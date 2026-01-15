The Morning Briefing: It's Refreshing When the GOP Acts Like It's Winning

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. (In preparation for a whirlwind book tour, the Sine Qua Non Sequitur is distributing homemade taco seasoning to itinerant unicyclists.)

Advertisement

I came of age politically just as Ronald Reagan was elected president. That kind of thing can give a young conservative a false sense of optimism about the future. Reagan was so much larger than life that he made the whole Republican Party seem stronger for a while. "Seem" is the operative word there. As I was to be reminded repeatedly after Reagan left office, Republicans in Washington all too often behaved like a gathering of jellyfish.

It was almost understandable when the Democrats were in the majority in both the Senate and House. In the ensuing post-Reagan decades, however, the GOP would often seem even more timid when in the majority. Republicans can be marvelous agitators and full of big ideas when they aren't in charge. Give them a few committee chairs, and they're sedated lambs.

To be sure, every generation has one or two high-ranking Republicans who aren't rollover squishes, but they are almost always balanced out by Lisa Murkowski types who love to shiv their own.

President Trump is doing his level best to overhaul the culture in the Grand Old Party and give it a permanent spine. That's not an overnight fix, and every important bit of legislation still runs the risk of being torpedoed by a handful of Republicans who believe that repeatedly falling in with the Dems is "principled." While I have no interest in the GOP becoming a hive mind like the Democrats, it would be nice if our renegades could at least be occasionally useful, especially given the current state of mental unwellness among the Democrats.

Advertisement

Senate Republicans finally got something right on Wednesday, but it was a close call. This is from Sarah

This is starting to feel like a broken record, but last week, I reported that the United States Senate voted on a bipartisan War Powers resolution aimed at limiting the Donald Trump administration's ability to conduct further strikes in or against Venezuela without congressional approval. It was the third effort on such a measure, and the first time it actually advanced for further debate and consideration. All of the Democrats voted for it, as did five Republicans: Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), and Todd Young (R-Ind.). It's amazing what a little pressure will do. On Wednesday evening, the Senate took another vote on the War Powers resolution, and this time, there was a 50-50 tie. All Democrats voted for it again. Collins, Murkowski, and, of course, Paul didn't budge, but Young and Hawley switched sides and voted with the GOP.

Yeah, it is often like pulling teeth out of a Bengal tiger's mouth with this bunch. Still, they figured this one out. That does happen more often now that Trump is large and in charge for his second go-round in the Oval Office. I would prefer that the Democrats not get within sniffing distance of any kind of victory these days, but we'd need a bigger majority for that.

That's another thing — the window of opportunity to accomplish anything of substance in Congress might slam shut after November. That makes the reflexive anti-Trump votes by Murkowski, Collins, and Paul all the more tedious. This is the wrong time to be voting with the people who are on the wrong side of history.

Advertisement

Regardless of the outcome of the midterms, President Trump will no doubt continue his efforts to turn the Republican Party into a well-oiled machine that knows how to govern when given the chance. As I have written many times, Trump is also teaching the party how to win in the face of unhinged and relentless opposition. My fervent hope is that he not only has continued success, but that it sticks long after he is out of public life.

Like Reagan, Trump is also larger than life. Trump has a more functional party around him, though. He also has some worthy successors on the bench. I think we can all degree that George H.W. Bush did not do many favors for President Reagan's legacy. Worse yet, it was the Bush Republicans who made the party addicted to being accommodating and weak for decades. If the Trump Republicans can gain a foothold in the party beyond his time in office, we may just be able to keep the Dems' socialist wolves at bay.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

Had fun watching deer frolic in the snow in Michigan.

a winter dream🦌☃️✨ pic.twitter.com/37iNOtVUf9 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 13, 2026

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Conditioning You for Socialism (Starting With Your Toilet)

Advertisement

Vance Breaks Tie, Kills Bill to Limit Trump's Military Action

Another ICE-Involved Shooting in Minneapolis

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Big Brother Britain: ALL YOUR TEXTS ARE BELONG TO US!

Country Star Maren Morris Says She ‘Lost a Lot of Fans’ After Embracing Woke Politics

Vance’s Secret Service Agent Caught Leaking Sensitive Details

ICE Agent Crushes Protester’s Moral Superiority With One Epic Comeback

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Life Is Unfair: RFK Jr. Vs. Indestructible Trump's 'Poison' Diet

Democrats Might Kick John Fetterman Out of the Party for This

Bill Maher Says Free Speech Cost Him the Golden Globe

WATCH: Adorable Little Boy Steals the Show During Trump's 'Whole Milk' Signing

Oregon's SHOCKING Number of Phony Voters

+1. Trump to Cut Off Federal Funding for Sanctuary Cities

That Time Mike Tomlin Reminded Us Why the United States Is a Blessing

Infinity Concepts Acquires InChrist Communications. Why This Acquisition — and Why Now?

Caution Over Bravado: NASA’s Smart Return From Orbit

Welcome to the Year of the Horse

Shapiro. Tricia McLaughlin Defends ICE's Visible Presence

Why Lunar Nuclear Power Matters More Than It Sounds

Man-Hating Anti-ICE ‘Observer’ Says Quiet Part Out Loud About Why She Does It

Salem As Template: Why Moral Panic Never Dies

European Crybabies Are Having a Cow Over Trump’s Interest in Greenland

Iranian Culture Is Not American Culture

Townhall Mothership

Father-in-Law of Renee Good Refuses to Blame ICE, Urges Americans to Turn to God

Advertisement

#WINNING. U.S. Sees Net Negative Migration for the First Time in Decades

Justice Department Challenges Minnesota’s Affirmative Action Hiring Requirements

Founder of LGBTQ+ Nonprofit Casa Ruby Sentenced in Federal Fraud Case

Well, he's dumb, so...Anti-Gun Professor Really Stepped On It in Recent Op-Ed

Um...Australian PM Claims Gun Owners Won't Be Punished by New Gun Confiscation Efforts

Virginia Democrats Unveil Another Round of Gun Control Bills

Whaddya know. Capture of Maduro Wildly Popular in Latin America

Consensus: The Supreme Court is Going to Side with State Bans of Trans Athletes

NY Times: Prosecuting the ICE Agent Who Shot Renee Good Would Be Difficult

FAFO Strikes Again! Elissa Slotkin Says She's Under Investigation for Her Part in 'Seditious Six' Video

Election Integrity Win: SCOTUS Rules Congressman Has Standing to Challenge IL Mail-In Vote Counting Law

New: Judicial Panel Upholds California's Prop 50 Redistricting Map, Almost Assuring Trip to SCOTUS

TRIGGERED: Here's the Kind of Shrieking That ICE Agents Have to Put Up With All Day

Bluesky Takes a Shot at X While Recognizing It as the 'Global Town Square'

Perfect Zeros From The Judges: The Lincoln Project's Epic Anne Frank Faceplant

VIP

Is This the Device Causing Havana Syndrome?

Another Try at a Liberal AM Radio Talk Show? Probably Not.

‘Abolish ICE’ Is the New ‘Defund the Police,’ and That’s a Gift for the GOP

Adventures in the Patriarchy™: Anti-ICE Karens Gone Wild! Part V

The Futuristic Shopping Mall That Became a 'Torture Chamber'

Advertisement

Why Boomers Keep Showing Up

WATCH: Fulton Sheen Foretold a Mental Health Crisis After Roe

Dems Incite Political Violence Because They Have No Policies or Plans to Improve Lives

Why Jesus Healed Bodies to Save Souls

Around the Interwebz

Flea is going solo, and he’s bringing his jazz roots with him

A British redcoat’s lost memoir resurfaces

8 of the Biggest Historical Anniversaries of 2026 (And Why They Matter)

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

01/14/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

THURSDAY, JANUARY 15, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: CQ Roll Call

Secondary Print: New York Times

Radio: BBC

New Media: Center Square



EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing

Oval Office

Closed Press



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a lunch meeting with María Corina Machado

Private Dining Room

Closed Press



4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Visit of the 2025 Stanley Cup Champions The Florida Panthers

East Room

Pre-Credentialed Media

Register



Briefing Schedule

1:00 PM Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

On Camera TV Corr & Crew: FOXSecondary TV Corr: RAVPhotos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, GettyPrint: CQ Roll CallSecondary Print: New York TimesRadio: BBCNew Media: Center SquareOval OfficeClosed PressPrivate Dining RoomClosed PressEast RoomPre-Credentialed MediaRegister Here by 9AM TomorrowJames S. Brady Press Briefing RoomOn Camera

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.