Illegal Alien Pastor With Long Rap Sheet Abuses Teen in Church Office

An illegal alien who was, for some reason, serving as a pastor in Kentucky, despite a laundry list of prior arrests, sexually assaulted a young teenage girl in his office. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is now asking local authorities not to release the illegal alien, but to hand him over to federal custody.

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Kentucky has a Republican legislature but a Democrat governor. While multiple agencies in Kentucky cooperate with ICE, Gov. Andy Beshear has been extremely vocal in bashing the Trump administration‘s immigration enforcement and demanding that ICE stop arresting foreign criminals in the state. Therefore, it is not clear if local authorities will honor the ICE detainer request for Jose Lopez-Hernandez.

But first, what exactly did the 52-year-old Jose Lopez-Hernandez do? Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis explained in an April 7 Department of Homeland Security press release, “This sicko used his position as a pastor to lure a young girl to his office and sexually assault her. ICE law enforcement lodged a detainer asking Kentucky not to release this sexual predator from jail to prey on more innocent children.”

Local authorities have to answer for the fact that this dirtbag was still free, as does the church, which allowed him to have a position of power despite his criminal record. “This criminal was previously released despite multiple criminal arrests,” Bis stated. “These are the types of heinous criminals ICE is targeting every single day. Instead of demonizing our ICE officers and protecting criminals, Governor Beshear needs to work with our law enforcement to get these criminal illegal aliens out of our country.”

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Related: ‘UndocuGrad’: California Universities to Hold Special Graduations for Illegal Aliens

Lopez-Hernandez’s previous arrests were for theft, forgery, and reckless and careless driving, according to DHS. It is not clear why he was not in jail with so many crimes and arrests, but apparently, some criminals can get away with a hell of a lot in Kentucky just as much as in California and New York.

DHS provided more details on exactly what Lopez-Hernandez did and the charges against him:

According to local reports, Jose Lopez-Hernandez, 52, lured the 14-year-old girl to his church office. He locked the door and aggressively kissed and touched the girl. Witnesses told police the girl had a bruise on her neck consistent with "aggressive kissing.” He was convicted of sexual abuse and will also be required to register as a sex offender for a period of 20 years.

I would also be interested to know how the other leaders of the church ignored the “pastor’s” numerous heinous acts.

One of the reasons DHS highlighted this story was because of Beshear’s recent anti-ICE comments. The Democrat governor demanded that “every ICE agent to be withdrawn from every city and every community that they're in,” as DHS quoted. How many other illegal alien criminals like Lopez-Hernandez are preying upon innocent American citizens in Kentucky because of pro-crime elitists like Beshear? And why is it that Democrats never care about protecting anyone but violent serial violators of our laws?

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