Philly's Soros DA Just Threatened ICE Agents Bigly

You gotta hand it to those Soros-sponsored district attorneys across the nation because when it comes to playing with fire, they play like they've never been burned.

The latest example is Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner. Not exactly a household name across the country, Soros-linked groups have been his single largest financial backing source — helping him bypass traditional party fundraising and local contribution limits.

About a decade ago, Soros contributed about $1.7 million to the Philadelphia Justice and Public Safety PAC while Krasner was still a relative unknown in a seven-candidate race for district attorney. The Philly PAC is part of Soros's nationwide Justice and Public Safety groups that fund "progressive" DAs in blue city contests.

According to public sources, in 2017, Soros's donation to just one candidate accounted for nearly 30% of all campaign spending in the seven-person race. For his 2021 reelection, Soros groups gave Krasner another $1.2 million, including $259,000 for Philadelphia Justice and Public Safety PAC to run ads on Krasner's behalf. Soros supported Krasner again last year, although I wasn't able to find the dollar amounts before going to press.

Prior to getting all that Soros money to run for D.A., Krasner defended Black Lives Matter and Occupy Philadelphia members in court — and let's just say Soros got his money's worth. Or maybe it's our money, given how intermingled Soros's private funds are with taxpayer-funded NGOs purpose-tuned to push his causes.

But I digress.

PJ Media's own Kevin Downey Jr reported in 2023 that "Philly’s limp on crime Soros-backed District Attorney Larry Krasner can’t find his way to send violent criminals to prison," in a column about Krasner's assaults as D.A. on gun rights. "It’s not what Soros sent him there to do. Krasner has several missions: create a situation where crime is out of control and use the absurd crime stats to disarm the population."

“These left-wing progressive district attorneys’ policies,” like Krasner's, Capital Research reported in 2021, “have significantly reduced prosecution rates, leading to predictable increases in violent crimes and a lack of justice for the victims.”

But rather than repeat the litany of Krasner's beyond-soft-on-crime approach to his job as a prosecutor, let's look at more current events.

I hope you didn't miss Kruiser's Morning Briefing from a couple of weeks ago when he wrote that Krasner was "all but saying that ICE agents and military personnel are criminals." But that was just the warmup for this week's latest bit of dangerous absurdity from the man who might be the most "effective" Soros D.A. in the entire country.

Watch:

Here's the quick and dirty transcript of Krasner talking about ICE officers: "This is a small bunch of wannabe Nazis — that's what they are — in a country of 350 million. We outnumber them... If we have to hunt you down the way they hunted down Nazis for decades, we will find your identities, we will find you, we will achieve justice."

What have I been repeating since the first attempt on President Donald Trump's life last summer?

The left paints its enemies — we are no longer mere political rivals — as enemies, over and over, until some crazy decides to take justice into his own hands.

I don't know how this ends, but I'm certain it doesn't end easily, nicely, or well.

