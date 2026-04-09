Jihadis Massacred 43 Congolese Christians on Holy Thursday

Islamic terrorists in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) slaughtered over 40 Christians on Holy Thursday 2026. While the world was vilifying Israel and America, terrorists in multiple nations committed Holy Week attacks and massacres.

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A DRC civil representative who spoke anonymously to International Christian Concern (ICC) explained, “The initial death toll of 43 may rise further; some victims were burned inside their homes, and others are still in the bush.” The cowardly jihadis attacked during the night, as too often happens. “The attackers surprised the population in their sleep; the victims were killed by gunfire, and several were beheaded with machetes. The images are unbearable,” the representative mourned.

The murderers are Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militants. Don’t be fooled by the name — ADF is an Islamist rebel terrorist group that has spread destruction and bloodshed in Uganda and the DRC for years. ADF particularly likes to target Christians, as its violence is religiously as well as politically motivated.

President of the National Assembly Aimé Boji addresses the abductions and killings in Mambasa Territory, also, according to the ICC. Christians keep looking to the Congolese government for effective aid in vain. “You have certainly heard, as I have, of the tragedy that has once again plunged the republic into mourning following the massacres in the villages of Bafwakoa, in Mambasa,” Boji stated.

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He deplored the crisis: “Several dozen of our compatriots, including the village chief, were brutally killed by ADF terrorists. Homes were burned, and many people were abducted, including women and children. On behalf of the National Assembly, we strongly condemn these shocking acts and urge the government to do everything possible to stop these killings and secure our compatriots in this part of the national territory.”

Patrick Muyaya, spokesman for the Congolese government, promised aid to the suffering victims, but it is not clear how fast or effective it will be. “The FARDC wishes to reassure the population that all security arrangements are being strengthened to protect civilians, restore order, and neutralize the ADF and their allies,” Muyaya promised.

He added, “Targeted military operations are being intensified to track and dismantle terrorist networks. The population is urged to remain vigilant, to cooperate with defense and security forces, and to report any suspicious activity that may help eliminate this threat. We strongly condemn these acts and are working closely with the military governors of Ituri and North Kivu to contain this threat. We also reaffirm our solidarity with all affected communities.”

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The DRC massacre occurred just after a Palm Sunday slaughter of at least a dozen Nigerian Christians and attacks on Syrian Christians. And yet what did many Western Christians obsess over starting on Palm Sunday and continuing throughout Holy Week? The fact that Israel had to restrict access to the Holy Sepulcher — among other sites also sacred to the Jewish and Muslim religions — because of repeated Iranian missile strikes. Western Christians have their priorities completely wrong.

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