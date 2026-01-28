How to Reverse 'Civilizational Erasure': Lessons From Hungary

Raymond Ibrahim | 4:27 PM on January 28, 2026
Raymond Ibrahim

Become a PJ Media VIP and get 60% off with the promo code FIGHT.

Because truth is worth fighting for.

Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

Read more by Raymond Ibrahim

Category:

COLUMNS

Recommended

BREAKING: FBI Executes Search Warrant at Fulton County Elections Office Matt Margolis
Western Hemisphere, Baby! Rubio Puts on a Venezuelan Master Class Sarah Anderson
Here’s Why Many Say the Ilhan Omar Assault Was Staged Matt Margolis
Bill Belichick — Arguably the Greatest Coach in NFL History — Is Snubbed by the Hall of Fame Scott Pinsker
[UPDATED] More Information About the Suspect Identified in Ilhan Omar Assault Tim O'Brien
After Defeat in Minnesota, Leftists Whip Out 'National Shutdown' for Friday Athena Thorne

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Can We Get These Guys a Pulitzer?
Mr. President, Please Just Let This Man Have a Nap
‘America 250’ Tuesday: Alexis de Tocqueville on Democratic Sovereignty
Advertisement