It's 10:00 a.m. — Do You Know Where Your Grandma Is? She's Getting Pepper-Blasted by the Feds

The communists were hoping that the rightful shooting of Nicole Good, the annoying, Marxist-trained apparatchik who thought she'd drive her vehicle at an ICE agent in Minneapolis (resulting in a bullet or three to the noodle), would inspire a George Floyd-like, nationwide assault on our peaceful society, led by young pinkos eager to topple the United States.

But that didn't happen.

FACT-O-RAMA! A BLM scavenger did show up and pretended to be angry about... something, and demanded money for....something, but thus far, many of the agitators are doddery, white "wrinkle-Americans."

BLM Activist goes on an unhinged rant against Minneapolis and ICE, saying they must pay as they did for George Floyd.



"We as a peoples can cause them to lose more money now.”



“ICE is a demon! They are not human beings!” pic.twitter.com/kZtqzTaxMf — Media Research Center (@theMRC) January 9, 2026

Perhaps the younger lefties don't want to march around in the frigid Minnesota winter. Maybe the Soros check didn't clear. But the young anarchists from 2020's Summer of Love seem to be elsewhere, and many of the rapscallions currently accosting ICE officers look like they just left the early-bird dinner special at Pizza Luce, like Grandma Dynamite here, who appears to think she is in Canada and is asking for a Kevorkian cocktail:

White liberal Karen:



“Go ahead, shoot me, shoot me”



Somebody pick up their Grandma and take her back to the senior living center. pic.twitter.com/d6AbgACasI — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) January 9, 2026

I'm not sure if Minneapolis' version of Ma Barker belongs in the senior living center or the dementia ward of Bellevue Mental Hospital.

WARNING ~ Do not watch this next video unless you think ICE pushing an elderly, balding lesbian face-first in the snow is hilarious:

BREAKING🚨: An elderly white liberal lesbian hurls a water bottle at ICE agents outside Minneapolis HQ, then bolts.



Didn't get far—agents SPRINT after her and slam her to the ground.



FAFO in real time 😂🔥



🎥: @AliBradleyTV pic.twitter.com/CWp8QVC20z — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) January 12, 2026

You can almost smell the cat urine as you watch this harridan annoy ICE agents, who are trying to keep her neighborhood safe from violent illegal immigrants:

This is what ICE agents have to deal with on a daily basis.



Old liberal white women. pic.twitter.com/atmZAuPnFU — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) January 15, 2026

I lost count of how many times this harpy assaulted an ICE agent with a cane, as her offspring tried to get her to stop:

LANGUAGE WARNING:

A crazed, white, liberal woman thought she’d caught an ICE agent… turns out she just exposed her own insanity on camera.



Nothing screams “tolerance” like harassing a random guy while proudly broadcasting your tantrum. 🤡#LiberalismIsAMentalDisease pic.twitter.com/i5iZrSXJPc — 𝒞ℴ𝓃𝓈ℯ𝓇𝓋𝒶𝓉𝒾𝓋ℯ 👑 𝒟𝒾𝓋𝒶™ (@1776Diva) October 13, 2025

I'd love to ask this granny if she kissed FDR with those cussy lips:

POTTY MOUTH WARNING

She is driving around with a megaphone, looking for ICE so she can tell them that they aren't welcome.



Normal, sane way to spend your precious time. pic.twitter.com/p6AU5TOka7 — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) January 7, 2026

Did I mention that a lot of these gorgons are salad-dodgers? This beast's name must be Timex because she takes a licking and keeps on ticking!

Just now: Woman protesting outside Broadview ICE facility is shot repeatedly with sting balls, thrown to the ground, and ultimately maced point blank in the face as she attempts to block ICE agents from leaving the facility in a vehicle. pic.twitter.com/pOHagtAPw9 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 19, 2025

What did you find most satisfying about that video?

The earth-shaking shove that put her on the ground

The numerous pepper-ball rounds that, I for one, would consider a second warning to stop being an idiot

That gusty, pepper blast to her chin-crowded face

Her overly dramatic "peace sign" that she likely now uses as the cover photo on her chubbyspinster.com dating profile

How does one go from a young woman, full of hope, to a vile beldame? This video might have a clue.

ANOTHER POTTY MOUTH WARNING:

Jobless liberal white women who constantly follow and harass ICE agents are at last facing consequences.



“This is your one warning. If you follow us again, we’re going to stop you, break your window, rip you out, and arrest you.”m



Do you support ICE agents?



A. Yes

B. No pic.twitter.com/4kEpxnq2sE — 𝔉🅰𝒏 Karoline Leavitt (@WHLeavitt) December 21, 2025

Name this band below. I'm going with "The Liver Spots."

White liberal women say they are DETERMINED to help illegal immigrants evade ICE..



FFS. pic.twitter.com/ho3SNPnpAh — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) October 16, 2025

Despite the sage advice given to them, these senescent calumniators are fact-resistant and thus are incapable of learning:

Portland ICE. Once again they aren’t protesting ICE. They’re at the corner harassing Tommy ⁦@Tommy4Trump420⁩ & Chad ⁦@ImFiredUp2. ⁩ Old liberal white woman assaults a man & thinks it’s no problem. She’d be sqauwking at the top of her lungs if the roles were reversed. pic.twitter.com/rF8KfEW87m — Monie (@MoniePJ) October 24, 2025

It seems like it was mere months ago that these crusty old hippy chicks were protesting Tesla. Why? Because......they can't remember.....

I was hoping to wrap this up by also showing some conservative women of a "certain age" behaving badly, but I couldn't find any. I guess they are at home with their grandkids.

Instead, check out this gray-haired patriot as he levels a bunch of communist stool samples.

WARNING ~ Do not watch this video unless you think patriots knocking out pinkos is hilarious.

You can only push a man so far by blaring a bullhorn in his ears before you get several of your teeth knocked out. pic.twitter.com/G6t5g5pFoM — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) January 13, 2026

