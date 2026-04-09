Lawrence O'Donnell Gets the Vapors After Pete Hegseth Uses the Term 'Man' to Describe Rescued Pilot

Rick Moran | 1:37 PM on April 09, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

I used to enjoy watching MSNOW's emotionally damaged left-wing commentator Lawrence O'Donnell when he appeared with Chris Matthews on the old MSNBC. Like the other deranged leftist, Keith Olbermann, O'Donnell's spittle-flecked rants about the tiniest transgressions or supposed transgressions were legendary. 

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For twenty years, O'Donnell has been losing it on TV. His signature tantrums include his jugular vein popping out and his classic Irish face turning beet red. 

On Tuesday night, O'Donnell struck a blow for women's equality by lambasting Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for pointing out what had been U.S. military policy for about 250 years. Commenting on the rescue of the weapons specialist from the downed F-15, Hegseth said, "No Lives were Lost, No Man was Left Behind."

“That is, of course, the old school version of the idea, back when only men flew American military planes,” O'Donnell informed us. He then played a clip that showed the "modern way" the phrase should be uttered.  Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman (that's "chairman) Gen. Dan Caine, declaring that America leaves “no one behind.”

"The general knows, unlike Pete Hegseth, that that could have been a woman they were trying to rescue — and it might be a woman the next time,” O’Donnell said. “But this 21st-century notion that we leave no one behind ignores the 120,000 prisoners of war held by German and Japanese forces in World War II for years, who were left behind.”

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What in the wide, wide world of sports is he talking about? We would have had to surrender to the Germans and Japanese to get our  POWs back before the end of the war. Does O'Donnell really hate America that much?

Needless to say, O'Donnell provided a target-rich environment.

NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich wrote on X, “What an imbecile. Any woman stuck behind enemy lines would not give a [expletive] about gender, @Lawrence."

Other women weighed in on O'Donnell's idiotic gender crap.

New York Sun:

While women are allowed to fly fighter jets, the percentage of women who do so is relatively small. In 2024, roughly 6.5 percent of nearly 11,000 pilots in the Air Force were women, and of that group, only 3 percent were fighter pilots. 

However, last month, at least one of the pilots mistakenly shot down over Kuwait was a woman. 

At the beginning of Mr. O’Donnell’s program on Tuesday, he claimed that American civilization was on the verge of destruction because Mr. Trump won a second term. “When that man was elected president of the United States the second time … this is what the collapse of a civilization looks like,” he said.

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It's fairly certain that neither O'Donnell nor the Democrats have a clue about how their stupidity is playing in Peoria.

In truth, O'Donnell is doing his job. He is a professional grievance monger with a highly attuned sense of what can be portrayed as "offensive" to the right people.

So much of Lawrence O'Donnell's schtick is aimed at the tiny MSNOW audience. Getting them to nod their heads in agreement with his stupidity is what keeps him on the air and getting applause and plaudits from the left.

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Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

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NEWS & POLITICS

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MILITARY MSNBC PETE HEGSETH

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