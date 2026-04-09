When Attention Is All You Have Left: Hunter Biden’s Desperate Grab for Relevance

Stop me if you've heard this joke before: Hunter Biden challenged Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump to a cage match.

I promise I'm not trying to up my word count, but I need to type this again:

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Stop me if you've heard this joke before: Hunter Biden challenged Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump to a cage match.

Yes, THAT Hunter Biden, the man who had more white in his beard than Santa, the man who was caught on video acting poorly toward women and displaying such a reckless path. If his dad weren't a president with a “D” attached to his name, we would've never heard about him.

I know, it sounds like a belated April Fool's joke. Unfortunately, it wasn't delivered on April 1.

The timing worsens it: Biden filed court papers stating he can't pay longtime attorney Abbe Lowell, a filing that surfaced days before he floated his brilliant idea about a cage match.





Financial strain meets public bravado.

Instead of retreating into privacy, Hunter Biden sprinted toward a light. Unfortunately for the Hunster, it wasn't just a light; it was a landing light on a 747.

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Trump Jr. serves as executive vice president of the Trump Organization. Eric Trump holds the same title and oversees major company operations. Both men work inside a multibillion-dollar business enterprise tied to hospitality, real estate, and development. They manage assets, employees, and brand strategy.

Hunter Biden proposes a cage match on a comedy tour.

Andrew Callaghan, founder of Channel 5, pitched the spectacle as part of his traveling show, which Biden immediately embraced. The image of a middle-aged political scion squaring off in a cage reads less like competition and more like content creation.

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Once, not too long in our past, the Hunster insisted he wanted privacy, claiming he sought stability. Those statements now collide with cage-fight promotion across three cities.

While the Hunster was making a serious challenge, the internet treated it as a spectacle, a disconnect that reveals the core problem.

When attention becomes the only currency remaining for a president's son, spectacle becomes a needed strategy.

Carl Jung once described compensation behavior in psychology, where, when one area collapses, people overcorrect elsewhere.

The activity of consciousness is selective. Selection demands direction. But direction requires the exclusion of everything irrelevant. This is bound to make the conscious orientation one-sided. The contents that are excluded and inhibited by the chosen direction sink into the unconscious, where they form a counterweight to the conscious orientation. The strengthening of this counterposition keeps pace with the increase of conscious one-sidedness until finally … the repressed unconscious contents break through in the form of dreams and spontaneous images. … As a rule, the unconscious compensation does not run counter to consciousness, but is rather a balancing or supplementing of the conscious orientation. In dreams, for instance, the unconscious supplies all those contents that are constellated by the conscious situation but are inhibited by conscious selection, although a knowledge of them would be indispensable for complete adaptation. [“Definitions,” CW 6, par. 694.]

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The Hunster's professional lanes narrowed long ago, as business ventures collapsed under scrutiny. His art sales rightfully drew ethical questions; legal troubles piled up. Now he tours with a YouTuber and calls out the sons of the current president to fight him.

Trump's oldest sons haven't publicly engaged the offer, and they have little incentive to. They work within a functioning business structure, and they don't need viral theatrics to remain visible.

The Hunster does.

The challenge reads like resentment disguised as bravado, borrowing the Trump brand for oxygen while pretending to reject it. If relevance can't come through policy or professional accomplishment, then the Hunster is hoping it will come through provocation.

The stunt also exposes something else: political dynasties often shape public identity. Donald Jr. and Eric embraced their roles within their father's enterprise.

Biden frequently insisted he wanted separation from his father's political orbit. Now he directly invokes that orbit, daring the president's sons to enter a cage.

That irony landed like a lead zeppelin on a concrete bridge.

There's no policy debate here, no ideological clash, just headlines engineered for clicks.

The proposed cage match doesn't project strength; it projects urgency, suggesting a man who measures presence by noise. It substitutes spectacle for substance.

President Donald Trump obviously remains in office, while his sons continue in executive roles at the Trump Organization. The Hunster tours comedy venues and proposes a fight.

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It's like an Andy Kaufman revival!

Hunter Biden is moving like a fish out of water, flopping so very hard that he may gain attention from somebody who could throw him back into the water. But, banking on that Biden luck, it wouldn't be a human finding him; it probably would end up being a bear.

But volume doesn't equal influence (look at Tucker, Candace, et al.). Spectacle doesn't equal power, and a cage match doesn't restore relevance.

Related: Trump Fires Back at the Anti-MAGA Grifters

It confirms two things: desperation on behalf of the Hunster and confirmation of his absence from the public stage.

Biden provides the opposite of a walking advertisement for the 'better living through chemistry' approach to brain health.

I know I shouldn't have provided a venue for the Hunster, but where else can I use Hunter Biden, Donald Jr., Eric Trump, and Carl Jung in a single column?

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