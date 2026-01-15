The Morning Briefing: Aging Melba Toast Mobs Are Further Proof of Dems' Irrelevance

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. (In preparation for a whirlwind book tour, the Sine Qua Non Sequitur is glad-handing the occasional carnival geek.)

Sometimes it feels as if the Democrats have been in a state of continuous protest since the morning of November 9, 2016. I know that they didn't wait long to kick things off after it was announced that Donald Trump would be the 45th president of the United States. Leftist politics are inherently immature ("Daddy I want an Oompa Loompa and I want him NOW!"), so thoughtful responses to any opposition are impossible. They just get their public sector union goons to offer unemployed people a ride and a free lunch, then tell them to "protest."

After 40-plus years of conservative activism, I am a veteran of quite a few, um, interactions with Dem-supported protest groups. I really got to know them during the Tea Party years — especially the frothing Occupy Wall Street loons. Believe me when I say that there are no organic protests on the left — they're all the result of coordinated, astroturfed agitation.

They're good at getting college kids worked into a frenzy, but it's not really difficult to gin up a mob that's running mostly on hormones and Adderall. The raging youths are the Dems go-to for campus protests, of course, but away from the universities they rely on other groups. Many of the Occupy camps were filled with homeless people — I have firsthand knowledge of that. In a lot of cases, however, the protest crowds look like the cast of Cocoon after a Metamucil bender.

Last year's first "No Kings" tantrum/protest happened during one of my frequent trips to Ann Arbor. My sister was out running errands when she ran into one of the — ahem — throngs. She mentioned it when she got home and I asked how big it was. She said something along the lines of, "Not very, it was just a bunch of old hippies shouting." For context on what we consider old, my sister and I are both in our 60s.

My good friend and international drinking partner Kevin Downey Jr. wrote a post yesterday that compiled some of the recent antics of the Wilford Brimley fan club:

Perhaps the younger lefties don't want to march around in the frigid Minnesota winter. Maybe the Soros check didn't clear. But the young anarchists from 2020's Summer of Love seem to be elsewhere, and many of the rapscallions currently accosting ICE officers look like they just left the early-bird dinner special at Pizza Luce, like Grandma Dynamite here, who appears to think she is in Canada and is asking for a Kevorkian cocktail:

Here's the video to which KDJ is referring:

White liberal Karen:



“Go ahead, shoot me, shoot me”



Somebody pick up their Grandma and take her back to the senior living center. pic.twitter.com/d6AbgACasI — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) January 9, 2026

Gosh, she seems nice.

The American left is absolutely polluted with septuagenarian and octogenarian hippies who are disgruntled that all of their Ravi Shankar dreams from the 1960s didn't come true. I live in a neighborhood full of them. They're a prime source of shrieking bodies for Dem protests, which is becoming ever more important for our friends on the other side of the aisle. Earlier in the week, my good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green wrote that American young'uns aren't so keen on political affiliation anymore. The Democrats' efforts in the public school indoctrination mills may have succeeded in cranking out a generation of social liberals (they'll come around on the fiscal stuff), but they didn't do so well at minting new Democrats, which was the goal.

Like their aging protesters, the Democrats' ideas are remnants of the 20th century that look extremely weathered under the bright lights of the modern era. Also like their geriatric mini-hordes, the only way the Dems have of making a point is through shrill emotion. It's a tired, irritating look for a party that fancies itself the embodiment of a cutting-edge, progressive future.

These hippies aren't going to be around forever, but it's going to seem like they are.

Everything Isn't Awful

Stupid friends need help too pic.twitter.com/cxcxxUrH0M — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 14, 2026

Matthew McConaughey trademarks "Alright, alright, alright" to protect it from the machines

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy tries something different, and I don’t hate it

Why Do Some Smells Trigger Memories?

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

