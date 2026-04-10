The Morning Briefing: Comrade Mamdani Is Getting Smacked Around by Reality

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Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. There's a chia seeds and Poker Dogs painting delivery at midnight. Apologies for any inconvenience.

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Oh-oh, we may be looking at yet another instance of socialism that, gosh darn it, just wasn't done right.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani rode into office on a socialist unicorn after promising everything but free ice cream for life to the children of every voter. There are only two blocs in any electorate who vote for the kind of socialist utopian garbage that Mamdani spouted: young people who are too dumb to know any better, and older people who know better, but are so wealthy they don't care. The latter group is simply looking for a politician they might be able to control. Unfortunately, New York has a preponderance of both young, dumb voters, and rich, bored voters.

As those of us who paid any attention at all to 20th century history know, socialism is known for its struggles with promise fulfillment. Mamdani is only 34, so his radical leftist fervor is fueled by the ignorance of relative youth. He got way out over his skis when telling voters what kinds of "free" goodies he was going to give Big Apple residents if elected. Now that he's in office, the cold water of reality keeps getting thrown in his face.

This is from my friend and HotAir colleague John Sexton:

Yesterday Mayor Mamdani admitted that another one of his campaign promises won't be happening, at least not anytime soon. Remember his promise to make buses in NYC free? It was obvious to everyone that this was not something he could do on his own and in an interview with Politico he finally admitted as much.

That's not the only thing that Mamdani promised which was out of his hands. Later in the post, John details how Mamdani's promise of a rent freeze was never anything he could do unilaterally.

A lot of people think that Mamdani knew all of this when he was campaigning, but I'm not willing to give him that much credit for cleverness. I think that he's running into a couple of things now, the first being that the wheels of governmental bureaucracy grind slowly even on their fastest days. Yes, he's dealing with a municipal bureaucracy, but it's the municipal bureaucracy of one of the biggest cities in the world. He's in way over his head dealing with its complexities.

The second wall that Mamdani is beating his head against is the inevitable economic barrier that socialists always hit. He's not getting any help from the people in government who could help him deliver on his promises because what he wants is infeasible.

Not to worry, commies of New York, there are still some things that Mayor Mamdani can screw up all on his own. This is from my Townhall colleague Jeff Charles:

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani publicly stated he would have the last word on all New York Police Department (NYPD) decisions — not Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Like all leftists, Mamdani is a cop-hater, so this ought to get ugly. He prefers police who can't do any real policing. His wish list for the department looks to weaken it wherever he can. The NYPD is still reeling from the Defund the Police attack in 2020. There might not be any cops left in New York by the time Mamdani's one term is up.

There is a possibility that the little commie might not make it through one term. It's the beginning of the second quarter of his first year in office and the honeymoon is most definitely over. This is from a VIP post that Matt wrote yesterday:

A new Marist College poll gives Mamdani a mere 48% approval rating after just three months in office. That might sound decent in today’s fractured political climate, but context matters. Why is this so bad? Well, at the same point in his tenure, Eric Adams sat comfortably at 61%.

That's gonna leave a mark. We know how quickly New York voters soured on Eric Adams, Mamdani could fall out of favor even quicker once they figure out that his entire campaign was a steaming pile of horse manure. Then again, these are the same people who gave the leftist mediocrity Bill de Blasio two terms.

There were still cops in the city back in those days though.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

ÌWe will begin with this excerpt from a longer email from Eric:

Dear Sir, I've spent thousands of early mornings cheering you on, so of course I choose to write when I disagree with you. You're bashing some Republicans for signing on to an immigration reform bill. Here's an idea: how about you and any Republican leaders who don't like this bill propose an alternative with just exactly what you would do to fix the situation? And don't cop out with "just enforce the law!" because it's obvious that existing law is broken and incomplete.

Thank you for being a regular reader and I hope you still are after this. I'm sorry, but you've missed the point by several miles here. The problem is that the GOP has to deal with these backstabbing idiots at all, especially while President Trump and his administration are fighting to enforce the laws that are being broken by illegal aliens. A counter-proposal isn't going to make the turncoats not be idiots anymore. Saying, "You come up with different policy," to any policy that's being criticized is just a time-waster, because that could go on ad nauseam. Look how frequently I criticize lawmakers and then imagine yourself saying, "You do better," each time and you'll see what a useless rabbit hole that becomes. There's also the small fact that I'm not a legislator. I should be able to criticize politicians without also having to think for them. Again, thank you for being a regular!

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ON A LIGHTER NOTE. Allen L. writes:

Kruiser - I need to know. Are you and Susie Moore vying for the "Post(s) of the Day vis a vis Cuteness"? You have your "Everything Isn't Awful" and Susie has her "Lighter Fare". Both are smile-worthy, though that's difficult to do most of the time. I'm here to find out what kind of competition you guys have. It's OK -- we'll understand.

Susie and I go way back. Ask her and she'll tell you that I'm rather egocentric and don't much notice what other people are doing. That strong ego also tells me that most people want to imitate me (Love ya, Susie!).

Ron J. has a comment on the cute monkey eating a dragon fruit:

Dear Mr Kruiser: Now I know what those things look like on the inside! I would have expected something like an artichoke. Glad I never embarrassed myself by trying to peel one.

The big takeaway from this should be that I am here to make your lives better. Also, cute monkeys and exotic fruit are proven winners.

Bob from Michigan weighs in on the amnesty-mongers:

Good morning, Mr. Kruiser! It is Swarovski Crystal Clear that the “Ben Dover” caucus in the Republican Party still exists. The lure of getting invited to the “best” parties and even a smidgen of fawning admiration from the Flying Monkey Media is seductive … and the weak minded (like “DAN” Crenshaw/EyePatch McCain) are susceptible to the siren call. Have a great day! Cheers!

The Beltway parties thing is even bigger than you may realize, unless you've been reading my stuff for a while. D.C. Republicans would run over family members to just get invited to the right happy hour.

We'll wrap up with this from Dave:

Kruiser: The MB is always my first "go to" keep it up - with First Partner Seibel popping up uninvited and unwelcome, listening to her I can't help equate that to chewing on tin foil. Perhaps Norm from Cheers had it correct - "Women! - can't live with them - pass the beer nuts"

All I have to say is that Norm Peterson was one of history's greatest philosophers.

Thanks to everyone above and to all of you who keep writing!

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Let's enjoy some classic SNL to start the weekend.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

04/09/26

WEEKEND GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

FRIDAY, APRIL 10 - SUNDAY, APRIL 12, 2026 FRIDAY, APRIL 10, 2026



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TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: Spectrum

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: National Journal

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Additional Print: Reuters, AP

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EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

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8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

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Oval Office

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SATURDAY, APRIL 11, 2026



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EDT :

7:45 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

2:35 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

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THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route Miami, Florida

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9:30 PM THE PRESIDENT attends UFC 327

Miami, Florida

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SUNDAY, APRIL 12, 2026



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EDT :

4:30 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

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