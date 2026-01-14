Country Star Maren Morris Says She ‘Lost a Lot of Fans’ After Embracing Woke Politics

Country music star Maren Morris is learning the hard way that embracing woke politics in an industry that appeals mostly to conservative Americans is a good way to proverbially put your career out to pasture. Morris claims that publicly coming out with her political views in the country music industry has negatively affected both her mental health and her bank account, adding that she “lost a lot of fans” over it.

You know what they say: go woke, go broke. It is not just a clever saying. Americans have grown sick and tired of the progressive agenda being forced on them through their entertainment media, including music. How many movies flopped at the box office last year because they were light on story and heavy on agenda? Voters rejected wokeness at the ballot box in November 2024 when they elected Donald Trump president for the second time. It is time for Morris and others in the entertainment industry who spend their time preaching leftist politics to get a clue.

Last week, Morris posted a long rant on her TikTok account about how almost her entire music career has existed while President Trump has held office, whining that “no one is very friendly” after she shared her deplorable political views. She claimed the backlash stems from the country music scene being “very politicized.”

During the video, Morris pointed out that she released her debut album just a few months before Trump defeated twice-failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“So my entire, like, success of my first record was under this first year of Trump’s reign,” she said, adding that “everything felt very political” at the time. “Even though, like, no one cared that much before, this was a very big year for, like, us all to be blindsided with his win,” Morris continued.

Morris, 35, then said, “The last ten years of my career have been under this, like, you know, Trump presidency, Biden then Trump again,” adding that “the country music space” has “become very politicized.”

“It’s really heartbreaking, because I love my Texas roots, I love country music, I love Nashville—but it’s been very hot, like, no one is very friendly. Some people are cool, but, like, it’s been very, like, dicey at these award shows and s**t, and I don’t really go to them anymore,” she stated in the video.

“But you cannot be a full songwriter and, you know, reflect reality and life through song without being political,” Morris explained. “I try to be kind, I try to be, like, benevolent, but there are people and energies in the sphere of my work the last few years that have really put me off.”

“So I’ve stepped away in certain facets, but I still love country music, obviously. Like, there’s no choice. Like, I grew up in it, so it’s there. It’s in your bones. It’s in your DNA,” the “Girl” singer continued. In the fall of 2023, Morris stated that she planned to leave the country music industry, referring to the genre as “misogynistic and racist and homophobic and transphobic” because of President Trump. I guess she wanted to make sure she squeezed every woke buzzword she could into one sentence. I personally do not know a single soul who fears homosexuals or transgender people. Where is all this “phobia” they keep telling us about?

“After the Trump years, people’s biases were on full display,” Morris said during an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “It just revealed who people really were and that they were proud to be misogynistic and racist and homophobic and transphobic. All these things were being celebrated, and it was weirdly dovetailing with this hypermasculine branch of country music.”

“I’ve lost a lot of fans over the years because of my viewpoints,” Morris said in the TikTok post, graciously granting people permission to refrain from consuming content created by entertainers who oppose their values and principles.

“I think that’s fair,” the country music singer continued. “If you don’t agree with me, and you can’t enjoy my music because of my viewpoints, you are absolutely allowed to do that.”

“But I am only here for, like, an iteration of revolve around the sun,” she said. “So I do feel like I’ve sacrificed a lot of my mental health, my financial standing, my family, just because I’m so deeply concerned and uncomfortable with the weird status quo of country music.”

Morris also said she fully plans to continue making music.

