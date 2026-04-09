And Now for Something Completely Different: Can We Please Show Some Respect to Joe Biden?

I’ve always held the opinion, as an American, that even if you don’t like or agree with the president of the United States, you respect the office. And the holder. I have connections with the current officeholder — known him a long time — and there are things that I like and things that I don’t like. Yet I still serve. Voluntarily. It’s called loyalty.

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Way back in the day, I worked with the late Sen. Jesse Helms (R-N.C.). I was on the board of his library and foundation. I was gratefully introduced to him by the recently lost David Keene, my then-boss at the American Conservative Union and CPAC, while I frantically ran both organizations.

In his late years, Jesse, his beloved Dot, and I were hanging out in Monroe, N.C., at his library opening. Margaret Thatcher was there, which was really random but cool as could be. I got to meet Margaret Thatcher in the middle of nowhere! Who knew? Loyalty is everything, and taking the time to travel for Jesse was the ultimate tribute.

The conversation turned to Joe Biden. Jesse turned it. They were on-and-off Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairmen for many years. Jesse said, “Joe Biden is like a son to me,” and “anyone who disrespects him disrespects me…”

So I took it to heart. And I take it to heart to this day.

I ended up several years later spending time with Hunter Biden, who is not the animal the media portrays. He’s actually a very thoughtful and pleasant person to spend time with. He’s had his moments, but you have to put it into the context of what he has been through. You can Google it. It’s a lot. A lot of loss. Mind you, I never saw a gun nor a prostitute; I saw a guy pulling himself together in a very strong and willing way.

We were working with the same doctor in Boston. His Dad was pondering a presidential run, and we went to dinner. So I ask him the big question: “Is your Dad going to run?” And he replies, “He says only if I am healthy.”

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Being willing to skip the presidency for the health of even a grown child speaks to character. I was there when Joe called Hunter. I heard things.

Listen, we can dislike Jill Biden all we want. I certainly do. We can disagree on the details of the Biden presidency until the end of time.

Yet, there is zero reason to humiliate him. He was a decent and committed public servant who deserves respect. Beating him up is futile, as is beating up any president.

This is a guy who has been through massive pain, yet chose to continue to serve his country. His surviving son, by all accounts, is in a good place. The whole presidential autopen walk of fame business should be replaced with a portrait. I’m not a massive fan, but I am a fan of showing a modicum of respect to anyone who sits in the Oval Office.

And of respecting Jesse Helms’ wishes.

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