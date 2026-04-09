Lawrence O'Donnell Gets the Vapors After Pete Hegseth Uses the Term 'Man' to Describe Rescued Pilot

I used to enjoy watching MSNOW's emotionally damaged left-wing commentator Lawrence O'Donnell when he appeared with Chris Matthews on the old MSNBC. Like the other deranged leftist, Keith Olbermann, O'Donnell's spittle-flecked rants about the tiniest transgressions or supposed transgressions were legendary.

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For twenty years, O'Donnell has been losing it on TV. His signature tantrums include his jugular vein popping out and his classic Irish face turning beet red.

On Tuesday night, O'Donnell struck a blow for women's equality by lambasting Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for pointing out what had been U.S. military policy for about 250 years. Commenting on the rescue of the weapons specialist from the downed F-15, Hegseth said, "No Lives were Lost, No Man was Left Behind."

“That is, of course, the old school version of the idea, back when only men flew American military planes,” O'Donnell informed us. He then played a clip that showed the "modern way" the phrase should be uttered. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman (that's "chairman) Gen. Dan Caine, declaring that America leaves “no one behind.”

"The general knows, unlike Pete Hegseth, that that could have been a woman they were trying to rescue — and it might be a woman the next time,” O’Donnell said. “But this 21st-century notion that we leave no one behind ignores the 120,000 prisoners of war held by German and Japanese forces in World War II for years, who were left behind.”

Lawrence O'Donnell is breathlessly offended that Pete Hegseth's statement that "we leave no man behind" is offensive to women.



"That could have been a woman they were trying to rescue."



h/t @NickFondacaro pic.twitter.com/7iQbnNC3n8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 8, 2026

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What in the wide, wide world of sports is he talking about? We would have had to surrender to the Germans and Japanese to get our POWs back before the end of the war. Does O'Donnell really hate America that much?

Needless to say, O'Donnell provided a target-rich environment.

NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich wrote on X, “What an imbecile. Any woman stuck behind enemy lines would not give a [expletive] about gender, @Lawrence."

When the leftist pundits are more worried about someone being misgendered than they are about rescuing them, that says a lot. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) April 8, 2026

Other women weighed in on O'Donnell's idiotic gender crap.

Sorry, Lawrence O’Donnell, women are not as stupid as you think we are.



Not counting radical left Trump-hating women, the rest of us know the statement “ we leave no man behind” means we leave NO ONE behind.



In case you’re wondering why the media are loathed today.. — gailtalk (@gailtalk) April 8, 2026

New York Sun:

While women are allowed to fly fighter jets, the percentage of women who do so is relatively small. In 2024, roughly 6.5 percent of nearly 11,000 pilots in the Air Force were women, and of that group, only 3 percent were fighter pilots. However, last month, at least one of the pilots mistakenly shot down over Kuwait was a woman. At the beginning of Mr. O’Donnell’s program on Tuesday, he claimed that American civilization was on the verge of destruction because Mr. Trump won a second term. “When that man was elected president of the United States the second time … this is what the collapse of a civilization looks like,” he said.

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It's fairly certain that neither O'Donnell nor the Democrats have a clue about how their stupidity is playing in Peoria.

Hope he keeps up this nonsense, honestly. He clearly has no idea how ridiculous it sounds and he's only helping to tank the Democrat brand. Continue the hammering! 🤣 — Old Sport (@OldSport_X) April 8, 2026

In truth, O'Donnell is doing his job. He is a professional grievance monger with a highly attuned sense of what can be portrayed as "offensive" to the right people.

these people live to be offended. That’s their entire life goal. — Theresa 🇺🇸🦬🏈 (@ny4carrie) April 8, 2026

So much of Lawrence O'Donnell's schtick is aimed at the tiny MSNOW audience. Getting them to nod their heads in agreement with his stupidity is what keeps him on the air and getting applause and plaudits from the left.

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