Fetterman’s I-95 Follies (Also Starring Old Joe Biden)

We used to have politicians who could speak. The writings of Daniel Webster and Abraham Lincoln were studied in literature classes, before all that was swept away to make room for racial hatred indoctrination and pronoun-choosing sessions. Now, by contrast, we’ve got Old Joe Biden and John Fetterman (D-Uhhh). On Saturday, they teamed up to assure us that they’ve got the collapse of a section of I-95 in Pennsylvania firmly under control. Sure they do. No doubt their command of the situation is commensurate with their command of the English language.

Fetterman first addressed the issue in the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Friday, when that committee’s chairman, Sen. Tom Carper (D-Bidenville), asked him to comment on the I-95 collapse. After a fairly lengthy pause, Fetterman responded:

Senator John Fetterman on the I-95 bridge collapse in Philadelphia: "I, uh, would just, um, really like to, you know — the 95, 95, 95. You know?" pic.twitter.com/QN84NhBmpS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 16, 2023

Uh, no, I, I, I, uh, would, would, would just, ah, um, really like ta, y’know, the 95, 95, 95. Y’know. Um, y’know, obviously, that, y’know, you’re pretty much preoccupied with, with the 95, and I certainly am too, and you know it’s a major, uh, atery, na-, not just for, for Pennsylvania, but for the east, the east coast. And, Penn- a lot of Pennsylvanians are worried that the delays and repairs bring to its standstill deal.

Yes, he said “atery,” as if I-95 were one big roadside restaurant. Then on the following day, Fetterman, resplendent in his trademark hoodie and shorts, stood next to the putative president of the United States and gave Old Joe a lesson on how to speak with shocking incoherence while everyone around you has to pretend that you’re making perfect sense. The lion of the Senate declared:

Incredibly well spoken, Fetterman. “And now I’m standing next to president again, next to a collapsed bridge, he said. “And here is here to commit to work with the governor and the delegadation to make sure we get this fixed quick, fast, as well too.” “This is a president that… pic.twitter.com/yRd0fcQHnW — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 17, 2023

And now I’m standing next to, the president again, next to a collapsed bridge, here. And he is here to commit to work with th-, the governor and the, the delegadation, to make sure that we get this fixed quick, fast, as well too. This is a president that is committed to infructure. Yeah, and then on top of that, uh, the, the jewel, uh, wha-, kinda of, um, uh, law, of the infreshture, infruc, yeah, imfresshion, uh, bill, that is gonna make sure that there’s gonna be bridges all across like this all across th-, America getting rebuilt.

That was a hard act to top, and Old Joe didn’t even try. After Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney introduced him by noting that he rooted for the Philadelphia sports teams, Biden said, “I might add if I didn’t, I’d be sleeping alone.” When this didn’t get the laugh he expected, he added, “Do I have to explain? I better to explain that, some don’t know what I’m talkin’. My wife’s a Philly girl.” Still no laughs, so Biden walked away from the podium and asked, “All right, where we goin’?”

That was more coherent than Old Joe usually is, as were his later remarks, which he read off his teleprompter with relative ease, delivering some bland boilerplate more or less flawlessly: “I know how important this stretch of highway is not just to Philly, but to the entire Northeast corridor and to my home state.” Nevertheless, the specter of Fetterman standing with Biden only underscored the deep crisis of our body politic. Why are these two men who are so obviously unfit to hold office in such powerful and influential positions? Why does everyone around them keep up the Emperors-New-Clothes act and do everything possible to make the uninformed and distracted public think that they’re capable and competent officials?

Why did they run for these offices in the first place? Does ambition still overpower their clouded minds? Or were they chosen precisely because they’re so obviously incapable and likely know that they are, and thus are more easily brought into line with a system in which their duties are performed by nameless, faceless functionaries acting upon the orders of — whom?

Related: ‘We Sale Your Bank’: WaPo Reporter Rewrites Disastrous Fetterman Word Salad as a ‘Quote’

With Fetterman and Biden, we have entered the age of Government by the Wizard of Oz: the man behind the curtain controls everything, although we don’t actually know who the man behind the curtain is. The establishment media dutifully plays along, never asking any uncomfortable questions and maintaining the illusion that these empty-minded figureheads are actually making their own decisions.

Fetterman and Biden, in sum, are the most fitting poster boys for how American politics works today. The public part is all for show, featuring figureheads propped up by sycophants, while the real work is done behind the scenes, with the truth only coming out in dribs and drabs over years. Skeptical? Ask Hunter Biden about it.