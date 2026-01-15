Idiots at Al Jazeera: The Iranian People Are Rebelling and It’s All Donald Trump’s Fault!

Al Jazeera is to journalism what the WWE is to sports: If you squint really hard, it kinda-sorta looks like journalism, but the choreography unmasks the façade. Despite the veneer of authenticity, you can’t help but notice that the outcome is (blatantly) predetermined.

Advertisement

(Plus, the WWE’s storylines tend to be more plausible.)

But Al Jazeera was never designed to be a fair and impartial media outlet. That’s not why Qatar funded it and launched it. (Its current CEO is literally a member of the Qatari royal family.)

Instead, it’s better to view Al Jazeera as the unofficial PR arm of Sunni royalty. The job of this “news” organization is to publish and publicize content that influences public opinion — domestically and abroad — that serves the interests of Sunni royals.

Nothing more, nothing less.

Al Jazeera is a key ingredient in what’s probably the most expensive PR campaign by foreign governments in world history. Most of the Sunni royals’ propagandizing is below the surface, such as tiny Qatar emerging as the #1 foreign source of funding for all U.S. colleges and universities, or Qatar spending THREE TIMES more than Israel ever did on U.S. lobbyists, PR firms, advertisers, and foreign agents.

Look, if you’ve been watching Tucker Carlson lately, you know how influential those dastardly “Zionists” are. (So you’d think Tucker would be at least a little concerned over Qatar TRIPLING their outlay — or Saudi Arabia spending $7 trillion to “integrate sports and entertainment into the country’s culture” — but nah.)

But y’know who shares Tucker’s grave concerns over the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC)? Qatar’s mouthpiece, Al Jazeera.

What a wild coincidence, eh?

Al Jazeera actually had the chutzpah to run a “news” segment titled “How AIPAC Shapes Unconditional U.S. Support for Israel,” decrying its awful Jewish influence:

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

That’s the editorial backdrop for the following Al Jazeera story, because it’s as fake and choreographed as The Rock’s “people’s elbow.” But it’s still useful, because once we reverse-engineer the intent behind it, we better understand the PR mission of the Sunni royals.

Here’s Al Jazeera’s title: "How US Sanctions Crippled Lives of Iranians Trump Says He Wants to ‘Help’."

Wasn’t it cute how Al Jazeera put “help” in quotes? ‘Cause you already know what the reporter is signaling: “Donald Trump SAYS he wants to help, but what he’s doing isn’t helpful at all!” Editorially speaking, it would’ve been more accurate to put “crippled” in quotes instead, because that’s euphemistic language — but if we’re still pretending Al Jazeera is an authentic news organization, we’re missing the plot.

In case there’s any doubt over the story’s positioning, the sub-header revealed the conceit: “U.S. sanctions have damaged Iran’s economy, which was the reason protests broke out in the first place.”

Got that? The Iranians are NOT protesting because of the mullahs’ horrific abuses, abject incompetence, corruption, mismanagement, or grotesque human rights violations. Don’t be so naïve!

This is all Trump’s fault.

Here's a taste of Al Jazeera’s fair-and-balanced reporting:

As demonstrators flood Iranian streets in ongoing protests which started late last month, United States President Donald Trump has threatened military intervention, arguing that he wants to “help” protesters. He wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday: “Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!” He has since echoed those sentiments in other public statements. But ignored in his claims of wanting to help Iranians is a fact: decades of US-led sanctions against Iran, including ones that were toughened under Trump, have played a central role in the country’s economic crises that were the primary trigger for the current spate of protests.

Advertisement

Translation: Everyone was doing just fine in Iran, ‘til that trouble-making Trump came along.

Of course, unless you’re a stark raving moron, you’re already aware that one of the intended goals of Trump’s sanctions was to destabilize Iran and encourage the people to overthrow the tyrants, so blaming Trump for achieving his geopolitical objective is a pretty wild journalistic hot take.

It’d be like the Völkischer Beobachter accusing the Allies of deliberately undermining the German economy. Well, yeah. Thanks for paying attention.

Related: The Liberals Won’t Help Iran. We Need the Neocons to Do What They Do Best!

But Al Jazeera wants you to fully appreciate the brutal cost of Trump’s mean-spirited Iranian policy. If you weren’t swayed by the plight of the poor Iranian people, how ‘bout Global Warming?

You might think Iran is a carbon-spewing petro-giant that’s so horrendously mismanaged its environment, it’s literally running out of water. But in Al Jazeera’s “reporting,” those mullahs were wonderful environmental custodians, ‘til that no-good Trump ruined everything.

Seriously: One of Al Jazeera’s arguments against U.S. sanctions is the environmental impact!

Sanctions have also taken a toll on the environment in Iran. Farzanegan explained that sanctions have hindered the adoption of cleaner fuel standards and slowed green innovation, leading to higher levels of air pollution in cities like Tehran. “This has had a measurable negative impact on children’s cognitive abilities.”

Won’t someone please think of the children!

Advertisement

(Probably won’t be the Iranians, who’ve been killing thousands of ‘em.)

Maybe, because of U.S. sanctions, the Iranian kids are just too stupid to appreciate all the wonderful advances of the mullahs' regime. (Which would be an excellent follow-up segment for Al Jazeera to explore: It’s a logically consistent theory, isn’t it?)

Those ungrateful morons! How dare they rebel!

Either way, the Sunni World is offering us a riveting counternarrative for the Iranian uprisings. The long-suffering people aren’t risking life and limb because of oppression, abuses, malfeasance, fraud, and failure, and it’s not the fault of the mullahs, either.

Instead, blame (who else?) America.

One Last Thing: 2026 is a critical year for America First: It began with Mayor Mamdani declaring war on “rugged individualism” and will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battlelines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

We need your help to succeed!

As a PJ Media VIP member, you’ll receive exclusive access to our behind-the-paywall content, commenting privileges, and an ad-free experience. VIP Gold gets you the same level of “insider access” across our entire family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, twitchy, Hot Air, and Bearing Arms). That means: More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING!

And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT, you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!

Thank you for your consideration.