IRS Whistleblower Says Justice Department Slowed and Stymied the Hunter Biden Tax Investigation

An IRS agent who supervised the investigation into President Biden’s son Hunter alleged that the Justice Department impeded and stifled the probe and that Attorney General Merrick Garland lied during testimony to Congress about the investigation.

The allegations made by IRS Agent Gary Shapley threaten to blow up the Justice Department’s narrative of the Hunter Biden case and certainly have the potential to cause enormous political problems for the president.

Garland told Congress that Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss — a holdover from the Trump administration — had full authority to pursue the investigation and could do whatever he wished on the case. Shapley’s statements contradicted that testimony, leaving the attorney general open to charges of lying to Congress.

Shapely told the Ways and Means Committee that the Hunter Biden probe was originally “an offshoot of an investigation the IRS was conducting into a foreign-based amateur online pornography platform.”

The agent’s account offers some new evidence regarding how Hunter Biden used his father to extract concessions from business partners.

From a text message allegedly sent to businessman Henry Zhao by Hunter from his family home in Delaware:

I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.

