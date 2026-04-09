Trump Says U.S. Military Stays Around Iran Until Regime Complies With Ceasefire Agreement

After the genocidal Iranian regime violated its ceasefire agreement with the USA, circulated false claims, and arrogantly demanded that all countries involved negotiate on their terms, Donald Trump warned that the American military is still in the Middle East and ready to strike if needed.

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Trump informed the murderous mullahs that America’s “great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest.” If the Iranian regime wants to continue the war — and as it has done so for nearly 50 years and never lives up to its agreements, that is likely — Trump has troops just waiting for the word of command.

The president wrote late on April 8, “All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with.”

Less than two hours after the ceasefire announcement, the Iranian regime began bombarding multiple countries in the Middle East, particularly Israel, with cluster bombs and missiles. One of the targets was a U.S. installation in Iraq. The Iranian regime might even have beaten out its terror proxy Hamas for the shortest ceasefire ever.

The Iranian regime is demanding extortionate and completely undeserved tolls from countries sending ships through the Strait of Hormuz, too. It is painfully obvious that the Iranian regime has no intention of holding to any ceasefire agreement, that it merely claimed it would agree to stop the promised devastating American bombardment that Trump originally scheduled for Tuesday night.

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A senior Iranian regime official openly calls for slaughter and sends children into war:

“Kill! Kill!”

“Massacres in Jerusalem.”

“Send your children to the roadblocks.”



The Iranian mullah regime thrives on oppressing its own people and exporting terror across the world.



📹… pic.twitter.com/1WKqnoR7MI — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) April 7, 2026

Referring to the ceasefire agreement, Trump posted, “If for any reason it is not [complied with], which is highly unlikely, then the ‘Shootin’ Starts,’ bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before. It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE. In the meantime our great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest. AMERICA IS BACK!”

Related: Why Israel Fights: 6,500 Hezbollah Missiles Fired in Five Weeks

The head of Iran’s judiciary, Mohseni Ejei, has issued an order to speed up the executions of detained anti-regime protesters pic.twitter.com/INfPiljN2h — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 8, 2026

Iranian terror proxy Hezbollah promptly joined in with its Tehran paymasters as soon as the ceasefire violations began, and the barrage of rockets from Lebanon necessitated Israeli counterstrikes against Hezbollah targets. Hezbollah has fired 6,500 missiles, rockets, and UAVs at Israeli civilians since Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion began, only a little over a month.

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The Islamic concept of taqiyya permits and even encourages Muslim jihadis to lie to the infidels in order to attain their ends. This is why, for at least a century, Western nations and Israel have been making agreements with fundamentalist Muslim regimes and terror groups that immediately fall through. There will never be peace in the Middle East so long as Islamic terrorism exists. It is a pipe dream. Westerners need to stop being cultural imperialists who think that everyone has the same goals and standards as they do.

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