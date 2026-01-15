Threats so Severe That Riley Gaines Says She Armors Her Infant Daughter

Conservative activist Riley Gaines recently appeared on the Fox News program Outnumbered, where she shared a heartbreaking truth. Because she received numerous death threats while attending the Supreme Court to hear arguments in a case that could ban transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports, she wrapped her 3-month-old daughter in a bulletproof blanket.

This is now the kind of world we’re living in, especially after the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk last September. Leftists have grown so mentally unstable and enslaved to their emotions, thanks to the constant propaganda pushed by liberal media, that they can no longer hold civil protests or conversations with those who differ from them. Instead, they want to murder their opponents or commit some other horrific act of violence.

Why? Simple. Intimidation. Since facts and data shake out against progressive ideology, they try to force people to get on board with their beliefs through threats of violence. Sound familiar? Radical Islamists have employed this strategy since the 600s.

Gaines joined an in-studio panel featuring Harris Faulkner and Emily Compagno, where she told them that “there was a certain level of emotion” involved in having to protect her daughter, Margot, from threats during the event. Terror would likely rank as one emotion among many others.

“She goes everywhere with me, she’s here with me today. She’s been to 16 states. She’s met the president,” Gaines said during the conversation. “She was there with me on the Supreme Court steps, and honestly, like, yeah, just as you said, there’s a level of emotion to it, especially when you have to consider the fact [that] you have a 3-month-old baby that you have to wrap in a bulletproof blanket because of the threats that were present there yesterday.”

Gaines also explained that liberal activists and Democratic politicians who favor allowing transgender athletes to participate in women’s sports are “giving the middle finger” to her daughter, not President Donald Trump. It’s amazing that the party that once claimed to stand for helping women now stands as anti-woman as it gets. By supporting transgender participation in female sports, they are actively erasing biological women, the very group they once claimed to fight for in the so-called “war against women.”

Ironically, the left has launched the actual war on women.

“All these Democrats and their insane policies and the things they support — I think 130 Democrats signed a brief supporting the boys in the case. They think they are giving the middle finger to President Trump. That’s not who they are giving the middle finger to. They are giving the middle finger to my little baby girl,” Gaines added.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard arguments in several cases from both Idaho and West Virginia after federal courts blocked state laws that prohibit transgender athletes from competing on sports teams based on gender identity. The outcomes of these cases will impact measures in 25 other states.

“As of Tuesday, the Supreme Court appeared likely to uphold state laws banning transgender athletes from participating in sports based on their gender identity, according to NBC News. The court has not yet officially ruled on the cases, however,” The Daily Caller reported.

