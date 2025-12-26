Trenton: A Vital Psychological Turning Point in the American Revolution

Today is the anniversary of the 1776 battle at Trenton, one of the most important battles of the American Revolution and the absolutely necessary victory that saved American independence from an early death.

Instead of focusing on the factual events of the battle, as one of my colleagues already did, today I want to focus on the psychological and political importance. George Washington knew if he did not achieve some military victory before the end of 1776, the high likelihood was that, not only would his army fall apart, especially with enlistments set to expire, but the British would quickly stamp out the last sparks of revolutionary fervor. Americans would not continue to fight if they did not believe there was a chance they would win. How to convince them?

The reality was that only half a year after the Declaration of Independence, the cause for independence was in danger of utter collapse. The fight for New York had ended in disaster for the Americans, and a string of defeats across New York and New Jersey confirmed the British belief that the revolution would soon be one of countless failed uprisings in their colonies. What was left of Washington’s army had few supplies and many of the men would be free to leave at the start of new year as their enlistments ended. More and more colonists were accepting the British offer to swear loyalty to the crown.

It was at this point that Thomas Paine wrote the first installment of “The American Crisis.” George Washington had this immortal pamphlet read to his men just before Christmas. Reading the opening lines now, we get somewhat of the sense of near-despair that Paine was trying to combat: “These are the times that try men’s souls: The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of his country; but he that stands it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: It is dearness only that gives every thing its value.”

So George Washington crossed the icy Delaware on Christmas night and launched a surprise assault on the British allies the Hessians, who were quartered in Trenton. After hand-to-hand fighting, the Americans took Trenton with no deaths in the battle on the American side and dozens of casualties among the Hessians, as Rick Moran and I have described in previous articles.

Looking back on it now, it is hard to understand the importance and shock value of the battle. But the Marbleheaders carefully steering the Americans across Delaware, almost two and a half centuries ago, were steering the American Army toward either the destruction or survival of their cause. They knew as much; hence the assault went forward in such awful weather. And after Trenton, not only Americans but foreign powers took notice. The French monarchy began to consider that perhaps it would be in their interest to support the upstart colonials in the fight against the mutual enemy of Great Britain. American Patriots, both civilians and soldiers, took renewed devotion to their cause. The American Army launched a series of attacks and guerrilla strikes against the British, which would prove very effective at damaging the British army and boosting both the skill and morale of our men.

George Washington, Thomas Paine, and the soldiers at Trenton saved the American cause of liberty. Once again, the Patriots across the colonies believed that they could win their war against the powerful British empire and establish a new nation. More than anything else, the battle of Trenton was a victory for the American mind and heart.

