill, according to Gov. Brian Kemp, was to make it “easy to vote but hard to cheat” in the Peach State.

If the real intent of this law was to usher in “Jim Crow 2.0,” as many Democrats claimed, it turned out to be Bizarro Jim Crow.

Fair Fight Action, the group led by fantasy Gov. Stacey Abrams (D-Her Dreams) led the effort to “Stop Jim Crow 2.0.” The effort to defeat the Election Integrity Act of 2021 was full of lies that decried the suppression of the minority vote. Even Kamala Harris weighed in on how difficult it is for rural Americans to get an ID to vote — in the 21st century.

Some of the criticism of the Election Integrity Act hinged on specific provisions in the legislation — again relying on lies and prevarication. One purportedly Christian group called “Faithful Citizens Network” hit on one aspect of the bill in order to slam it:

As Christians, we are called to be a light unto the world. Because of this calling, Christian churches often volunteer their spaces to be polling places for elections. Churches then offer water as a witness to people waiting outside to vote in the sun, especially for parents with children. Georgia’s new voting law, SB 202, makes it illegal for Christians to hand out water to voters.

The problem was that the Faithful Citizens Network wasn’t faithful with the truth. The bill banned candidates and political groups from handing out water or snacks in order to influence the vote. You can’t pass out water with a label that reads, “Vote for [Candidate Name Here],” but plain old bottles of water are perfectly fine.

All of this goes to show that the left did everything it could to defeat Georgia’s voter law — including moving the All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver.

The first elections under the Election Integrity Act took place on November 2, coincidentally the same day the Atlanta Braves won the World Series, and one of the highest-profile contests was the Atlanta mayoral race. This year, embattled Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms chose not to run, so the field was wide open, with most candidates focusing on the city’s crime problem.

Related: Atlanta’s Mayor Urges Eyewitnesses to Call 911 Instead of Videoing Incidents

The last mayoral race took place in November 2017, and 96,777 Atlantans cast their ballots. Bottoms won in an eventual runoff.

This year, with “Jim Crow in the 21st century,” as Joe Biden put it, it would stand to reason that voter suppression would reign supreme, right?

Not so fast.

Georgians know how important every election is. As of Friday, the end of the early voting period, turnout in the City of Atlanta was at 150% of the total early voting turnout in 2017, the last comparable election cycle. We are engaged and we are energized. — New Georgia Project (@NewGAProject) November 1, 2021

Guess what? Supposedly suppressed voters turned out in droves. The final turnout was 168,212. That’s right: 70,000 more people turned out to vote in Tuesday’s election.

Voter turnout in Atlanta yesterday was 150% higher than it was four years ago. If you're still calling Georgia's election laws "voter suppression" and "Jim Crow 2.0" you are not a serious person. — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) November 3, 2021

In Bizarro World, everything is the opposite, and it’s funny how what the Democrats thought of as a restrictive law went Bizarro on them. What’s even funnier is that the left will never admit how wrong they were about Georgia.