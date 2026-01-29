The Morning Briefing: OH NO! Dem Slacker Mobs Schedule Another Day of Protest Cosplay.

Top O' the Briefing

We mock them because so much of what they do begs to be mocked.

Despite my four-plus decades of working against, living among, and being in an industry dominated by Democrats, I can't begin to fathom what motivates them. Sure, I get that the "free stuff" pitch works on the 20-something voters who are too young and inexperienced to know that taxpayers foot the bill for government largesse. By the time a voter hits 35, however, he or she should be smart enough to know that most of the Dems' sales pitch is a scam. After that, it's time to grow up.

OK, I understand that Democrats are emotionally and politically immature, but that's about it. I'm not being euphemistic, there are plenty of other derogatory ways that I describe them, but I believe that this immaturity is a big part of the Democratic lunacy we see now. It's a belief I've had for years. In Don't Let the Hippies Shower, I wrote that progressivism is the toddler mindset manifested in adulthood. They'll insist otherwise, but progressivism has been the primary driver of the Democratic Party for a very long time, most certainly throughout all of the 21st century.

When you see the way the protest mobs are behaving right now — or anytime, really — it's difficult to believe that any of them have ever held a grown-up job or functioned in polite society. As I wrote in yesterday's Briefing, they're "feral, reactive beasts" now. Again, there are worse things I could say there.

The Dem kids have another sandbox tantrum planned, which Athena wrote about yesterday:

Honestly, they're so predictable that it's getting boring. Massive Minnesota fraud exposed? Fire up the mob and interfere with federal law enforcement! Bonus: Get two martyrs out of it! Donald Trump makes a couple of phone calls, and Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey fall in line? Roll out the nationwide disruption! (As an aside, I'd just love to know what Trump told them to get them to behave. I bet he could smell the flop sweat through the phone.) Our anti-American Marxist confab friends have abruptly put out the call for a new national day of whatever-it-is-they-do. Their last bout of angry chest-thumping was the "No Kings" day in October. Before that, they held a "Hands Off" temper tantrum in the summer of 2025.

Before I go on, I'd just like to say that the line, "Our anti-American Marxist confab friends," made me want to go outside and high-five strangers.

Athena goes on to let us know that this bit of acting out is being called a "National Shutdown," and subtitled, "No work. No school. No shopping. Stop funding ICE." That's a whole lotta not doing anything; talk about being tailor-made for leftists. Not doing or contributing anything is pretty much their raison d'être.

Here's more from the post:

It's 100% a reactionary tactic to distract from their recent defeat in Minnesota, and I can prove it: Go online and search for a single mention of this event before yesterday. You won't find one. Yet these seditious a*sclowns had a scalable mobilization ready-made in their hip pocket — professional website, local chapters, media support, the works — which they have now deployed in the wake of their humiliation as Trump imposes order in their Twin-City playground.

Democrats have a lot of experience mobilizing their freakshow minions. As I have written on many occasions (most recently a couple of Fridays ago) organic protests are nonexistent on the left. Dems have an army of paid agitators who coordinate and/or incentivize the "spontaneous" rage gatherings. Small scale and large scale, I've personally encountered a lot of these get-togethers and I've seen how they are run. It's all bad performance art that's produced by Machiavellian overlords who view the players as disposable. The cruel reality of leftist agitation is that those who orchestrate it don't care if anyone gets hurt or killed. Or, as we found during the Occupy Wall Street protests, raped.

A valid question that people on the right often ask about the Dem insta-protests is, "Don't any of these people have jobs?" I know for a fact that a lot of the Occupy crowds were comprised mostly of homeless people. Students who are wasting other people's money are easy marks for Dem protest organizers (most of whom are public sector union members) too. And, as I mentioned in the Briefing I linked to in the previous paragraph, the retired elders love getting out for some griping. Most of these people are octogenarian and septuagenarian hippie leftovers from the 1960s who haven't yet smoked enough weed to ameliorate their bitterness.

I'm sure that the Dems feel empowered after the overwhelming success of the "No Kings Day" nationwide protests. We don't have a king! We didn't have one at all before that, of course, but leftists aren't known for letting facts get in the way of anything.

They're trying to wear us out with all of these childish displays. Unhinged screeching is their go-to political tool these days. The easiest way for me to wait out the foot-stomping is to remember that toddlers eventually cry themselves out. Yeah, it takes longer when the toddler is fully grown, but they'll get there.

Everything Isn't Awful

"Musk Ox in Blizzard" is my favorite Florence and the Machine bootleg EP.

Musk ox in blizzard pic.twitter.com/CWzGBLSDJV — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 27, 2026

