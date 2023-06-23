IRS Whistleblower Says Justice Department Slowed and Stymied the Hunter Biden Tax Investigation

An IRS agent who supervised the investigation into President Biden’s son Hunter alleged that the Justice Department impeded and stifled the probe and that Attorney General Merrick Garland lied during testimony to Congress about the investigation.
The allegations made by IRS Agent Gary Shapley threaten to blow up the Justice Department’s narrative of the Hunter Biden case and certainly have the potential to cause enormous political problems for the president.
Garland told Congress that Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss — a holdover from the Trump administration — had full authority to pursue the investigation and could do whatever he wished on the case. Shapley’s statements contradicted that testimony, leaving the attorney general open to charges of lying to Congress.
Shapely told the Ways and Means Committee that the Hunter Biden probe was originally “an offshoot of an investigation the IRS was conducting into a foreign-based amateur online pornography platform.”
The agent’s account offers some new evidence regarding how Hunter Biden used his father to extract concessions from business partners.
From a text message allegedly sent to businessman Henry Zhao by Hunter from his family home in Delaware:
I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.
Some of Shapley’s most eyebrow-raising allegations center on a meeting on Oct. 7, 2022. By that point, The Washington Post reported that federal agents had concluded there was enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax and gun violations.
That discussion at the U.S. attorney’s office in Wilmington, which included prosecutors, FBI agents and IRS agents, “ended up being my red-line meeting,” Shapley told lawmakers. He said Weiss claimed to the agents that he was not, in fact, the “deciding official on whether charges are filed.” [Emphasis added]
It’s crystal clear from Shapley’s testimony that Merrick Garland was lying when he claimed that Weiss had a free hand in the investigation.
Shapley says that Weiss told meeting participants that day that he wanted to file charges against Hunter in Washington, D.C. But “the Biden-appointed D.C. U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves would not allow him to charge in his District.” This surprised Shapley, as he had expected Biden would face the most serious tax-related charges in Washington because that’s where he was living in 2014 and that’s where the most serious misconduct occurred.
A spokesman for Garland denied that the AG had done anything wrong.
“As both the Attorney General and U.S. Attorney David Weiss have said, U.S. Attorney Weiss has full authority over this matter, including responsibility for deciding where, when, and whether to file charges as he deems appropriate. He needs no further approval to do so,” the spokesman said in a written statement.
Richard Neal, the ranking Democrat on the committee, whined that the allegations should not have been released publicly while lawmakers are still vetting them. Nothing about the bombshell substance of the allegations, only that they shouldn’t have been released.
The Hunter Biden case is a “textbook example” of tax evasion — a crime Hunter wasn’t charged with and that carries guaranteed jail time.
“He was expensing personal expenses, his business expenses,” Shapley said. “There was a $25,000 to one of his girlfriend’s and it said, ‘golf membership.’ And then we went out and followed that money. It was for a sex club membership in LA. … There were multiple examples of prostitutes that were ordered basically, and we have all the communications between that where he would pay for these prostitutes, would book them a flight where even the flight ticket showed their name. And then he expensed those.”
Bottom line: Hunter Biden is a no-talent crook who should be under threat of ten years in jail for serious felonies rather than skating to freedom after being charged with only two misdemeanors.
As the kicker to this story, the committee also heard from an IRS agent who worked directly under Shapley:
A week after Shapley’s May 26 appearance before the House Ways and Means Committee, the panel heard from an IRS investigator who worked under Shapley. That transcript was also made public Thursday, though the investigator’s name was redacted. Both Democrats and Republicans participated in both interviews. The investigator largely echoed Shapley’s testimony, adding details about Biden’s alleged tax evasion and saying he had been barred from taking routine investigative steps in ways he had not encountered in other cases.
In one instance, the investigator said that when he expressed interest in interviewing Hunter Biden’s children about expenses deducted on their behalf on Biden’s tax returns, he was told by a prosecutor that “it will get us into hot water if we interview the President’s grandchildren.”
Not one but two IRS agents working on the Hunter Biden tax case have now come forward and confirmed that the attorney general of the United States is a liar and that the entire investigation into Hunter Biden’s wrongdoing has been tainted by favoritism and political machinations.
Not many are surprised by these revelations, which says something profound about the current state of the American justice system.
