Why Are Certain School Districts Suddenly Getting Hit With Robocall Bomb Threats?

Bomb threats are no joke.

Some people may think they’re fun to pull off, just to make someone’s day miserable. But you need to understand the consequences that come from a bomb threat.

Advertisement

Not only does such a threat make someone doubt their safety in a place they’ve gotten comfortable with. But it also takes hours of time from police to investigate. And that time could easily be better spent solving other crimes or apprehending suspects doing more dangerous things.

But what really hurts the worst is when someone calls in bomb threats to schools. These are the least deserving places for these kinds of threats, but this week, we’ve seen not one but two different school districts hit with such threats.

According to this report, both Massachusetts and New Hampshire were hit with “robocall” bomb threats. That means there isn’t a person on the other line, but rather a pre-recorded phone message. They’re usually set aside for the likes of scams or illegal marketing and are easy to spot from a mile away. But now, some sick-minded individual is managing to use them for bomb threats.

As a result of this, these districts were put on high alert starting Tuesday evening, with the Nashua-Bicentennial Elementary School and Main Dunstable Elementary School hit with such threats. Other schools were affected on Wednesday as well, including Pelham, Litchfield, and Hudson in New Hampshire, along with Tyngsborough in Massachusetts.

Authorities checked into these threats and found they weren’t credible, so the schools are operating like normal today. That said, however, there were certainly many shaken up by the idea of such a threat.

Advertisement

One parent speaking with Boston 25 noted, “It’s horrifying. You always think it can’t happen to you, but you never know.”

Exactly. We’ve seen a number of attacks on schools over the past few years, and it’s gotten to the point that even the most remote threat has to be investigated seriously. As heartbreaking as that sounds, it’s true. We have to take care of our children as responsible parents.

That said, I commend the police for doing a fantastic job on this matter. Not only is the investigation still ongoing as to who placed and set up the calls, but several police cruisers were put in place outside multiple school buildings. What’s more, officers and K9 units thoroughly swept their way through the Nashua school, just to be absolutely sure.

Nashua Superintendent Mario Andrade discussed the effort put into this investigation to assure absolute safety. “We’ve been working on this since one o’clock in the morning,” he explained. “We determined there was no credible threat, and that’s how we made our decision (to keep the schools operating).”

The police aren’t done, however. As I noted, the investigation is still happening, checking to see if these threats are somehow connected. What’s more, the New Hampshire Department of Safety is looking into the origin of these robocalls, and officers are calling on people within the community to avoid spreading information that hasn’t been verified and to provide whatever tips they have.

Advertisement

While some parents were uneasy and kept their kids at home surrounding the matter, others praised the work of the police. “I do have faith that it’s being handled properly,” a parent said. “But with everything going on, it still puts you on edge.”

It sure does. As I noted, things are already rough enough as it is, especially with so many people being uneasy with the efforts of both police and ICE agents to keep the peace. But it bugs me to my core to see someone actually go out of their way to threaten a school. These kids deserve to learn in a peaceful environment, and to see someone possibly put them in harm’s way…it’s definitely frustrating.

I’m just glad I’m not the only one taking this matter seriously. Our law enforcement is at the top of their game here, and I know they’ll find the sick lunatic who put these calls in place. Hopefully, the next call they’ll be making is to their lawyer while they’re sitting in a jail cell.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!