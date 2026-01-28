Pardon, Your Narrative Is Slipping

Good morning! Today is Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026.

Today in History: I'm going to take this one out of chronological order. On this day in 1986, I had just finished my morning show at the local jazz station. I wasn't in the car for more than 10 minutes when I caught reports of the Space Shuttle Challenger exploding about 70 seconds after takeoff. That event shook our country as few others had.

1754: British writer Horace Walpole, in a letter to Horace Mann, coins the word "serendipity."

1813: Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice is published.

1878: George Coy, Herrick Frost, and Walter Lewis open the first commercial telephone exchange in New Haven, Conn.

1915: U.S. President Woodrow Wilson refuses to prohibit the immigration of illiterates.

1917: Municipally owned streetcars take to the streets of San Francisco, Cali.

1958: The Lego Group patents its design of interlocking Lego bricks, which are still compatible with bricks produced today. Many people learned the dangers of walking barefoot in the house as a direct result.

1965: The Who makes its first appearance on the British television program Ready Steady Go!

Birthdays Today include: Thomas Aquinas; William Seward Burroughs (invented the adding machine); John Banner (played Sergeant Shultz); and Alan Alda.

* * *

Today's column is more or less a follow-on from yesterday's column.

I see the legacy media going to great lengths to convince us that the public is turning away from Trump and what we elected him to do. Nonsense, say I, for a number of reasons, not least of which is historical perspective. There does seem to be a long-term pattern with the recent events in Minneapolis and the anti-war protests of the 60's.

As it happens, I was in Ohio back in the days of Kent State (at the time, I had family living in nearby Ravena), and I can tell you that the feeling on the ground there, even mere days after the event, was that the protesters were to blame for what went down there, not the National Guard. Keep poking the lion, and eventually you'll get a response, was the general feel.

Now, let's look at recent polling by the New York Times, CBS, ABC, and Marquette, courtesy of CNN:

Even CNN polls prove Americans WANT EVERY ILLEGAL DEPORTED no matter what Dems scream!



Fresh data: NYT 55%, Marquette 64%, CBS 57%, ABC 56% say deport ALL here illegally. Nearly 90% back shipping out the criminals. Trump promised mass deportations and we elected him to do it.… pic.twitter.com/0WlAZEuweR — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) January 26, 2026

The message is clear: Americans of today want mass deportations, they want border security, and they want arrests and convictions of those in on the massive fraud being uncovered daily.

Meanwhile, historically speaking, groups that face federal escalations like this end up splintering. Unreported in the legacy media is the fact that the number of agitators active in Minneapolis is actually going down, while those who remain continue to get more unhinged. Clearly, the Alex Pretti incident didn't draw out the millions of protesters that the unhinged left was hoping it would.

Another point getting under-reported in all of this is the members of the Useful Idiot Army surrounding Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's office last night.

🚨 JUST IN: Leftist protestors have STORMED outside Tim Walz’s office in Minnesota, FURIOUS that he’s starting to cave to President Trump and Tom Homan



LMFAO! That’s how you know he’s losing!



Cry harder, ICE WILL CONTINUE. Homan’s taking it from here 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZYLy7wqHQF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 27, 2026

Note the numbers, though. Dozens. Not hundreds. This, I do believe, is what happens when you live by the mob. Eventually, the mob, in ever smaller numbers, gets desperate and turns on you, as we clearly see happening here.

The currently running commentary I get here daily seems of a kind with that Kent State event. The more fraud that gets discovered, the more unhinged the protests seem to get. This would seem consistent with the axiom that you know you're getting close to the target when the flak gets heavy.

Our own Stephen Kruiser, this morning, shows us that half the issue is about votes:

Whenever anyone on the conservative side of the aisle accuses the Democrats of trying to get illegal aliens to the polls to vote, the Dems’ denials are less than convincing. They are no longer even capable of feigning shock and disgust. The attitude has more of a brazen, ‘Yeah, and see what you can do to stop us,’ vibe. […] The open borders nightmare under the Joe Biden Commie Cabal was actually the only real success of that administration, given that it was by design. The chaos was baked into the policy cake; it just went a lot more haywire than they'd planned. The objective, of course, was to overwhelm the system with so many illegals that it would be difficult to keep track of all of them. In the midst of all of that confusion — VOILÀ! — a new Democratic voting bloc is born.

The rest, of course, is the flow of taxpayer dollars, an issue I've touched on before.

As Steve says, the narrative control of the Democrats isn't what it used to be. Increasingly, they're starting to recognize that.

Still, I'm quite sure this will not be my final comment on these subjects. It seems pretty clear, though, that these events are ramping down. Equally clear is that, in the end, the American people will get what they voted for.

