The Morning Briefing: Aging Melba Toast Mobs Are Further Proof of Dems' Irrelevance

Stephen Kruiser | 10:31 PM on January 15, 2026
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. (In preparation for a whirlwind book tour, the Sine Qua Non Sequitur is glad-handing the occasional carnival geek.)

Advertisement

Sometimes it feels as if the Democrats have been in a state of continuous protest since the morning of November 9, 2016. I know that they didn't wait long to kick things off after it was announced that Donald Trump would be the 45th president of the United States. Leftist politics are inherently immature ("Daddy I want an Oompa Loompa and I want him NOW!"), so thoughtful responses to any opposition are impossible. They just get their public sector union goons to offer unemployed people a ride and a free lunch, then tell them to "protest." 

After 40-plus years of conservative activism, I am a veteran of quite a few, um, interactions with Dem-supported protest groups. I really got to know them during the Tea Party years — especially the frothing Occupy Wall Street loons. Believe me when I say that there are no organic protests on the left — they're all the result of coordinated, astroturfed agitation. 

They're good at getting college kids worked into a frenzy, but it's not really difficult to gin up a mob that's running mostly on hormones and Adderall. The raging youths are the Dems go-to for campus protests, of course, but away from the universities they rely on other groups. Many of the Occupy camps were filled with homeless people — I have firsthand knowledge of that. In a lot of cases, however, the protest crowds look like the cast of Cocoon after a Metamucil bender. 

Last year's first "No Kings" tantrum/protest happened during one of my frequent trips to Ann Arbor. My sister was out running errands when she ran into one of the — ahem — throngs. She mentioned it when she got home and I asked how big it was. She said something along the lines of, "Not very, it was just a bunch of old hippies shouting." For context on what we consider old, my sister and I are both in our 60s. 

Advertisement

My good friend and international drinking partner Kevin Downey Jr. wrote a post yesterday that compiled some of the recent antics of the Wilford Brimley fan club:

Perhaps the younger lefties don't want to march around in the frigid Minnesota winter. Maybe the Soros check didn't clear. But the young anarchists from 2020's Summer of Love seem to be elsewhere, and many of the rapscallions currently accosting ICE officers look like they just left the early-bird dinner special at Pizza Luce, like Grandma Dynamite here, who appears to think she is in Canada and is asking for a Kevorkian cocktail:

Here's the video to which KDJ is referring:

Gosh, she seems nice.

The American left is absolutely polluted with septuagenarian and octogenarian hippies who are disgruntled that all of their Ravi Shankar dreams from the 1960s didn't come true. I live in a neighborhood full of them. They're a prime source of shrieking bodies for Dem protests, which is becoming ever more important for our friends on the other side of the aisle. Earlier in the week, my good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green wrote that American young'uns aren't so keen on political affiliation anymore. The Democrats' efforts in the public school indoctrination mills may have succeeded in cranking out a generation of social liberals (they'll come around on the fiscal stuff), but they didn't do so well at minting new Democrats, which was the goal. 

Like their aging protesters, the Democrats' ideas are remnants of the 20th century that look extremely weathered under the bright lights of the modern era. Also like their geriatric mini-hordes, the only way the Dems have of making a point is through shrill emotion. It's a tired, irritating look for a party that fancies itself the embodiment of a cutting-edge, progressive future. 

Advertisement

These hippies aren't going to be around forever, but it's going to seem like they are. 

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!  

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

Evergreen Dem state story. Maryland’s $760 Million Overpaid Unemployment Fraud Problem

Threats so Severe That Riley Gaines Says She Armors Her Infant Daughter

Maybe AI Won't Be the Massive Job-Killer Many Expect It to Be

The Video Gavin Newsom Doesn't Want You to See

Feds Charge 20 Men in College Basketball Point Shaving Scheme

Women, amirite? ‘Bonkers’ Lawsuit Levels Shocking Allegations Against Kyrsten Sinema

Brave Citizen Tracked Creep Down, His 911 Call Released

Commie's gotta commie. Mamdani’s Rent Czar Wants to Destroy the Private Housing Market

It's 10 a.m. — Do You Know Where Your Grandma Is? She's Getting Pepper-Blasted by the Feds.

Venezuela’s Oil Reform Offers a Path Forward

+1. Katie Pavlich’s Prime-Time Leap Is a Win for Conservative Media

When 'For the Kids' Becomes an Excuse

Trump Isn’t Being Investigated by the U.S. Civil Rights Commission. Campus Antisemites Are

I’m Not Ready to Endorse Burt Jones, but Here’s Why I’m Pretty Dawg Gone Close

Idiots at Al Jazeera: The Iranian People Are Rebelling and It’s All Donald Trump’s Fault!

Their Goal Is to End All Immigration Enforcement

Colorado Democrats Introduce Bill to Strip Parents of Rights on the Transing of Kids

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. The Woke Billionaires and Democrat-Loving Corporations Are on Their Own

Advertisement

White House Tells Walz to 'Resign in Disgrace' After Anti-ICE Meltdown

TX Congressional Candidate Claims to Be a Trump Ally, but His Record Shows Support for Pro-Amnesty Bills

Texas Doctor, Assistant Get Prison Time for $3M Healthcare Fraud Targeting Elderly

DOJ Finally Finds a Federal Gun Control Law That's Indefensible

Cam&Co. Should We be Prepping for a SCOTUS Split Decision on 2A Cases?

Did a Pro-2A Sign Lead to Illegal Immigrant's Deportation?

Axios: Even Some Dems Getting Tired of 'Performative Bull****' Impeachments

When Resistance AWFLs Don't Realize Not Every State Thinks Their Tantrums Are Adorable

Inching Toward Civil War...

She nasty. These Polling Numbers Are a Disaster for Jasmine Crockett – This Could Be the End of Her Political Career

Senate Passes 3-Bill Spending Minibus Ahead of Recess, but Dems Continue Resistance Over DHS

Anti-ICE Florida Woman 'Finds Out' After Alleged Assault on Trooper, Ron DeSantis Has Perfect Response

NBC News Hacks Get Help Fixing Their Headline About an ICE Shooting in Minneapolis

Rep. Eric Swalwell Says This Minneapolis Man 'Is ALL OF US' (Then Finds Out That No, He Isn't)

Oh. Emmanuel Macron Says the French Military Is on Its Way to Denmark and Greenland

VIP

VodkaPundit. Thursday Essay: One Thousand, Four Hundred, and Eighteen Days

Noah Coughlin's American Journey

The Real AI Risk Isn’t Intelligence; It’s Abdication of Responsibility

How Stable Is the Iranian Regime? Here Are Some Indicators to Watch

The Courage They Didn’t Teach: The Man Who Refused to Stay Quiet

Despite MSM Hysteria, Oppressed Nations Embrace the U.S.

Is There a Chance We Can Fix the Obamacare Mess This Year?

Will The ‘Rooney Rule’ Hamstring the Steelers’ Search for a New Head Coach?

Advertisement

Adventures in the Patriarchy™: Anti-ICE Karens Gone Wild! Part VI

Around the Interwebz

Matthew McConaughey trademarks "Alright, alright, alright" to protect it from the machines

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy tries something different, and I don’t hate it

Why Do Some Smells Trigger Memories?

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
01/15/26


WEEKEND GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR
FRIDAY, JANUARY 16, 2026 - MONDAY, JANUARY 19, 2026

FRIDAY, JANUARY 16, 2026

In-Town Pool
TV Corr & Crew: NBC
Secondary TV Corr: Scripps
Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty
Print: TIME
Secondary Print: USA Today
Radio: CBS
New Media: Breitbart

Out-of-Town Travel Pool
TV Corr & Crew: NBC
Secondary TV Corr: Univision
Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty
Print: Politico
Secondary Print: Bloomberg
New Media: Fox Sports
Radio: BBC

EST:
9:00 AM                                                   In-Town Pool Call Time
10:50 AM                                                 Out-of-Town Pool Call Time

10:00 AM                                                THE PRESIDENT participates in The Great, Historic Investment in Rural Health Roundtable
East Room
Pre-Credentialed Media
Register HERE by 10PM Tonight

THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route Palm Beach, FL

3:15 PM                                                    THE PRESIDENT participates in the Southern Boulevard Dedication Ceremony
Palm Beach, FL
White House Press Pool

SATURDAY, JANUARY 17, 2026

Out-of-Town Travel Pool
TV Corr & Crew: NBC
Secondary TV Corr: Univision
Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty
Print: Politico
Secondary Print: Bloomberg
New Media: Fox Sports
Radio: BBC

EST:
7:45 AM                                                   Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

3:30 PM                                                    THE PRESIDENT participates in a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic 
Palm Beach, FL
Closed Press
 

SUNDAY, JANUARY 18, 2026

Out-of-Town Travel Pool
TV Corr & Crew: NBC
Secondary TV Corr: Univision
Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty
Print: Politico
Secondary Print: Bloomberg
New Media: Fox Sports
Radio: BBC

EST:
7:45 AM                                                   Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

THE PRESIDENT has no public events scheduled 

MONDAY, JANUARY 19, 2026

In-Town Pool
TV Corr & Crew: CNN
Secondary TV Corr: OAN
Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty
Print: Washington Blade
Secondary Print: AP
Radio: SRN
New Media: Townhall

Out-of-Town Travel Pool
TV Corr & Crew: NBC
Secondary TV Corr: Univision
Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty
Print: Politico
Secondary Print: Bloomberg
New Media: Fox Sports
Radio: BBC

EST:
11:30 PM                                                   In-Town Pool Call Time
7:30 AM                                                    Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

THE PRESIDENT departs Palm Beach, FL en route Miami, FL

7:50 PM                                                    THE PRESIDENT attends the College Football National Championship Game 

THE PRESIDENT departs Miami, FL en route The White House 
Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. 

Read more by Stephen Kruiser

Categories:

NEWS & POLITICS MORNING BRIEFING

Recommended

It's 10 a.m. — Do You Know Where Your Grandma Is? She's Getting Pepper-Blasted by the Feds Kevin Downey Jr.
The Video Gavin Newsom Doesn't Want You to See Aaron Hanscom
Hakeem Jeffries Just Crossed a Dangerous Line That Can’t Be Uncrossed Matt Margolis
‘Bonkers’ Lawsuit Levels Shocking Allegations Against Kyrsten Sinema Michael Cantrell
The President Receives a Historic Gift Sarah Anderson
María Corina Machado Leaves the White House With a Positive Message About Venezuela Sarah Anderson

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

I’m Not Ready to Endorse Burt Jones, but Here’s Why I’m Pretty Dawg Gone Close
Yes, Trump Would Be Totally Justified If He Invokes the Insurrection Act
How Stable Is the Iranian Regime? Here Are Some Indicators to Watch
Advertisement