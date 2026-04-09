Trump Official Debunks U.S. Forest Service Reorganization Hysteria

The Trump administration is cutting waste at the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), transferring more power to states, and streamlining operations. But leftist media and influencers are, of course, freaking out about the reorganization.

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The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is actually undergoing a reform and reorganization right now, so the USFS reform is part of a larger Trump administration overhaul. Among the moves are relocating the USFS headquarters to Salt Lake City, building Operations Service Centers, cutting unnecessary waste in the research field, prioritizing state leadership, and strengthening local partnerships. But any change to or reform of the federal bureaucracy immediately sets off leftists and Big Government apologists. Deputy Secretary Stephen Vaden posted a thread on X on April 9 to debunk some of the lies.

The USFS is unconstitutional, so there is an argument for "dismantling" it, as some media are claiming the Trump administration plans to do, but in fact, as usual, the hysteria is way out of proportion to what is happening. Ignore the mainstream media propaganda. Vaden cautioned, "There’s a lot of lies spreading on X about the Forest Service’s reorganization. Let’s cut through the noise with the straight facts. This is about making the USFS more effective at its mission, nothing more, nothing less."

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First of all, he reassured Americans, "State Directors are NOT political appointees. These positions will be filled by career federal employees. They exist to put experienced leaders right where the work is happening, with the right span of control over forests and programs. The authority they need to do the job stays exactly the same. Current USFS employees will have the chance to apply as these roles are phased in."

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Furthermore, Vaden continued, "The states are our PARTNERS. Our commitment to stewardship of national forests and grasslands has not changed one bit. Stronger partnerships with states help us deliver services more effectively on our federal forests. The entire purpose is to improve how we deliver on our mission by getting leadership closer to the ground."

The idea of subsidiarity used to be an acknowledged positive. Americans used to wish to limit federal power and keep as much as possible the activities of public officials and services at the local level, close to those affected. We'd be wise to focus on such a model again.

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Furthermore, Vaden went on, "Closing some research facilities does NOT mean we’re ending research." Rather, he clarified, "These moves do not cut scientists, end research programs, or shrink our nationwide presence. Research continues across the country. In many cities, the so-called 'closures' are just relocating small teams out of individual buildings into shared, more efficient facilities, where scientific collaboration can flourish. Same people. Same work. Smarter setup."

In conclusion, he stated, "Bottom line: This reorganization is about better mission delivery, efficiency, and keeping our focus on sustainable management of public lands for all Americans. Science stays strong. Leadership stays professional." That's a win for American taxpayers.

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