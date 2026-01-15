The Morning Briefing: It's Refreshing When the GOP Acts Like It's Winning

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. (In preparation for a whirlwind book tour, the Sine Qua Non Sequitur is distributing homemade taco seasoning to itinerant unicyclists.)
I came of age politically just as Ronald Reagan was elected president. That kind of thing can give a young conservative a false sense of optimism about the future. Reagan was so much larger than life that he made the whole Republican Party seem stronger for a while. "Seem" is the operative word there. As I was to be reminded repeatedly after Reagan left office, Republicans in Washington all too often behaved like a gathering of jellyfish.
It was almost understandable when the Democrats were in the majority in both the Senate and House. In the ensuing post-Reagan decades, however, the GOP would often seem even more timid when in the majority. Republicans can be marvelous agitators and full of big ideas when they aren't in charge. Give them a few committee chairs, and they're sedated lambs.
To be sure, every generation has one or two high-ranking Republicans who aren't rollover squishes, but they are almost always balanced out by Lisa Murkowski types who love to shiv their own.
President Trump is doing his level best to overhaul the culture in the Grand Old Party and give it a permanent spine. That's not an overnight fix, and every important bit of legislation still runs the risk of being torpedoed by a handful of Republicans who believe that repeatedly falling in with the Dems is "principled." While I have no interest in the GOP becoming a hive mind like the Democrats, it would be nice if our renegades could at least be occasionally useful, especially given the current state of mental unwellness among the Democrats.
Senate Republicans finally got something right on Wednesday, but it was a close call. This is from Sarah
This is starting to feel like a broken record, but last week, I reported that the United States Senate voted on a bipartisan War Powers resolution aimed at limiting the Donald Trump administration's ability to conduct further strikes in or against Venezuela without congressional approval. It was the third effort on such a measure, and the first time it actually advanced for further debate and consideration.
All of the Democrats voted for it, as did five Republicans: Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), and Todd Young (R-Ind.).
It's amazing what a little pressure will do. On Wednesday evening, the Senate took another vote on the War Powers resolution, and this time, there was a 50-50 tie. All Democrats voted for it again. Collins, Murkowski, and, of course, Paul didn't budge, but Young and Hawley switched sides and voted with the GOP.
Yeah, it is often like pulling teeth out of a Bengal tiger's mouth with this bunch. Still, they figured this one out. That does happen more often now that Trump is large and in charge for his second go-round in the Oval Office. I would prefer that the Democrats not get within sniffing distance of any kind of victory these days, but we'd need a bigger majority for that.
That's another thing — the window of opportunity to accomplish anything of substance in Congress might slam shut after November. That makes the reflexive anti-Trump votes by Murkowski, Collins, and Paul all the more tedious. This is the wrong time to be voting with the people who are on the wrong side of history.
Regardless of the outcome of the midterms, President Trump will no doubt continue his efforts to turn the Republican Party into a well-oiled machine that knows how to govern when given the chance. As I have written many times, Trump is also teaching the party how to win in the face of unhinged and relentless opposition. My fervent hope is that he not only has continued success, but that it sticks long after he is out of public life.
Like Reagan, Trump is also larger than life. Trump has a more functional party around him, though. He also has some worthy successors on the bench. I think we can all degree that George H.W. Bush did not do many favors for President Reagan's legacy. Worse yet, it was the Bush Republicans who made the party addicted to being accommodating and weak for decades. If the Trump Republicans can gain a foothold in the party beyond his time in office, we may just be able to keep the Dems' socialist wolves at bay.
Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]
Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!
Everything Isn't Awful
Had fun watching deer frolic in the snow in Michigan.
a winter dream🦌☃️✨ pic.twitter.com/37iNOtVUf9— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 13, 2026
PJ Media
VodkaPundit. Conditioning You for Socialism (Starting With Your Toilet)
Vance Breaks Tie, Kills Bill to Limit Trump's Military Action
Another ICE-Involved Shooting in Minneapolis
VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Big Brother Britain: ALL YOUR TEXTS ARE BELONG TO US!
Country Star Maren Morris Says She ‘Lost a Lot of Fans’ After Embracing Woke Politics
Vance’s Secret Service Agent Caught Leaking Sensitive Details
ICE Agent Crushes Protester’s Moral Superiority With One Epic Comeback
VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Life Is Unfair: RFK Jr. Vs. Indestructible Trump's 'Poison' Diet
Democrats Might Kick John Fetterman Out of the Party for This
Bill Maher Says Free Speech Cost Him the Golden Globe
WATCH: Adorable Little Boy Steals the Show During Trump's 'Whole Milk' Signing
Oregon's SHOCKING Number of Phony Voters
+1. Trump to Cut Off Federal Funding for Sanctuary Cities
That Time Mike Tomlin Reminded Us Why the United States Is a Blessing
Infinity Concepts Acquires InChrist Communications. Why This Acquisition — and Why Now?
Caution Over Bravado: NASA’s Smart Return From Orbit
Welcome to the Year of the Horse
Shapiro. Tricia McLaughlin Defends ICE's Visible Presence
Why Lunar Nuclear Power Matters More Than It Sounds
Man-Hating Anti-ICE ‘Observer’ Says Quiet Part Out Loud About Why She Does It
Salem As Template: Why Moral Panic Never Dies
European Crybabies Are Having a Cow Over Trump’s Interest in Greenland
Iranian Culture Is Not American Culture
Townhall Mothership
Father-in-Law of Renee Good Refuses to Blame ICE, Urges Americans to Turn to God
#WINNING. U.S. Sees Net Negative Migration for the First Time in Decades
Justice Department Challenges Minnesota’s Affirmative Action Hiring Requirements
Founder of LGBTQ+ Nonprofit Casa Ruby Sentenced in Federal Fraud Case
Well, he's dumb, so...Anti-Gun Professor Really Stepped On It in Recent Op-Ed
Um...Australian PM Claims Gun Owners Won't Be Punished by New Gun Confiscation Efforts
Virginia Democrats Unveil Another Round of Gun Control Bills
Whaddya know. Capture of Maduro Wildly Popular in Latin America
Consensus: The Supreme Court is Going to Side with State Bans of Trans Athletes
NY Times: Prosecuting the ICE Agent Who Shot Renee Good Would Be Difficult
FAFO Strikes Again! Elissa Slotkin Says She's Under Investigation for Her Part in 'Seditious Six' Video
Election Integrity Win: SCOTUS Rules Congressman Has Standing to Challenge IL Mail-In Vote Counting Law
New: Judicial Panel Upholds California's Prop 50 Redistricting Map, Almost Assuring Trip to SCOTUS
TRIGGERED: Here's the Kind of Shrieking That ICE Agents Have to Put Up With All Day
Bluesky Takes a Shot at X While Recognizing It as the 'Global Town Square'
Perfect Zeros From The Judges: The Lincoln Project's Epic Anne Frank Faceplant
VIP
Is This the Device Causing Havana Syndrome?
Another Try at a Liberal AM Radio Talk Show? Probably Not.
‘Abolish ICE’ Is the New ‘Defund the Police,’ and That’s a Gift for the GOP
Adventures in the Patriarchy™: Anti-ICE Karens Gone Wild! Part V
The Futuristic Shopping Mall That Became a 'Torture Chamber'
WATCH: Fulton Sheen Foretold a Mental Health Crisis After Roe
Dems Incite Political Violence Because They Have No Policies or Plans to Improve Lives
Why Jesus Healed Bodies to Save Souls
Around the Interwebz
Flea is going solo, and he’s bringing his jazz roots with him
A British redcoat’s lost memoir resurfaces
8 of the Biggest Historical Anniversaries of 2026 (And Why They Matter)
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Arabian Poet (Persian) #artbots #moreau pic.twitter.com/svWCWYVBxq— Gustave Moreau (@gustave_moreau) January 15, 2026
Kabana Comedy/Tunes
POTUS Press Today
Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member