Happy 90th Birthday, DiFi! Now Go Home.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Newsom SSR) turned 90 years old on Thursday. She has been in the Senate since the day after Bill Clinton was elected president of the United States. Before that, she was mayor of San Francisco, starting about midway through the Carter administration. Her political career began when she was elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors; that was during the first year of the Nixon administration. Feinstein is almost ten years older than Old Joe Biden. Yet instead of being hailed as the far-Left’s elder statist, DiFi awoke on her 90th birthday to a rude surprise: CNN threw her under the bus. Yes, you read that right.

Clearly, the Left has decided that Feinstein has passed her sell-by date and wants to get a new Commie in to replace her. But what’s the hurry? DiFi has already said that she is not running for reelection in 2024, and her manifest cognitive decline ought to be no problem. After all, the Democrats have put Old Joe Biden in the White House and John Fetterman (D-Unintelligible) among Feinstein’s colleagues, and now they’re worried because Dianne Feinstein doesn’t seem to have any clear idea of where she is or what she’s doing at any given moment? It doesn’t make any sense. As long as she votes the way Chuck Schumer (D-Sinister) wants her to, what’s the problem?

As far as CNN is concerned, the problem is that Feinstein “has grown isolated over the years from most members of her California delegation and other Democrats in her home state, feeding a discontent among allies who tell CNN they now wish for a more engaged and energetic senior senator.” So apparently while she is good for votes, she is not so good when she is expected to be opening up the Washington goodie bag for the folks back home.

CNN adds that “Dozens of elected California Democrats who might otherwise interact with Feinstein on a regular basis tell CNN they long ago stopped expecting to. They wish she could give advice and collaborate, tackling issues proactively as an active partner in the Senate. They’re bitter about it — and some also tell CNN that the situation means their constituents haven’t been getting the work they elected their senior senator to do.”

Actually, if you look at San Francisco, it’s clear that Democrats have done all too much work on a once-beautiful city, but as far as they’re concerned, there is still more damage to be done, and Feinstein is no longer able to swing the wrecking ball the way she used to.

“It’s been six weeks since Feinstein came back to the Senate from an extended medical absence for shingles,” but CNN laments that while “her work level is picking back up,” she has “done little to shut down questions about her fitness for office.” Well, yeah. She has actually never been fit for office.

She wasn’t fit to be a senator when she first walked into the Senate during the waning days of Poppy Bush’s failed presidency. She was only ever fit to push the Leftist agenda of dependence upon government, inaction against crime, the murder of babies, borderless internationalism, and all the rest of it. If California had had a senator who was actually fit to hold office since 1992, the country might look quite different.

Despite Feinstein’s yeoman service to the cause of America’s steady decline, CNN’s knives were out for the veteran corruptocrat. It asked congressional staffers “to discuss their working relationship with the senator,” and got back “extended ‘ums’ or groans.” Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Democratic People’s Republic of California) was more articulate, complaining that “the last time I spoke with her on anything face-to-face was right before the pandemic.”

Another California Democrat Congressman, Mike Levin, said, “it’s been quite a while” since he had spoken with DiFi about anything substantive. “I don’t speak with her on a regular basis, and that’s been before any of the recent health challenges she’s had.” Asked the same question, a third Democrat representative, Nanette Barragán, said: “Oh boy, I can’t remember. Probably when I was a freshman member.” She was first elected in 2016. Others gave similar answers.

Still, it’s hard to see what CNN is so upset about. Feinstein is a Democrat vote in the Senate, and when she finally returns to the pesthole she and her colleagues have made of San Francisco, she will be replaced by another Democrat vote in the Senate. But on the fact that she should retire, both patriots and Leftists can agree. In fact, she should have gone home a long, long time ago.