Firing Noem Would Be a PR Catastrophe, and What We Can Learn From the Dems' Long Game

According to one PR theory, whenever you have bad news, you should dump it ASAP. Whatever is, unload it and get rid of it. Don’t dillydally; dump it immediately, like a python shedding its old, filthy skin.

Because the quicker you put it in the rearview mirror, the quicker it becomes “old news” — and you can pivot to something else.

But that’s a minority theory. Most PR pros agree that timing matters more than immediacy, which necessitates strategic, long-term planning.

Just like the Dems are doing by waiting ‘til 2029 to charge ICE agents with the murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

It’s 100% coming, folks. Just do the math: There’s no statute of limitations for murder, and you can’t federally pardon someone from state charges.

And besides, this is what the Democrats’ base wants.

This means, if the Dems win the White House in 2028, they’ll wait until Jan. 20 to file state murder charges against ICE agents — and they’ll do so with the direct approval of the (new) White House.

But they won’t dare do it while Trump is still president. He’s too powerful. The federal government could tie up the litigation all kinds of ways, and the worst PR of all is losing a high-profile court case.

Don’t believe me? Go ask Amber Heard, Sean Combs, and Harvey Weinstein.

No point risking an embarrassing legal setback, which vindicates the GOP’s side. Why subject yourself to an avalanche of news stories about your defeat, ICE’s big victory — and Donald Trump crowing to the crowd? The timing isn’t right.

Not when there’s no statute of limitations!

Look, if a Minn. jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of murder because he knelt on George Floyd’s neck for too long, what do you think they’d say about ICE agents who opened fire on two unarmed protesters?

Especially after elevating Renee Good and Alex Pretti into sainted martyrs: That’s gonna be Minnesota's PR play between now and Election Day 2028. By the time the mainstream media is done, Good and Pretti will be modern-day Mother Theresas!

And it’s a smart strategy: Timing matters more than immediacy.

Even when your base is pushing for urgency!

Which brings us to the second issue of the day: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s shaky tenure in Trump’s cabinet. Almost all the Democrats — including more reasonable voices, like Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) — are now demanding her resignation.

And so are a growing number of Republicans.

Axios: Republicans Turn on Noem, Demand Resignation

(Just FYI, Axios isn’t saying that Republicans “turn on” Noem, which, ahem, would be a VERY different story. Alas, Axios simply meant “turn against.”)

Anger at Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem coursed throughout the Senate on Tuesday, especially among senators who voted to confirm her. Why it matters: Democrats disagreed on whether her departure would change the Trump administration's immigration policy. But Republicans, for the first time, broke ranks with President Trump on Noem. "She should be out of a job," said Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), who voted to confirm Noem.

"I would not support her again, and I think it probably is time for her to step down," said Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who also voted to confirm Noem.

Other Republicans have signaled a willingness to join the “fire Noem” brigade, opting to use a “transparent, independent investigation” as the pretext:

We must have a transparent, independent investigation into the Minnesota shooting, and those responsible—no matter their title—must be held accountable. Officials who rush… — Senator John Curtis (@SenJohnCurtis) January 26, 2026

Random Fact about Sen. John Curtis (R-Utah): He used to be my parents’ next-door neighbor, in Richmond, Va. Then one day he moved to Utah and was elected senator. According to my parents, they knew Curtis was a bigwig with the LDS Church, because church members would come by and clear the snow from his driveway.

For his part, President Trump has insisted that Secretary Noem will stay on:

Thank goodness: Firing Noem yesterday would’ve been an unmitigated PR catastrophe!

It would’ve done five things:

Pour gas on a raging fire; Validate the Dems’ anti-ICE allegations; Draw attention to ICE’s mistakes; Blame ICE’s management — and not the lawbreaking protesters and/or politicians/donors who’ve been financing, encouraging, and enabling them; Create a “blood in the water” PR atmosphere, where the Dems will up the ante and demand more heads on a pike.

But y’know what it absolutely wouldn’t have done? It wouldn’t have satisfied any of ICE’s critics.

Instead, it would’ve encouraged them.

Maybe, on her merits, Noem deserved to be fired in the immediate aftermath of Pretti’s death. I’m not qualified to say; I’m not a Homeland Security expert.

My field is PR.

And the PR fallout of firing Noem wouldn’t have killed the story; it would’ve served as an accelerant.

This isn’t a case where the “fall guy” goes down with the ship — and everyone else returns to business-as-normal. Firing Noem won’t put this story behind us; it'd add to the scandal, shine a brighter spotlight the controversy, and create the impression that the Trump administration is guilty of murder(s) — and (cravenly) made Noem its scapegoat.

How typical of the evil patriarchy!

The entire point of a fall guy is to take the fall. But Noem can’t do that, because nobody believes she’s the mastermind behind ICE’s policies.

Firing Noem wouldn’t satisfy anyone.

If she needs to be fired, wait a few months. Give the ICE controversy time to die down, and then boot Noem by “promoting her” to a position on Trump’s Board of Peace, or whatever.

Because, in PR, timing matters more than immediacy.

Just ask the Democrats: It’s smarter to be patient. Far better to play the long game.

After all, 2029 will get here soon enough.

