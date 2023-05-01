Pfizer Knew of COVID-19 Vax Risks to Breastfeeding Babies in April 2021

The court-mandated release of the documents related to what Pfizer and the FDA knew about the COVID-19 injections and when has unearthed evidence that they knew as early as April 2021 that the mRNA shots trigger adverse events (AEs) in breastfeeding babies.

In the attempt to sell the COVID-19 vaccines to every man, woman, and child under the sun regardless of risk, age, underlying health conditions, etc., the corporate media claimed repeatedly, and continues to claim, that the vaccine was either not passed through the mother’s breast milk or, alternatively, that it was but it posed no risk to babies because the “experts” said so.

Good Morning America, for its part, not only ensured the shots were safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women, but that getting injected was “crucial” for them.

Those claims, as revealed in Pregnancy and Lactation Cumulative Review, have turned out to be craven lies, as so many claims related to Pfizer’s and Moderna’s products have, as revealed in the FDA documents (emphasis added):

[Pfizer’s] safety database was searched for all BNT162b2 vaccine cases reporting any exposure to vaccine during pregnancy (mother and/or baby) or exposure to baby via lactation from all time through 28 February 2021. A search of the Pfizer safety database identified 673 case reports. … Of the 673 case reports identified in the search, 458 involved BNT162b2 exposure during pregnancy (mother/fetus) and 215 involved exposure during breast-feeding. … In 174 of the 215 reports, there was no AE reported other than ‘Exposure via breast milk/maternal exposure during breast feeding’. In the remaining 41 cases, AEs were reported in the infants following BNT162b2 exposure via lactation.

That’s a whopping 19% of babies observed to have been exposed to the Pfizer vax through their mothers’ breast milk who developed adverse reactions of varying severity.

These adverse reactions included but were not limited to:

Fever

Vomiting

Peripheral coldness

Angioedema (defined via StatPearls as “subcutaneous tissues and/or submucosal tissues circumscribed non-pitting edema affecting lips, face, neck, and extremities oral cavity, larynx, and gut”)

Facial paralysis

The findings summarize two case reports picked from the 41 cases of adverse reactions in babies following vaccine exposure through breastfeeding by injected mothers:

There were 2 cases reporting ‘illness’ after exposure via breast milk’. In the first case, a 6-month old infant developed an unspecified sickness 2 days post mother’s vaccination. The outcome of the event sickness was recovered, and no causality assessment was provided. The second case, a 3-month old infant developed an unspecified illness and required hospitalization for 6 days post exposure via breast milk (>7 days latency). The event outcome was reported as ‘recovering’ and no causality assessment was provided.

Combining these finds with the fact that children’s risk from COVID is so low as to be negligible, one must wonder why the CDC continues to recommend the injections to all pregnant women.