There, but Not All There: After Three-Month Absence, Dianne Feinstein Insists She Has Been in the Senate All Along

After being out of the Senate for nearly three months for what was reported to be an attack of shingles, the 89-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Beijing) is back — or is she? No sooner had Feinstein, now wheelchair-bound, returned to the Senate than she reminded us yet again that she is in the throes of a cognitive decline so severe as to make Old Joe Biden look as sharp as a tack, and that’s no malarkey, Jack.

On Tuesday, as Feinstein appeared in the Senate for the first time after her long absence, a reporter asked her how she was. “Oh, I’m feeling fine,” Feinstein replied. “I have a problem with the leg.” She was then asked how her colleagues had reacted to her return, and she astonished everyone by answering, “No, I haven’t been gone. You should follow the — I haven’t been gone. I’ve been working.”

The flummoxed reporter then asked the honorable servant of the people if she had been working from home. Feinstein responded irritably, “No, I’ve been here. I’ve been voting. Please. You either know or don’t know.” You can say that again, DiFi! It’s a common feature of dementia for patients to think they have been doing things that they haven’t even come close to doing. Feinstein’s answer was a clear indication that she has no business being in the Senate, but of course, Senate Democrats are never, ever going to admit that. Nor, apparently, is Feinstein herself.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Vietnam) revealed why no Senate Democrats were disposed to question Feinstein’s return when he said, “There’s one job that no one else can do for us, which is to vote. And she’s been doing that job in the last few days, and so far as I can tell, she’s been doing well.” That’s all Feinstein’s return is about: with John Fetterman (D-The Addams Family) unable to formulate a coherent sentence, the Democrats’ Senate majority is hanging by a thread. Feinstein has to be there.

Nonetheless, Feinstein doesn’t have any business being in the Senate, and her apparent forgetting of her nearly three-month-long absence is just the latest indication of that. There have been many others. As far back as thirteen months ago, the San Francisco Chronicle wrote, “When a California Democrat in Congress recently engaged in an extended conversation with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, they prepared for a rigorous policy discussion like those they’d had with her many times over the last 15 years. Instead, the lawmaker said, they had to reintroduce themselves to Feinstein multiple times during an interaction that lasted several hours.” The Chronicle, like all the rest of the establishment media, is eager to kowtow to the prevailing pronoun madness. In real life, however, “they” refers to a group, not to an individual, and there appears to have been only one lawmaker, not a group, who encountered Feinstein in the throes of dementia.

One was enough. The Chronicle added that “the lawmaker who had the hours-long interaction with Feinstein referenced a classic fable in which people are afraid to speak the truth to a powerful leader: ‘We’ve got an “Emperor’s New Clothes” problem here.’” Yes, we do, and over a year later, it’s worse than ever. Last month, former (hooray) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Absolut) charged that concerns over Feinstein’s ability to discharge the duties of her office were simply manifestations of sexism. “She deserves the respect to get well and be back on duty,” Pelosi declared. Warming to her topic, she continued, “It’s interesting to me. I don’t know what political agendas are at work that are going after Senator Feinstein in that way. I’ve never seen them go after a man who was sick in the Senate in that way.”

Yeah, that’s it, Nancy. Being concerned about a senator who isn’t even aware that she has been absent for a lengthy period is just sexism. Thinking that the least we can ask of the alleged public servants in Washington is that they be minimally functional — why, that just means you hate women. On the other hand, in light of the fact that Feinstein and her colleagues are deeply entrenched corruptocrats who have been gleefully feeding at the public trough for decades now, it’s better that they’re not functional. Unfortunately, the people who are telling Feinstein when and how to vote and making sure that she shows up to swing measures to the Left are in full possession of their faculties.