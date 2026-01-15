It's 10:00 a.m. — Do You Know Where Your Grandma Is? She's Getting Pepper-Blasted by the Feds

Kevin Downey Jr. | 5:14 PM on January 15, 2026
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The communists were hoping that the rightful shooting of Nicole Good, the annoying, Marxist-trained apparatchik who thought she'd drive her vehicle at an ICE agent in Minneapolis (resulting in a bullet or three to the noodle), would inspire a George Floyd-like, nationwide assault on our peaceful society, led by young pinkos eager to topple the United States.

But that didn't happen. 

FACT-O-RAMA! A BLM scavenger did show up and pretended to be angry about... something, and demanded money for....something, but thus far, many of the agitators are doddery, white "wrinkle-Americans."

Perhaps the younger lefties don't want to march around in the frigid Minnesota winter. Maybe the Soros check didn't clear. But the young anarchists from 2020's Summer of Love seem to be elsewhere, and many of the rapscallions currently accosting ICE officers look like they just left the early-bird dinner special at Pizza Luce, like Grandma Dynamite here, who appears to think she is in Canada and is asking for a Kevorkian cocktail:

I'm not sure if Minneapolis' version of Ma Barker belongs in the senior living center or the dementia ward of Bellevue Mental Hospital.

WARNING ~ Do not watch this next video unless you think ICE pushing an elderly, balding lesbian face-first in the snow is hilarious:

You can almost smell the cat urine as you watch this harridan annoy ICE agents, who are trying to keep her neighborhood safe from violent illegal immigrants:

I lost count of how many times this harpy assaulted an ICE agent with a cane, as her offspring tried to get her to stop:

LANGUAGE WARNING:  

I'd love to ask this granny if she kissed FDR with those cussy lips:

POTTY MOUTH WARNING

Did I mention that a lot of these gorgons are salad-dodgers? This beast's name must be Timex because she takes a licking and keeps on ticking!

What did you find most satisfying about that video?

  • The earth-shaking shove that put her on the ground
  • The numerous pepper-ball rounds that, I for one, would consider a second warning to stop being an idiot
  • That gusty, pepper blast to her chin-crowded face
  • Her overly dramatic "peace sign" that she likely now uses as the cover photo on her chubbyspinster.com dating profile

How does one go from a young woman, full of hope, to a vile beldame? This video might have a clue.

ANOTHER POTTY MOUTH WARNING:

Name this band below. I'm going with "The Liver Spots."

Despite the sage advice given to them, these senescent calumniators are fact-resistant and thus are incapable of learning:

It seems like it was mere months ago that these crusty old hippy chicks were protesting Tesla. Why? Because......they can't remember.....

I was hoping to wrap this up by also showing some conservative women of a "certain age" behaving badly, but I couldn't find any. I guess they are at home with their grandkids.

Instead, check out this gray-haired patriot as he levels a bunch of communist stool samples.

WARNING ~ Do not watch this video unless you think patriots knocking out pinkos is hilarious.

Do you:

  • Appreciate honest reporting from patriots who share your values?
  • Cherish your Constitutionally-backed freedoms?
  • Laugh like a hyena every time you see a video of a transamabob taking a rubber bullet to his lady-nuts?

You should become a PJ Media VIP warrior, STAT.

Big non-binary sibling is actively trying to shut down PJ Media, not because we lie, but because we refuse to do so. 

But you can fight that tyranny RIGHT NOW by signing up for a VIP subscription. You'll get 60% off by using the promo code FIGHT.

Click HERE and join us on the wild side!


Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. 

You can listen to KDJ clown-slap the commies every Monday-Friday, 9:00-11:00 am EST on the New World Order's Public Enemy #1 radio program, "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show." Click here: www.LINEWSRADIO.com

Read more by Kevin Downey Jr.

