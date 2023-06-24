Hunter Biden’s Tax Deductions Include Payments to a Prostitute and a Sex Club

According to explosive testimony from an IRS whistleblower, Hunter Biden reduced his tax liability by illegally claiming deductions on his taxes for payments made to a prostitute and a sex club. These weren’t small amounts either. According to the whistleblower, the deductions amounted to more than a hundred thousand dollars.

“So some of the items that he deducted were personal no-show employees. He deducted payments that were made to who he called his West Coast assistant, but she was essentially a prostitute,” the whistleblower testified.

The House Ways and Means Committee interview the whistleblower, an IRS criminal investigator, on June 1. According to the testimony, which was released to Congress on Thursday, the deductions amounted to $106,000 in taxes in 2018, which he classified as business expenses.

“He made payments — there’s an $18,000 wire that is made to one of these individuals, and on the wires they say $8,000 in wage and $10,000 in golf — $10k golf club member deposit. And we know that that $10,000 went to pay for a sex club,” the whistleblower told Congress. “He went to a sex club, and we’ve talked to the person that owned that sex club, and they confirmed that he was there. And the guy has to pay $10,000, and the girl — whoever is referring him there doesn’t have to pay anything. So that was deducted on the tax return.”

The club’s founder told the New York Post that Hunter was kicked out of the sex club for inappropriate behavior.

Last month, IRS supervisory agent Gary Shapley, another whistleblower, disclosed multiple instances where he discovered Hunter Biden inappropriately deducting expenses for flights related to prostitutes.

“There were multiple examples of prostitutes that were ordered basically, and we have all the communications between them where he would pay for these prostitutes, would book them a flight where even the flight ticket showed their name. And then he expensed those,” Shapley testified.

“We went out and followed that money, it was for a sex club membership in L.A.,” he added.

There has been an avalanche of revelations about Hunter Biden’s illicit activities that have been released to Congress the past week, including a WhatsApp conversation between Hunter Biden and his Chinese business partner Henry Zhao of CEFC Energy, in which he threatened him to pay a bribe, invoking his father’s name, insisting that he was sitting next to him. Photos from Hunter Biden’s laptop indicate that Hunter Biden was indeed at Joe Biden’s house the day of that conversation. The Bidens were later paid at least $5 million, according to bank records. Whistleblowers have also revealed how the Biden administration interfered with the investigations into Hunter Biden.