Whistleblower: Biden Admin Blocked Investigation Into Hunter Biden

A supervisory IRS agent informed Congress of the Biden administration’s efforts to protect Hunter Biden.

According to the agent, two search warrants were blocked, and he also confirmed that the government possessed evidence of Joe Biden’s meetings with his son’s Chinese business partners.

The testimony was obtained by Just the News after the House Ways and Means Committee voted to override Hunter Biden’s tax privacy and release the agent’s accusations of preferential treatment and political interference.

“I am blowing the whistle because the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office, Department of Justice Tax, and Department of Justice provided preferential treatment and unchecked conflicts of interest in an important and high-profile investigation of the President’s son, Hunter Biden,” IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley told Congress.

“Shapley divulged in his testimony federal prosecutors twice blocked search warrants seeking evidence from Hunter Biden, including one for a storage locker with corporate documents and another for Joe Biden’s Delaware residence where Hunter Biden was living, even though agents had met the standards for probable cause,” reports Just the News. “Shapley recounted that an assistant U.S. Attorney [was] working on the case in Delaware when she rejected the warrant for Joe Biden’s home in December 2020.”

According to Shapley, “The decision was whether the juice was worth the squeeze, and also a statement made here was that she said that, well, we had to consider the optics of doing a search warrant on, you know, Hunter Biden’s residence and/or the guest house of President Biden.”

“She further states about the guest house of Joe Biden that there was no way we’d get that approved,” he recounted. Later when agents pivoted to seek a search warrant for a storage locker where Hunter Biden stored some of his corporate records, they were thwarted again and instead prosecutors alerted the Biden legal team. Shapley said the denial was unprecedented in his many years as an IRS agent. “So it was off the table. And that was even after the election. So there’s many things. Any other case I ever worked, if they were like there’s a storage unit with documents from the business and personal documents in relation to the years under investigation — the risk was zero, because it’s on a storage unit, it’s not on a residence — there’s no prosecutor I’ve ever worked with that wouldn’t say, go get those documents,” he said. Shapley also confirmed prosecutors had evidence that Joe Biden met with officials of his son’s Chinese energy client called CEFC, describing an interview that family associate Rob Walker gave the FBI.

During a press conference on Thursday, Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.) revealed that two other IRS whistleblowers have accused Biden’s Department of Justice of concealing evidence related to tax crimes involving Hunter Biden. Smith stated that U.S. Attorney David Weiss attempted to bring charges against Hunter Biden in two jurisdictions last year but was unsuccessful both times. According to Smith, Weiss requested to be appointed as a special counsel in the case but was denied.

The IRS whistleblowers pushed for felony charges to be brought in the case after Hunter Biden allegedly skipped paying millions of dollars in taxes on more than $8.3 million in income. The whistleblowers said that the IRS was notified of potential evidence “in the guest house of former Vice President Biden,” but were told “by U.S. attorney Lesley Wolf that because the evidence would be found in the guest house of former Vice President Biden ‘there is no way’ a search warrant for evidence would ever get approved.”

These revelations come days after Hunter Biden received a sweetheart plea deal to avoid jail time for his tax fraud and gun crimes.