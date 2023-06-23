The Evidence of Public Health™ COVID-19 Malfeasance Continues to Mount

Every week, despite the near-blackout on true information by the Pfizer-owned corporate state media, a veritable avalanche of evidence slips into the public domain that demonstrates the Public Health™ authorities’ malfeasance, if not outright criminality, regarding the government’s COVID-19 response.

Here’s some of the latest, via Washington Examiner:

Emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request show that CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and former NIH Director Francis Collins were aware of, and discussed, “breakthrough cases” of COVID in January 2021 — right when the vaccines became widely available. In her email, Walensky says that “clearly,” it is an “important area of study,” links to a study raising the issue, and assures the person she is sending it to that Dr. Anthony Fauci is looped into these conversations. However, in public, Walensky was saying something quite different. Two months after discussing this data, she said vaccinated people “don’t carry the virus” and “don’t get sick.” In a congressional hearing, after it became clear people were able to get infected with COVID even after receiving the vaccine, she defended her original statements by claiming it was true at the time she said it — namely, for the strands we were dealing with in early 2021.

Just like Hillary Clinton, Walensky appears to have dual, contradictory public and private positions.

How many people got vaxxed based on the lies told by the Public Health™ authorities? How many of those people suffered adverse events? How many of them would have gotten the shots if people like Walensky had told the truth they were telling in private in public instead of lying to protect the interests of Pfizer and Moderna?

Related: WATCH: Biden Regime HHS Secretary Lies About Force-Masking Kids

This has to be criminal. Gangsters involved in low-level drug peddling conspiracies get caught up all the time in federal RICO statutes. Why should government actors responsible through their brutal policies for untold suffering escape, given the documented collusion behind the scenes to manipulate the narrative, cover up for Fauci-funded gain-of-function research, minimize and censor stories about injuries from the shots, etc.?

Walensky’s dishonesty surrounding vaccine efficacy dovetails with prior revelations, which I covered at PJ Media, that Pfizer knew its experimental shots were dangerous for breastfeeding babies in early 2021.

Via Pregnancy and Lactation Cumulative Review:

[Pfizer’s] safety database was searched for all BNT162b2 vaccine cases reporting any exposure to vaccine during pregnancy (mother and/or baby) or exposure to baby via lactation from all time through 28 February 2021. A search of the Pfizer safety database identified 673 case reports. … Of the 673 case reports identified in the search, 458 involved BNT162b2 exposure during pregnancy (mother/fetus) and 215 involved exposure during breast-feeding. … In 174 of the 215 reports, there was no AE reported other than ‘Exposure via breast milk/maternal exposure during breast feeding’. In the remaining 41 cases, AEs were reported in the infants following BNT162b2 exposure via lactation.

Even worse, babies were never at any statistically significant risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19, so they didn’t even need the shots in the first place. The ones who were injured suffered for the benefit of Pfizer and Anthony Fauci.