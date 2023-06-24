The White House Can’t Evade Biden’s Scandals Much Longer

Whether it’s Hunter Biden’s legal troubles, Joe Biden’s own bribery scandal, or anything in between, the White House has so far implemented a strategy of evading questions rather than saying anything definitive on the record. Joe Biden has also personally laughed off questions rather than give an explicit denial. Well, it doesn’t look like this strategy will continue to work, and the White House is going to have to do more to address the allegations.

On Friday, the White House press corps surprisingly took an assertive stance toward Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, as she declined to comment on the mounting scandals surrounding Joe Biden and even refrained from giving a definitive statement denying the allegations.

What does this mean? It means that the mainstream media is actually taking an interest in the Biden Crime Family scandals and actually wants to report on them. In the wake of Hunter’s sweetheart plea deal dropping earlier this week, there has been a flood of revelations about Hunter Biden and Biden administration corruption thanks to whistleblowers who have come forward.

One of the most damning allegations is a WhatsApp conversation from July 30, 2017, in which Hunter Biden threatened his Chinese business partner Henry Zhao to pay a promised bribe while invoking his father’s name, insisting that Joe Biden was there with him as he wrote the message.

“I am sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight,” Hunter told Zhao.

A photo from Hunter Biden’s laptop confirmed that Hunter was indeed at Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Del. home that day — corroborating the whistleblower’s claims.

When asked about this on Friday, the White House tried to avoid discussing it. Both Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby refused to answer questions, but White House reporters were having none of it.

Karine Jean-Pierre just spent two entire minutes lashing out at reporters for asking about Hunter Biden. pic.twitter.com/ucRrkKwE8f — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2023

HOLY SMOKES: Reporters TURN on Karine Jean Pierre, gang up on her for 4 minutes straight asking about Joe Biden's connection to Hunter's overseas business dealings after bombshell text messages reveal criminal corruption scheme pic.twitter.com/GYUhEfq6jz — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) June 23, 2023

After the onslaught, Jean-Pierre walked away from a question about whether Attorney General Merrick Garland committed perjury.

REPORTER: "Does the Biden administration think the Attorney General committed perjury…? KJP: *walks away* pic.twitter.com/guqtteWeSF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2023

Now under Republican administrations, we’re used to the press asking the White House tough questions and trying to get to the bottom of stories. To see multiple reporters not letting this issue go may actually suggest that there’s a hunger to find out what’s behind these allegations.

Maybe some left-wing outlets are simply looking for a definitive denial that they can take at face value, but I think there is a growing sense of frustration from the legacy media with the White House’s repeated deflections on an issue that they absolutely should comment on rather than hiding behind “this is a family issue” because of Hunter Biden’s involvement. The Biden administration has been accused of interfering with the investigation; Joe Biden is connected to various bribes. Jean-Pierre was asked, point-blank, if Joe Biden was “involved in the shakedown attempt,” and she wouldn’t even say no.

Even if your inclination is to defend Joe Biden (as is the case with most in the mainstream media), you can’t deny that it looks bad, and the White House won’t be able to get away with deflecting questions anymore.