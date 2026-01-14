Bill Maher Says Free Speech Cost Him the Golden Globe

Controversial HBO host Bill Maher, a liberal, said that “woke” Hollywood may continue to nominate him for awards but will not actually give him one because of his rebellious nature and refusal to go along with the hive-mind mentality of modern progressivism. Maher predicted that while the Golden Globes nominated him for an award, he likely would not receive it. He was right on the money.

During a recent episode of the 69-year-old comedian’s Club Random podcast, which aired before the Golden Globes on Sunday, Maher told guest Joel Edgerton, “I’ve been nominated for 33 Emmys, and they would never give it to me. That’s not a gag number. That’s a real number. It’s crazy.” He then rattled off a list of the many categories in which award groups have nominated him over the years.

“Obviously, it’s something I said. Well, it’s everything I said,” he wisecracked. “Because I speak freely. And this woke town f***ing hates that. And that’s okay. I’ve made my peace with that.” Maher remains one of the few liberals who possesses a modicum of common sense and actually applies it to individual issues, refusing to march in lockstep with the left. That stance, of course, makes him anathema to modern-day progressives.

Maher also said that if, by “some miracle,” he did receive an award, he “really should be shocked.” The Golden Globes nominated him for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television. Ricky Gervais, another leftist who refuses to roll with the politically correct crowd, took home the statue. Gervais is well known for his iconic monologue while hosting the Golden Globes in 2020. He won the award for his Netflix special, Morality.

Gervais’ win, however, fell into the shadows when presenter Wanda Sykes used the comedian’s absence to mock him and his long history of comments and jokes about the transgender community.

“There’s some people p***ed off that a queer black woman is up here doing the job of two mediocre white guys,” Sykes said while presenting the award. “But first I want to give them some love.”

She also took the opportunity to jab Maher, saying, “You give us so much. But I would love a little less. Just try less.” The camera then cut to Maher in the audience, where he appeared confused and upset by the remark.

“Ricky Gervais, I love you for not being here,” Sykes continued while listing nominees. “No, I love you. But if you win, I get to accept the award on your behalf, and you are going to thank God and the trans community. Oooh, Ricky!”

As this episode shows, comedy has fallen prey to the woke mind virus, which demands absolute conformity and reserves its jokes almost exclusively for straight white men. If you dare use this powerful medium to point out the absurdities of modern culture — such as the idea that a man can pump himself full of hormones and magically declare himself a woman — you get ostracized.

Comedy is supposed to help us confront the issues of the day by holding up a mirror to reality, sweetening the medicine of truth with laughter. The left, on the other hand, wants comedy to serve as a vehicle for propaganda, just like every other form of entertainment it has hijacked.

