Rapper Nicki Minaj Stuns Fans With Open Support for President Trump

Rap superstar Nicki Minaj stated on Wednesday that she’s likely President Donald Trump’s “number one fan,” adding that “that’s not going to change” before revealing that the “hate” she receives from the radical left “actually motivates me to support him more.” Guys, I think we somehow slipped into an alternate reality, because I never thought I’d hear someone with Minaj’s level of popularity swing for the fences in support of the president.

This is good news. It shows that not every major celebrity has succumbed to brainwashing or fallen under the control of the leftist mind virus. Some still think for themselves and reach their own conclusions. Perhaps the boldness Minaj displays will encourage others in the entertainment industry — who fear openly expressing support for President Trump — to follow her lead.

“I am probably the president’s number one fan, and that’s not going to change,” Minaj said at the Trump Accounts summit on Wednesday. Organizers held the event to promote the president’s new $1,000 tax-advantaged investment accounts program. I almost feel like we should observe a moment of silence for all the liberal brains that just exploded across the country.

“The hate, or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all,” the singer said, adding, “It actually motivates me to support him more.” Every MAGA supporter needs to adopt that attitude. The hate and pushback from the radical left should act like gasoline on a fire, sparking greater resolve to remain faithful to conservative values rather than breeding discouragement.

“And it’s going to motivate all of us to support him more. We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him, and the smear campaigns — it’s not going to work,” Minaj continued. The “Starships” singer also shocked many when she offered to open her bankroll to help fund accounts for fans’ children born during President Trump’s second term under the new program.

“I absolutely love my Barbz,” Minaj said in an interview with the New York Post, referring to her fanbase. “I want to see them bring healthy and successful children into the world. Becoming a mother was the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, and I want others to experience the same joy my son has brought into my life.”

The Trump Accounts will apply to all babies born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, and the Treasury Department will provide $1,000 to help start each account. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has encouraged companies and wealthy donors to help fund the initiative.

“Parents and employers will also have the option to contribute an additional $5,000 and $2,500 per year, respectively, until the child turns 18, after which the funds can be accessed,” Breitbart reported. “People will be able to start making contributions by July 4, 2026, Bessent said.”

The Trump Accounts, which operate as tax-deferred investments, will be available through an IRS form known as Form 4547. If those numbers look familiar, that’s because they represent Trump as our 45th and 47th president. The Treasury Department will also make a sign-up sheet available this May on its official website.

If leftists truly cared about kids as much as they claim — setting aside their support for abortion, which says otherwise — then wealthy celebrities would ditch their hatred for Trump and start handing out fistfuls of cash to help their fans raise families.

