Infinity Concepts Acquires InChrist Communications. Why This Acquisition — and Why Now?

Mark Dreistadt | 8:26 PM on January 14, 2026
Infinity Concepts

Growth, when done well, is never accidental. It is the result of discernment, discipline, and a clear understanding of both mission and momentScripture reminds us, “The plans of the diligent lead surely to abundance” (Proverbs 21:5). 

The acquisition of InChrist Communications by Infinity Concepts reflects exactly that kind of intentional growth—rooted in shared values, aligned capabilities, and a conviction that this is the right step at the right time. 

For more than two decades, Infinity Concepts has served ministries, nonprofits, and purpose-driven organizations by helping them clarify their message, strengthen trust, and move audiences to meaningful action. At the same time, InChrist Communications has built a respected legacy in public relations, crisis communications, and reputation management—grounded in thoughtful counsel and long-standing relationships across the faith-based landscape. Bringing these two organizations together is not about expansion for expansion’s sake; it is about stewardship.

Why This Acquisition?

Today’s communications environment demands more than isolated tactics. Organizations face increasing complexity—rapid news cycles, heightened scrutiny, digital fragmentation, and rising expectations for transparency and accountability. In such an environment, leaders are reminded that “the prudent see danger and take refuge” (Proverbs 22:3).

Public relations can no longer stand apart from brand strategy, fundraising, creative, and digital engagement. It must be fully integrated, disciplined, and purpose-driven.

This acquisition strengthens Infinity Concepts’ public relations platform while preserving what has made InChrist Communications effective: senior-level expertise, strategic rigor, and trusted relationships. Together, the combined team is better equipped to deliver communications strategies that are cohesive, anticipatory, and results-oriented—strategies that protect reputation, advance mission, and support long-term growth. 

Why Now?

Our clients are navigating their organizations through a defining season. Ministries and nonprofits are facing cultural shifts, donor fatigue, changing technology, and increased public scrutiny—all at once. 

At the same time, opportunities for influence and impact have never been greater. Organizations that communicate with clarity, conviction, and credibility can rise above the noise and lead with confidence.

This acquisition reflects a deliberate, forward-looking decision to strengthen how we serve our clients in a complex environment. We believe strong communications is not reactive or headline-driven, but strategic, disciplined, and purpose-centered—designed to shape understanding, strengthen credibility, and build trust over time.” 

A Shared Philosophy, A Unified Future

At its core, this acquisition is about alignment. Both organizations share a commitment to faith, integrity, and excellence. Both believe that communications must begin with clear objectives and end with measurable outcomes. And both understand that influence is earned through consistency, credibility, and disciplined execution — values echoed in the call to “do everything in a worthy manner, bearing fruit in every good work” (Colossians 1:10).

By uniting complementary strengths under one integrated platform, Infinity Concepts is deepening its ability to serve organizations with clarity and confidence in a complex world. This is not a departure from who we are—it is a continuation of our mission, refined and strengthened for the season ahead.

In short, for Infinity Concepts, this acquisition reflects thoughtful growth, faithful stewardship, and a clear-eyed view of the moment we are in. It is about serving our clients better — today and into the future — and ensuring their stories are told with purpose, precision, and impact.

Mark Dreistadt

Mark Dreistadt is a nationally known and respected strategist, brand expert, and dynamic communicator whose career spans more than 40 years in music, ministry, media, and marketing. 

As the founder and CEO of Infinity Concepts, Mark has helped guide some of the world’s most significant Christian ministries and nonprofits, offering expert counsel in branding, fundraising, media, and public relations. His firm has also served many of Israel’s leading advocacy and humanitarian organizations, reinforcing his deep commitment to Israel and the Jewish people.

Ordained by the Foursquare Church, Mark has served as a pastor, worship leader, broadcaster, and executive in Christian television. He chaired the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Television Committee, served on the NRB Board of Directors. He is known for his transformational insights and strategic leadership. His clarity, creativity, and strategic acumen have made him a sought-after advisor to pastors, executives, and ministry leaders across the globe.

Mark’s musical accomplishments are equally noteworthy. He has written and recorded dozens of original songs and has produced several Christian music albums. He co-authored the acclaimed musical drama MALCHUS, a powerful Easter production. Mark also co-wrote the heart-stirring anthem You'll Never Be the Same, composed in honor of Israel’s 60th anniversary. His passion for worship, storytelling, and the prophetic significance of Israel continues to shape his life, message, and ministry.

Married to Suzanne, Mark is a devoted husband, father of three, and grandfather of nine, whose life reflects excellence, creativity, and unwavering faith.

