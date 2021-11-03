Atlanta Wins World Series, MLB's Progressive Elites Lose

It was a splendid scene around America late Tuesday night, including at Minute Maid Park in downtown Houston.

Against all odds, the Atlanta Braves won Major League Baseball’s World Series for the first time in more than a quarter-century.

Moreover, in a fitting twist of irony, a left-wing villain presented them their championship trophy to cascading boos from the stands.

Seven months ago, as the 2021 season commenced, Major League Baseball’s clueless leadership caved to social media mobs and an uninformed president’s pleas that the All-Star Game be moved out of Atlanta.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred rapidly capitulated to partisan hysteria by stealing the Midsummer Classic from Georgia due to a dishonest campaign against the state’s innocuous new election laws.

Manfred’s ignoble statement — “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box” and more debunked clichés — lacked any substance, because his team of parochial elites never read the bill.

Hey Rob Manfred, you wouldn’t let us host the All Star Game, so we just won the World Series instead. Wear it, you woke loser. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 3, 2021

This decision came after President Joe Biden, in an appalling moment of dishonesty to ESPN, denounced the law as worse than Jim Crow racism.

The Washington Post gave Biden “four Pinocchios” for his lies on this issue. Even some in the liberal sports media called out the league’s cowardice. The White House has still never provided an explanation for the erroneous statements.

While the Braves end up atop the baseball world, Biden and Manfred are still floundering.