'Unwoke' Free-for-All #98: Liberal White Women Will Soon Be Hijab Shopping

(Reminder: Every episode is on the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

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Yes, friends, it has been a slow start to the year for "Unwoke" fans but Kevin and I are back and more beautiful than ever. I know it's an audio-only podcast but, trust me, we look fabulous.

This all-access episode is about white lefty women who constantly try to pretend to be down with the struggle. For a lot of them now, that struggle is Islamocentric. Radical leftists are drawn to the Jihadi types who are taking over their cities and countries. All over Europe, we see the minority forcing the majority to assimilate. And it keeps working that way.

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While doing what passes for show prep for us, Kevin said we should talk about whether the next step in the perverse liberal bonding process would be lefty women converting to Islam. I hadn't thought about that, but I liked where his head was at. Given how extra loony leftists all over the world are, it's extremely plausible. Get ready for Hijab Chic on the cover of Vogue, people!

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Even though she hasn't converted to Islam, we spend some time bashing Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who annoyingly refers to herself as the "First Partner" of the state of California. Old interviews with her have been resurfacing lately and every one of them makes a strong case for heaping tons of derision upon the insufferable woman.

It is great to be back. Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony is even happier than we are. Kevin and I are going to try and record every Monday from now on. Our schedules are intense and chaotic, but we're doing important work here.

Enjoy!

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