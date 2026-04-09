CNN’s Scott Jennings Torches His Network’s Fake News About MAGA on Air

The liberal media have long tried to paint the MAGA movement as divided and fractured, but it’s pretty much always projection. They want to believe it’s true and figure that if they report it enough times, it will make it true.

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They tried it again on Wednesday, and Scott Jennings was there to call them out for it… on the air.

During a segment on The Source Tuesday night, the network ran a montage of MAGA-aligned voices — Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Joe Rogan, and yes, Alex Jones — all expressing varying degrees of outrage over Trump's military action against Iran. The implicit message CNN was selling: the MAGA base is fracturing, and Trump is in trouble with his own people. Host John King leaned into it, asking CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings whether all those dissenting voices would hurt the president politically.

Jennings wasn't buying it. "I mean, we're treating Alex Jones like a credible voice here? We're treating Tucker Carlson like a credible voice here?" he pushed back immediately.

King argued that “real” Trump voters listen to these people, even if King himself doesn't consider them credible.

Jennings acknowledged the point… and then promptly dismantled it.

"Okay, so let's just say you're right, and some people listen to them. Who do you think they'd listen to more? Those people? Or President Donald Trump?"

He went further, making clear exactly where power actually sits in the Republican coalition. "I know what the polling says, and I know what my instincts tell me, is that Donald Trump runs the party, he runs the country. Not the podcasters. They're welcome to have opinions, and I don't begrudge anybody having an opinion. And you could have a different opinion than Donald Trump. But I know who has more influence over the Republican Party and the conservative movement, and there's no doubt about it, and there has never been any doubt about it, really all that much for the last ten years."

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King then cited MAGA influencer Mike Cernovich, who had tweeted that Trump voters "feel deeply betrayed."

Did you know that Cernovich is the leading source for what the MAGA coalition thinks? Me neither. But, hey, if you can’t trust a CNN pundit, who can you trust?

Of course, Jennings had a simple answer to that: he hears things too — just different things.

"They voted for a Commander-in-Chief to restore American strength on the world stage. They voted for a Commander-in-Chief to keep Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. They voted for a Commander-in-Chief who would do what the seven previous presidents would not do, and that's deal with these people with a firm hand."

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He also noted that none of this should be surprising to anyone who paid attention. "You can't deny that Donald Trump has always been a hawk on Iran. He's always said he would never permit them to get a nuclear weapon, and he's taking those actions to prevent that right now."

The conversation kept circling back to the same premise — that podcasters breaking with Trump signal some sort of meaningful rift in the party. We’ve been hearing this script for weeks now, and the polls have never shown it to be true, yet they keep trying to make it a thing. So, when King argued that those influencers helped bring Trump voters to the polls, and now their dissent couldn't be dismissed, Jennings delivered the line that cut through all of it.

"I don't deny the usefulness of having surrogates and allies. But I think you're oversubscribing their importance, and undersubscribing the importance of Trump himself. And I think, frankly, the only reason we're playing them on our air right now is because they're useful to a narrative. We don't consider these people to be credible — at any other time — until they are attacking Donald Trump. Otherwise, we call them crazy."

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Anyone, no matter how fringe, will be given a magical designation of "credible" by the left as soon as they start attacking President Donald Trump.



Opinions are fine, everyone's got them. Trump is still the undisputed leader of the Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/a2nTYs7tM1 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 9, 2026

There it is. Jennings accused his own network, on his own network, of selectively elevating voices it routinely dismisses the moment those voices become convenient ammunition against Trump. It’s the same tired strategy we’ve seen so many times, and Jennings called out his own network for its deception.

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