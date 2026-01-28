Generation Pro-Life? Gallup Poll Shows Youth Turning Away From Abortion

The left-wing media wants you to believe that the vast majority of Americans, especially young people, support killing pre-born children in the womb, but a new Gallup poll paints a very different picture. Defying the propaganda liberal media puppets push nonstop, pro-life views among those between the ages of 18 and 29 are on the rise.

Advertisement

As it turns out, several other polls support this increase in pro-life views within this demographic as well. Even more good news, support for unrestricted access to abortion has dropped in recent years. Data from these surveys, including the Gallup poll, reveals that young adults identifying as pro-life rose to 37% in 2025—an increase of 8 to 11 percentage points compared to figures from 2022 and 2023.

I personally think this shift connects to the flood of young people in this same age group entering both the Catholic Church and the Eastern Orthodox Church, as their souls hunger for tradition, ancient worship, and solid, unchanging morality. Once upon a time, liberals convinced an entire generation that absolute truth does not exist. Most people with common sense recognize this as a self-defeating statement.

If truth does not exist, then that very statement cannot be true. This claim amounts to utter gobbledygook that masquerades as intelligence but actually represents the opposite. Relativism simply serves as a tool to justify horrific and vile behavior.

This same demographic has started to shift not only its personally held beliefs about the twisted murder of the pre-born, but also its views on abortion policy. A report from the Daily Signal states that “the percentage of young adults who say abortion should be legal in all circumstances [has declined] sharply, falling by roughly 10 to 14 percentage points, according to Gallup data.”

Advertisement

LifeSiteNews reported on the latest findings and noted that while much good news exists, some bad news remains. When Americans finally get off their duffs and head to the polls, they often vote in favor of abortion measures, handing abortion activists sizable victories. In other words, just because many people find abortion repulsive does not mean they will show up and vote against it.

“A separate Pew Research Center survey from 2024 found that adults under 30 are more likely than older Americans to say abortion should be legal ‘in all or most cases,’ but that support has fallen from earlier years,” The Daily Signal pointed out. “Analysts and movement leaders attribute the shift among young people to a variety of factors, including pro-life campaigning on college campuses, increased engagement with religious communities, and sustained debate over abortion policy since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision.”

Still, this news gives us hope for the future. While liberal media tries to shame pro-life activists as out-of-touch or outdated for viewing life as sacred from the moment of conception until natural death, younger generations are thinking for themselves on the issue. These kids, despite coming of age during the most morally bankrupt generation in history, are examining the data and drawing their own conclusions. If this trend continues, we could soon see the beginning of the end of the abortion pill. Pray for these young people to be sustained by the grace of God.

Advertisement

Continue to help PJ Media fight for the right to life for pre-born children. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.