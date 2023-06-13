Drama Queens: The Rainbow Mafia Can’t Stand Not Being Universally Loved

There’s a stereotype that gay people are overdramatic. Fair or not, it’s something we see throughout culture, and the Pride Cult proved it beyond a shadow of a doubt last week.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the organization that serves as the arbiter of which people and corporations are sufficiently obeisant to the Rainbow Mafia, declared a state of emergency on June 6. No, seriously.

The HRC’s press release declared that the organization “officially declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the United States for the first time in its more than 40-year history, following an unprecedented and dangerous spike in anti-LGBTQ+ legislative assaults sweeping state houses this year.”

Dramatic much?

The HRC claims that a “sharp rise in anti-LGBTQ+ measures has spawned a dizzying patchwork of discriminatory state laws that have created increasingly hostile and dangerous environments for LGBTQ+ people” as if troopers are sitting at state lines with shotguns, stopping vehicles with pride flags or equal sign stickers on them.

The United States isn’t like Uganda, outlawing homosexuality and imposing severe penalties on homosexual behavior. The laws coming down the pike in some states put parents in the driver’s seat on how and when their kids learn about sexual behavior. These laws help ensure that impressionable children don’t go down the road of permanent chemical and surgical body alteration.

Things have gotten so bad in the eyes of the melodramatic Rainbow Mafia that the HRC has issued a guidebook — presumably akin to the infamous Green Book of Jim Crow days — that includes “health and safety resources, a summary of state-by-state laws, “know your rights” information, and resources designed to support LGBTQ+ travelers as well as those already living in hostile states.”

If you want to know how bad the emergency is for the Pride Cult, look no further than the culture around us. The LGBTQ crowd is celebrated more than any other group in the world, and let’s face it: no demographic in a “state of emergency” gets an entire month set aside to celebrate everything about it.

You can’t sit through a commercial break on television without seeing gay couples and even transgender people. LGBTQ (and sometimes Y) people have disproportionate representation these days in entertainment as well. A group suffering the level of persecution that the HRC claims is so rampant doesn’t receive invitations to run around topless on the White House lawn. (You stay classy, Democrats.)

The problem is that the Pride Cult can’t stand not being universally loved, accepted, and celebrated. What the Rainbow Mafia needs to learn is what most everybody else learned as children: that not everyone is going to like you or agree with you. And most of us have certainly learned by now that not everyone is going to celebrate every decision we make in our lives.

Yet that’s exactly what the Pride Cult wants us to do. And when we don’t affirm every aspect of the Pride agenda, the cult reacts in the most dramatic way imaginable. These people truly are insufferable.

