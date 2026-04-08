‘UndocuGrad’: California Universities to Hold Special Graduations for Illegal Aliens

A new report identifies special graduations with restricted access to protect and reward illegal aliens who have taken Americans’ spots and scholarships.

There should not be a single illegal alien attending American colleges. Our university system is way too expensive because of government interference, but also because of costly and stupid initiatives like attracting illegal aliens who cannot pay for their education. No illegal aliens should be in the country, let alone taking up slots at U.S. universities. But five California universities are going a step further and having special graduations for illegal aliens, possibly in order to protect them from immigration authorities.

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Campus Reform identified the University of California, San Diego, California State University, Sacramento, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, University of California, Irvine, and University of Southern California (USC) as all set to host some form of “UndocuGraduation.” Leftists love to refer to illegal aliens as undocumented, as if they had a perfect right to be here and simply showed up at the border with the wrong paperwork, rather than being criminals (as they are).

USC, for instance, brags about how its Undocumented Trojan Success Assembly (UTSA) “promotes cultural, educational, professional, and social engagement for individuals identifying as undocumented.” So, apparently, being an illegal alien is now just an identity, like all of the dozens of invented genders.

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A UTSA Instagram post provides a QR code and asks, “Are you interested in attending our undocu+grad celebration? Let us know if you are coming and who you are bringing below!”

UC San Diego, meanwhile, has Undocumented Student Services (USS) that hosts an annual UndocuGrad event, a “special graduation ceremony honoring the achievements of undocumented students.”

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Campus Reform noted that the same California universities encourage potentially illegal behavior in thwarting immigration enforcement:

Many of these events are hosted by university resource centers for illegal alien students, which provide instructional guidance on how to handle interactions with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to best avoid arrest and deportation. These centers also often provide taxpayer-funded legal services for illegal alien students.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform estimated in early 2023 that illegal aliens were costing California taxpayers around $31 billion every year.

I have a sibling set to go to a public university, not in California but in Arizona, this year, and I am noticing a similar emphasis on helping illegal alien students at the cost of Americans. The University of Arizona is not offering students merit scholarships for the highest GPAs this year, as it normally does, because it wasted and lost so much money. The University of Arizona, however, also has a webpage dedicated to “Undocumented Students” that boasts about providing or facilitating scholarships and “state-funded financial aid” for illegal aliens. Maybe if the university spent less money on illegal aliens, it would have scholarship money for deserving American students.

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The federal government needs to cut off all federal funding, which means our taxpayer money, to universities and colleges that continue to provide special treatment for illegal aliens.

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