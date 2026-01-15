Their Goal Is to End All Immigration Enforcement

Good morning, my friends. I'm very glad you're here.

Today in History:

1535: King Henry VIII declares himself head of the Church of England.

1559: Elizabeth I is crowned Queen of England at Westminster Abbey in London.

1782: Robert Morris, Superintendent of Finance, recommends to the U.S. Congress the establishment of decimal coinage and a national mint.

1831: First U.S.-built locomotive to pull a passenger train makes its first run.

1844: The University of Notre Dame receives its charter in Indiana.

1861: Elisha Otis patented the steam elevator.

1907: The three-element vacuum tube, the basis of everything electronic for the next 60 years, is patented by American inventor Lee De Forest. The designs have since been largely replaced by transistors, but tubes still see service in high-power and some audio applications.

1932: Record snowfall of 2 inches falls in Los Angeles, California. Must have been global warming.

1944: Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower arrives in England to take up his command as Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force.

1945: Red Army frees Krakow-Plaszów concentration camp.

1948: The Treasure of the Sierra Madre premieres.

1961: Berry Gordy signs The Supremes to Motown Records.

1977: Coneheads debut on Saturday Night Live.

1981: Police drama Hill Street Blues premieres on NBC.

2009: Chesley Sullenberger lands U.S. Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River shortly after takeoff from LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

Birthdays today include: Edward Teller, father of the H bomb; Gene Krupa; Jean Bugatti; Lloyd Bridges; Martin Luther King, Jr.; Vince Foster; singer Bobby Bloom (“Montego Bay”); Ronnie Van Zant; Charo; ELO's Marvin Gale; producer Bob Clearmountain; Drew Brees; and Ben Shapiro.

* * *

I’m noticing a pattern here that has actually been driving events for years. See if you can see it, too.

On her overnight shift at Instapundit, Sarah Hoyt second-handedly linked this:

2016. Obama's Press Secretary is asked about reports that during immigration raids, ICE agents were storming into homes, going room to room looking for illegals, and making children tremble with fear.



I thought only fascist Presidents do that sort of thing.



Why was the press… pic.twitter.com/oQ1UgeJiJg — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 13, 2026

Given what we've seen from the left of late, it appears we are, as is often the case, dealing with a flagrantly selective enforcement of the law. It's been happening for decades now.

Perhaps the image of Elian Gonzalez's fear, as immigration laws were enforced under a Democratic president back in 2000, will help you along toward the goal of seeing the trend when you compare that to the attitude Democrats are giving us today. Mark Hemingway’s comment will help, too. (Hat tip to Glenn Reynolds):

This can't be said enough. If ICE is causing tension in communities, that could largely be addressed by cooperation with local law enforcement. But local law enforcement isn't allowed to cooperate because the goal is not reduced violence -- it's ending all immigration enforcement https://t.co/uYj4oexeTl — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 14, 2026

Mark's conclusion does seem the only logical one. The best response is similarly singular. We need to defund the people who are not allowing the police to act in their primary task of upholding the law, and defund the cities they represent.

And who is it that isn't allowing the police to act? The Democrats in the deep blue cities, like Minneapolis, for example, where Mayor Jacob Frey went long on minimizing the injury to the ICE officer whom Renee Good attacked. Of course, the facts are different than what he attempted to sell us.

Fox News reports:

The federal agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis last week suffered internal bleeding to his torso when he was struck by her vehicle, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday.

It should be clear to you by now that local elections have national repercussions. The best response to this is, I believe, to cut all federal funding to any local government that declares itself a "sanctuary city," and/or encourages actions like that of Good. I mean ALL funding. Hospitals, education, roads, welfare, Snap, etc., etc., ALL of it. No federal tax money should be flowing into such places.

None.

Snip. All gone.

Let the local leftists, such as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, listen to the citizens complaining that nothing is working because of the leftists running the self -declared "Sanctuary Cities", which in fact means leftists in power, encouraging illegal actions. Anything less of a response from the federal government actually encourages illegal acts, which, if I recall correctly, is itself illegal. With that response by the federal government, I think you'll find things changing in a right hurry.

Have Democrats been screaming about the GOP causing an insurrection? These cases are, in fact, just that: an insurrection. Here’s an example:

⚠️IMPORTANT⚠️



I don’t say this lightly, but everyone needs to watch this.



I think we just witnessed Tim Walz incite an insurrection. He is trying to paint ICE as the equivalent to the Gestapo, claiming they are hunting down all “people of color” and “asking for papers”.



This… pic.twitter.com/mxpy3WNNKN — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) January 15, 2026

I say it again, this is what an insurrection looks like.

I suggest that the best way to deal with it is to treat it as such. Cut all federal funding to the areas being run by these people. They all, each of them, swore to uphold the laws of the states they reside in and the country to which they owe their allegiance. Their actions on these matters run afoul of that promise. on a criminal level. The lack of respect for the law from these people should be responded to with the same level of respect. None. Defund them now. Arrest them. Remove them from office by jailing them for extended periods.

Oh, I've no doubt that there are some who will be spouting mad over these comments. I'm being cruel, I'm being mean, people won't survive without that federal funding, the usual litany, yada, yada, yada.

In response, I hasten to point out that, given the opportunity, Frey and Walz, generous sorts that they are, would do the same for you and me, were we to try to uphold the law as is the duty of every citizen. You KNOW they would.

I would also point out that people suffering from that action by the Federal government isn't really much of a worry. These locals will do a serious U-turn once their funding is threatened, so the cutoff won't last more than about, say, 30 seconds or so.

The Democrats like to tell us nobody is immune to the law. Time to prove it.

The thought for the day: The highest obligation and privilege of citizenship is bearing arms. —Gen. George S. Patton

I hope to see you here tomorrow.

And as always, your comments are welcome.