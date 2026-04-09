'Unwoke' Free-for-All #98: Liberal White Women Will Soon Be Hijab Shopping

Stephen Kruiser | 7:54 PM on April 09, 2026
Townhall Media

(Reminder: Every episode is on the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Advertisement

Yes, friends, it has been a slow start to the year for "Unwoke" fans but Kevin and I are back and more beautiful than ever. I know it's an audio-only podcast but, trust me, we look fabulous. 

This all-access episode is about white lefty women who constantly try to pretend to be down with the struggle. For a lot of them now, that struggle is Islamocentric. Radical leftists are drawn to the Jihadi types who are taking over their cities and countries. All over Europe, we see the minority forcing the majority to assimilate. And it keeps working that way.

via GIPHY

While doing what passes for show prep for us, Kevin said we should talk about whether the next step in the perverse liberal bonding process would be lefty women converting to Islam. I hadn't thought about that, but I liked where his head was at. Given how extra loony leftists all over the world are, it's extremely plausible. Get ready for Hijab Chic on the cover of Vogue, people! 

Advertisement

Even though she hasn't converted to Islam, we spend some time bashing Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who annoyingly refers to herself as the "First Partner" of the state of California. Old interviews with her have been resurfacing lately and every one of them makes a strong case for heaping tons of derision upon the insufferable woman. 

It is great to be back. Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony is even happier than we are. Kevin and I are going to try and record every Monday from now on. Our schedules are intense and chaotic, but we're doing important work here. 

Enjoy!

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!  

If you’d like to take a ride on Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side, you can subscribe to VIP here. Use the promo code FIGHT to receive a 60% discount.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. 

Read more by Stephen Kruiser

Categories:

COLUMNS CULTURE

Tags:

CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM WOKE

Recommended

Elon Musk Didn’t Just Leave Delaware — He Started a Stampede Stephen Green
Five Fearless Predictions About What Happens Next in the Iran War Scott Pinsker
Tracking China in the Americas: Adiós, Amigos Sarah Anderson
CNN’s Scott Jennings Torches His Network’s Fake News About MAGA on Air Matt Margolis
When Attention Is All You Have Left: Hunter Biden’s Desperate Grab for Relevance David Manney
Chuck Schumer Doesn’t Want You to See This Video About Iran Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Sky Candy Special: To the Moon, Alice!
Thursday Essay: Endgame, Iran... or the Start of Something Worse?
Faith All Over the Place, Episode 30: Artemis, Faith, and Science
Advertisement