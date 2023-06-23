Photo From Hunter Biden’s Laptop Corroborates Bribery Claims From Whistleblower

Photographs found on Hunter Biden’s laptop confirm that the embattled first son was at his father’s Wilmington, Del., home on the same day he threatened his Chinese business partner to fulfill his “commitment” while invoking his father’s name.

On Thursday, the House Ways and Means Committee released transcripts of a WhatsApp conversation between Hunter Biden to his Chinese business partner Henry Zhao, who is associated with CEFC Energy.

The conversation was discovered by Gary Shapley, an IRS whistleblower who came forward revealing the Biden administration inappropriately interfered with the investigation of Hunter Biden.

In the conversation, which took place on July 30, 2017, Hunter Biden claimed he was sitting next to his father and that “we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled.”

I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. All too often people mistake kindness for weakness—and all too often I am standing over top of them saying I warned you. From this moment until whenever he reaches me. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father. I sure hope whatever it is you are doing is very very important.

Shapley may not have had conclusive evidence that Hunter and Joe Biden were together when Hunter threatened Zhao, but a photo from Hunter’s laptop proves it was very possible. The photo shows Hunter behind the wheel of his dad’s prized 1967 Corvette Stingray, which he kept in the garage of his Wilmington residence, next to boxes of classified documents he had no right to be in possession of. Hunter’s message to Zhao was sent at 9:45 a.m. July 30, 2017, and the timestamp on the picture (found in the photo’s metadata) is 6:49 p.m. on the very same day.

This revelation is the latest piece of evidence contradicting Biden’s repeated statements denying knowledge or participation in Hunter’s foreign business deals.

“That same day Hunter Biden invoked ‘me and my family’ in an email to CEFC director Gongwen Dong confirming that they had agreed to a $10 million contract for ‘introductions alone,’ with bonus payments for any successful business deals the Biden family introduces,” reports the Washington Free Beacon. “The relationship proved lucrative for the Biden family. CEFC Energy paid Hunter Biden at least $5 million in the ensuing months to scout out potential investments for the Chinese firm. The company paid Biden another $1 million to provide legal services for CEFC Energy executive Patrick Ho, who faced charges that he tried to bribe African officials for oil rights.”