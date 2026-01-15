When 'For the Kids' Becomes an Excuse

When adults decide their noise and anger carry more weight than a referee's whistle, that ref loses authority. The noise of squeaking shoes, rising voices, and pride is always present.

Advertisement

However, one choice turned a Staten Island gym into something else entirely.

A Game That Stopped Teaching

The scene was a basketball game sponsored by the Catholic Youth Organization, which governs sports for the Catholic districts in the area.

While kids stood nearby, parents rushed the court and began throwing punches. Video captured adults brawling, shoving, and shouting as coaches and officials tried to regain control. Players froze, unsure whether to move or stay put. Chaos ended the basketball game.

GAMEDAY MELTDOWN: Footage captures two mothers clutching each other by the hair and throwing a barrage of punches during a violent courtside fight at a Catholic youth basketball game in Staten Island, New York.



The two women, along with the family members who became involved,… pic.twitter.com/gRWMRFYZQ9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 15, 2026

Youth sports exist to teach teamwork, discipline, and a way to control emotions. The adults, however, taught the opposite, while kids watched as "grownups" lost command of themselves.

“The Mission Was About the Kids”

Channeling every school board decision, it's about the kids.

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella talked about the brawl at a press conference and said the lines that every league claims as its purpose.

“The mission was about the kids,” said Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella at a press conference. “The mission was about teaching them responsibility,” he added. “The mission was about them having a good time: the kids. The kids are the center of this universe here. And every once in a while, some spectators get out of control and ruin it for the kids and ruin it for everybody else.”

Advertisement

Hypocrisy flowed out of his mouth like coffee from a pot. Adults claiming to protect children are becoming the source of fear and confusion. It's a noble-sounding phrase, but it worked more as a shield once the damage was done.

Anyone Who’s Sat in the Bleachers Knows Better

Ever been to a Catholic church bingo night? They get fiesty: bingo cards slapped on tables, sharpened voices, and somebody always insisting one number was skipped. Competitive instincts take over everywhere people gather.

Now, add youth basketball to the mix: packed bleachers, a hot gym, and parental pride combine to quickly raise tensions. Anybody who raised kids in competitive sports knows that feeling when bad calls sting, missed shots hurt, and tempers begin to simmer.

An overwhelming majority of parents restrain themselves. Sure, they'll mutter and vent during the car ride home, but they don't throw punches on a court while surrounded by kids.

When Adults Replace Values With Ego

Youth leagues depend on adults to act maturely. Coaches teach the fundamentals and plays, while parents demonstrate character. When parents fight, every word about sportsmanship collapses.

During my third year of Babe Ruth baseball, I found myself in the middle of such a clusterfark. Our team worked its way through the losers' bracket to win a tournament.

However, moving through that bracket meant playing many games in a single day. It was early August; hot and humid. As a catcher, I proudly wore the tools of ignorance, but I grew tired as the day wore on. Behind me was the sole umpire, who worked the entire day, positioned behind me.

Advertisement

During the final two games, when we played our rivals twice, exhaustion was taking its toll on everybody. The ump was a good egg, but more than a few calls were wrong, and our two coaches were slowly losing their temper.

Before I knew what was happening, one of our coaches did an Earl Weaver, kicking dirt on the plate and the ump. He was ejected. That didn't go over too well with the other coach, who started screaming like a fool at the umpire and the tournament director, who tried to calm the situation down.

It got worse.

The ejected coach began strangling the tournament director, shocking me. I wasn't alone; the other team left the dugout and started jogging toward home plate.

Fortunately, I had two points in my favor that made a difference for us. I stood between the "action" and the team with my arms outstretched. I physically restrained one player who had every right to keep going: his dad was the director.

Our league was made up of small townships in a small geographic area, meaning the older players knew each other from playing sports for years. I used that; I called out the names of the guys I knew, demanding help. They did, thankfully.

My other advantage? When I was still an athlete, I admit I was pretty good, and I worked hard to earn the respect of players who came to bat. I didn't realize I'd reached that level until my dad overheard a rival player talking about my actions, which prevented more chaos.

What Kids Carry Home

Advertisement

Years later, kids won’t remember the score; they’ll remember fear, confusion, and embarrassment, and the time when adults preached values after failing to live them.

I certainly did.

When I read this story, my mind took me back to that game in the (heavy sigh) early 1980s.

Inflated egos and self-righteous feelings don't belong on any field or court of play.

Sports should feel relatively safe, and the game should be fun. But when adults turn competition into combat, kids absorb lessons nobody intended.

Eventually, the court clears, growing silent, but the memory stays.

Final Thoughts

Referees stop play, but no whistle repairs the trust once adults cross the line.

They can claim the league is "for the kids" all they want, but they're only turning a principle into an excuse.

When adults keep their hands down and their values up, youth sports succeed.

Our kids deserve nothing less.

Independent commentary survives because people refuse excuses and demand clarity when adults fail publicly. Join PJ Media VIP and help keep honest analysis alive.