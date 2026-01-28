After Defeat in Minnesota, Leftists Whip Out 'National Shutdown' for Friday

Honestly, they're so predictable that it's getting boring.

Massive Minnesota fraud exposed? Fire up the mob and interfere with federal law enforcement! Bonus: Get two martyrs out of it!

Donald Trump makes a couple of phone calls, and Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey fall in line? Roll out the nationwide disruption!

(As an aside, I'd just love to know what Trump told them to get them to behave. I bet he could smell the flop sweat through the phone.)

Our anti-American Marxist confab friends have abruptly put out the call for a new national day of whatever-it-is-they-do. Their last bout of angry chest-thumping was the "No Kings" day in October. Before that, they held a "Hands Off" temper tantrum in the summer of 2025.

This week's subject-changer is themed "NATIONAL SHUTDOWN" and subtitled "NO WORK. NO SCHOOL. NO SHOPPING. STOP FUNDING ICE."

It's 100% a reactionary tactic to distract from their recent defeat in Minnesota, and I can prove it: Go online and search for a single mention of this event before yesterday. You won't find one. Yet these seditious a*sclowns had a scalable mobilization ready-made in their hip pocket — professional website, local chapters, media support, the works — which they have now deployed in the wake of their humiliation as Trump imposes order in their Twin-City playground.

It's an impressive network, but we are all onto it now. We see the Marxists behind the curtain.

Readers of PJ Media are already familiar with the alternative media's exposure of the massive, well-funded, and frighteningly well-organized system behind these disruptions. So it's not really surprising to us that our domestic enemies are working their way down their punch list of destabilization tactics; as one campaign goes down in flames, they pivot to the next.

"The people of the Twin Cities have shown the way for the whole country – to stop ICE’s reign of terror, we need to SHUT IT DOWN," reads the landing page at nationalshutdown.org. Of course, Andy Ngo has long warned that Minneapolis is the proving ground for these domestic terrorists, and that they intend to nationalize their successful tactics in an ever-improving arc of overthrow. So, that tracks.

On Friday, January 30, join a nationwide day of no school, no work and no shopping," directs the unidentified organization behind the event. The entire country is shocked and outraged at the brutal killings of Alex Pretti, Renee Good, Silverio Villegas González, and Keith Porter Jr. by federal agents. While Trump and other right wing politicians are slandering them as “terrorists”, the video evidence makes it clear beyond all doubt: they were gunned down in broad daylight simply for exercising their First Amendment right to protest mass deportation. Every day, ICE, Border Patrol and other enforcers of Trump’s racist agenda are going into our communities to kidnap our neighbors and sow fear. It is time for us to all stand up together in a nationwide shutdown and say enough is enough!

Blah, blah, blah … yeah, these guys sound like a broken record — one that Americans are increasingly tuning out. Opinion polling shows the majority is still solidly behind the removal of illegal aliens. Moreover, memories of the last insurrection to come out of Minneapolis — BLM's apocalyptic "summer of love" and the deeply flawed, illegal systems of discrimination that followed — are still fresh in their minds.

So as you go about your business on Friday, earning a living, caring for your family, and hopefully enjoying some pleasant socializing, the beverage of your choice, and maybe a tasty burger after work, watch out for your local crazies. They'll be at it again, baying at the moon like they do.

