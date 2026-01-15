‘Bonkers’ Lawsuit Levels Shocking Allegations Against Kyrsten Sinema

Former Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is facing a rather wild and crazy lawsuit that the ex-wife of her former bodyguard filed against her, claiming Sinema’s infamous independent streak impacted her husband’s fidelity. The world of politics is truly insane. I bet nobody had this on their 2026 BINGO card. I know the year just started, but we’re already off to a very weird start.

Heather Ammel, a mom of three and the former blushing bride of Sinema’s ex-bodyguard, has accused the Arizona politician of wrecking their 14-year-long marriage by carrying on a lengthy affair with him during trips where they criss-crossed the globe. But that’s not all. Ammel also says Sinema talked her ex-hubby into doing psychedelics. Who knew being a politician involved so much sex, drugs, and rock and roll?

“Prior to [Sinema’s] actions, Plaintiff and Mr. Ammel were happily married and genuine love and affection existed between them,” the lawsuit states. “As a direct and proximate result of [Sinema’s] intentional and unlawful actions, such marital love and affection was alienated and destroyed.”

Ammel filed the lawsuit from her home state of North Carolina, which remains one of the few states in the country with a “homewrecker law” that allows people to sue their former spouse’s mistresses. As a Catholic, I fully support laws that hold adulterers accountable for their actions. In the eyes of God, adultery constitutes a mortal sin, one that removes a person from a state of grace. The Church treats it as such a serious crime against the Lord because it defiles a sacrament that reflects the relationship between Christ and the Church.

Matthew Ammel, a veteran diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder who sustained several traumatic brain injuries due to mutiple deployments to the Middle East, first started working with Sinema and her security team in 2022. A year later, the head of the former senator’s security team stepped down from his position after raising concerns that she was “having sexual relationships with other security members,” according to the lawsuit.

“She encouraged Mr. Ammel to leave with her, but Mr. Ammel decided to stay due to the financial security,” his ex-wife’s lawsuit claims, referring to the former head of Sinema’s security team.

Not long after the resignation, Ammel and Sinema took a trip to Napa Valley, California. The pair acknowledged that “it would have appeared as if they were on a romantic getaway” to outside observers. God tells us in Scripture to avoid even the appearance of evil, so even if they were not sexually intimate, the picture such a trip paints does not look good.

Sinema, a professed bisexual, started communicating with Matthew more frequently, catching the eye of Heather, who discovered the two exchanging Signal messages even when he was at home with his family. That’s definitely a bad sign.

“The messages exceeded the bounds of a normal working relationship and were of romantic and lascivious natures,” the lawsuit goes on to say. “Plaintiff discovered messages which included a picture of [Sinema] wrapped in a towel.”

Sinema allegedly offered to help Matthew with his mental health challenges and even suggested he try MDMA, the “love drug,” more commonly known as either molly or ecstasy. Sinema has long advocated for the use of psychedelics since she left the Senate in January 2025.

A rather spicy text exchange featured Matthew messaging Sinema about “having sex missionary style with the lights on,” with Sinema responding “Boring!” according to the lawsuit. It doesn’t take a genius to see this relationship clearly crossed the threshold of being strictly professional. However, it remains unclear how Heather came in possession of the messages.

“During his free time, Mr. Ammel attended a baseball game by himself, but messaged [Sinema] during the game stating he was going to start a ‘f— the troops’ chant,” the lawsuit further recounted. “[Sinema] responded stating she would ‘f— the hot ones.’”

Even more damning, Sinema allegedly started buying Matthew gfits and paying for his psychedelic treatment. She also invited him to her wedding and to a Taylor Swift concert. He even brought one of his children along on a tour of the U.S. Capitol. Heather and Matthew split up in November 2024.

“Beginning in or prior to 2023, Defendant, with actual knowledge of the Marriage between [Mrs. Ammel] and Mr. Ammel, began to willfully and intentionally seduce, entice, and alienate the affections of Mr. Ammel,” the suit added. “And began to wrongfully and maliciously deprive her of the warmth, companionship, love, affection, consortium, society, financial contributions, services, and attention of Mr. Ammel.”

What a colossal mess.

