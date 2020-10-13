×
Amy Coney Barrett Is Following the Ginsburg Rule on Abortion and Obamacare. Dems Can't Stand It
By
Tyler O'Neil
,
Oct 13, 2020
TRENDING
Insanity Wrap #69: 'Antifa Is Just an Idea' Myth, Obliterated
The Morning Briefing: Dems Are Fear-Mongering Because They Think They're Going to Lose and Want Riots to Continue
Gaffe-O-Matic: In One Day, Joe Biden Rolls Out Three Laughable Blunders
Columns
Insanity Wrap #69: 'Antifa Is Just an Idea' Myth, Obliterated
By
Stephen Green
,
Oct 13, 2020
News & Politics
ICONIC: Amy Coney Barrett Sends a Strong Message to Young Conservative Women of Faith
By
Tyler O'Neil
,
Oct 13, 2020
Election 2020
[WATCH] Joe Biden Just Made Another Trump Ad
By
Stacey Lennox
,
Oct 13, 2020
Columns
Democrats' All-Over-the-Place Flailing on Barrett Is as Illogical as It Is Pathetic
By
Stephen Kruiser
,
Oct 13, 2020
News & Politics
What's the Angle? Kim Jong-un Cries as He Apologizes to N. Koreans for Poor Living Standards
By
Rick Moran
,
Oct 13, 2020
News & Politics
Now Our Health Experts™ Can 'Sense' Asymptomatic COVID-19 Spread?
By
Stacey Lennox
,
Oct 12, 2020
Columns
Where We’re Going, We Won’t Need Roads—or Collectivists
By
Sarah Hoyt
,
Oct 13, 2020
Columns
The Morning Briefing: Dems Are Fear-Mongering Because They Think They're Going to Lose and Want Riots to Continue
By
Stephen Kruiser
,
Oct 13, 2020
Election 2020
Gaffe-O-Matic: In One Day, Joe Biden Rolls Out Three Laughable Blunders
By
Matt Margolis
,
Oct 12, 2020
News & Politics
[WATCH LIVE] Day Two: Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing
By
PJ Media Staff
,
Oct 13, 2020
Belmont Club
Rebellion: The Urge to Escape Confinement Is Like a Virus. And It's Contagious.
By
Richard Fernandez
,
Oct 12, 2020
News & Politics
BREAKING: Trump's Latest COVID Test Results Are In...
By
Matt Margolis
,
Oct 12, 2020
Columns
Apologize for Slandering President Trump, Governor Whitmer
By
Victoria Taft
,
Oct 11, 2020
Columns
Public Trust, the Wuhan Virus, and the Problem with Experts
By
Stephen Green
,
Oct 12, 2020
Culture
Gal Gadot, Abraham Lincoln and the Ignorant Cancellation of Pretty Much Everything
By
Bryan Preston
,
Oct 12, 2020
News & Politics
World Health Organization Wrecks the Democrats' Narrative on COVID-19 Lockdowns
By
Stacey Lennox
,
Oct 12, 2020
News & Politics
Feds to Portland: Take Your Fine and Shove It
By
Jeff Reynolds
,
Oct 12, 2020
News & Politics
FACT CHECK: More People Delaying Health Care Over Costs Now Than Pre-Obamacare
By
Matt Margolis
,
Oct 12, 2020
Columns
Time for Trump to Renegotiate: The Columbia River Treaty Is Yet Another Bad Deal for Americans
By
Christian Josi
,
Oct 12, 2020
News & Politics
Trump Supporter Shot Dead in Denver, Media Tiptoes Around It
By
Jim Treacher
,
Oct 12, 2020
News & Politics
Dianne Feinstein Opens Barrett Hearings With a Great Big Whopper About Preexisting Conditions
By
Stacey Lennox
,
Oct 12, 2020
News & Politics
Amy Coney Barrett Shouldn't Recuse Herself From Any Election Case, Here’s Why
By
Matt Margolis
,
Oct 12, 2020
News & Politics
Portland Rioters Topple Statues of Roosevelt and Lincoln, Smash Windows at Oregon Historical Society
By
Jeff Reynolds
,
Oct 12, 2020
Election 2020
[VIDEO] What if Biden and Harris Held a Campaign Event Together... And Nobody Showed Up?
By
Matt Margolis
,
Oct 12, 2020
Columns
Insanity Wrap #68: Amy Coney Barrett Will Violently Overthrow... Precedent?
By
Stephen Green
,
Oct 12, 2020
Culture
War on Columbus: Cities Cave to Senseless BLM Rage
By
Tyler O'Neil
,
Oct 12, 2020
News & Politics
Andrew Cuomo for Attorney General Could Be the Most Terrifying Part of a Biden Presidency
By
Stacey Lennox
,
Oct 12, 2020
News & Politics
Some Never-Trump Pundits Aren't Falling for the Left's Court-Packing Talking Points
By
Matt Margolis
,
Oct 12, 2020
News & Politics
WATCH LIVE: Day One of Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing
By
PJ Media Staff
,
Oct 12, 2020
News & Politics
Planned Parenthood Audit Finds Many Black Employees Victims of Racism
By
Rick Moran
,
Oct 11, 2020
News & Politics
Yelp Wants Reviewers to Rate Whether Businesses Are 'Woke' Enough. Meet Your Antifa Reviewers
By
Victoria Taft
,
Oct 11, 2020
Columns
The Morning Briefing: Trump Needs to Pressure Biden to Come Clean About Court Packing
By
Stephen Kruiser
,
Oct 12, 2020
Columns
I've Had It With These 'Pro-Life Evangelicals for Biden.' You Can't Be Pro-Life and Pro-Biden
By
Paula Bolyard
,
Oct 11, 2020
Election 2020
Dr. Fauci Is Upset That His Comments Ended Up in a New Trump Ad
By
Stacey Lennox
,
Oct 11, 2020
News & Politics
Team Biden Just Pushed Out Insane New Talking Points on Packing the Supreme Court
By
Stacey Lennox
,
Oct 11, 2020
Election 2020
Come on, Man: Biden Says GOP Efforts to Confirm Barrett Are 'Not Constitutional'
By
Rick Moran
,
Oct 11, 2020
News & Politics
President Trump's Doctor Follows CDC Guidance for COVID-19 and the Media Melts Down
By
Stacey Lennox
,
Oct 11, 2020
Election 2020
AWKWARD: Viral Mail-In Voting Ad From Seinfeld's 'Newman' Inadvertently Demonstrates Why It Is Bad
By
Matt Margolis
,
Oct 11, 2020
Election 2020
Court Rules Against Six-Day Extension to Count Absentee Ballots in Wisconsin
By
Rick Moran
,
Oct 11, 2020
Columns
The Only Way Debates Will Recover Is With Equally Hyperpartisan Moderators or None At All
By
Megan Fox
,
Oct 10, 2020
News & Politics
GOP Senator Says Pandemic Relief Bill in Senate 'Makes Sex Look Like Church'
By
Rick Moran
,
Oct 11, 2020
News & Politics
Are Experts Underestimating the Impact of the 'Enthusiasm Gap' on the Vote?
By
Rick Moran
,
Oct 11, 2020
News & Politics
The Debates: The Grand Inquisition of the Heretics Trump and Pence
By
Robert Spencer
,
Oct 10, 2020
News & Politics
Take a Guess What This Massive RBG Portrait in D.C.'s New 'Female Empowerment' Hotel Is Made Of
By
Paula Bolyard
,
Oct 11, 2020
News & Politics
Saudi Prince Bandar Denounces Palestinian Leadership: Is Saudi-Israel Peace Deal Next?
By
Rick Moran
,
Oct 11, 2020
Columns
Is It Too Soon to Begin Talking About President Pence?
By
Mark Ellis
,
Oct 10, 2020
News & Politics
One Shot and Killed at Dueling Black Lives Matter and Pro-Police Protests in Denver
By
Tyler O'Neil
,
Oct 10, 2020
News & Politics
Happy Columbus Day, You Adorable White Supremacist You!
By
Rick Moran
,
Oct 10, 2020
