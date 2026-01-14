European Crybabies Are Having a Cow Over Trump’s Interest in Greenland

If you’re an active user on the X platform, one of the ways you can tell if the U.S. is over the target, figuratively, is when you post something and an army of paid trolls and others come out of the woodwork attacking you. This is called a “social media storm.” It is never organic and always intentional. As often as not, these sorts of swarm attacks happen as a result of some benign posts.

That brings me to this little ditty from Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who doesn’t want to dissolve his country’s arranged, subservient marriage to Denmark.

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen:



“If we have to choose between the USA and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark. We choose NATO, the Kingdom of Denmark and the EU.” pic.twitter.com/Qo58TuMsPM — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 13, 2026

My response to the anti-Trump X account was, “Without the U.S. you definitely don't have NATO, and you likely don't have the EU when you lose NATO.”

Since on X, there is little room for nuance, I get that I might have skipped past a good deal of detail and "constructive dialogue," but my point was what it was. NATO is a paper tiger without the U.S., and Denmark needs NATO, as does the rest of the EU.

I’ve posted things like this a thousand times and not gotten any engagement. This time, however, a lot of anonymous accounts with zero or just a few followers pushed back on me pretty quickly. This is usually the first sign your post caught the attention of a social media bot farm or troll factory. Someone was paying at least a few people to monitor the Greenland story and jump on anyone who would support the Trump administration’s interest in the country.

Once the bots and the paid trolls get things going, that usually encourages people with a sincere interest in the topic to jump into the fray, which happened when an account replied to my post in French, saying, “You still haven't grasped what Trump did to the image of the United States worldwide.” To which I said, “You still haven’t grasped we don’t care.”

At that point, we were off to the races, and a bunch of tone-deaf European crybabies engaged. They were from countries like the UK, France, Finland, and Romania. In fairness, looking at it from their point of view, someone like me, whom they call “MAGA,” I'm the tone-deaf one because I told them we don’t care about their opinions. Fair point.

However, what they don’t get is that under President Donald Trump’s leadership, the U.S. is done with worrying about how other countries feel about us when it comes to national security. You and I can take this position on social media unapologetically and know that our leadership is on the same page with us. This really drives the Europeans crazy.

Regardless of the minutia of some inconsequential social media posts, what this most recent dustup on X tells me is what the European strategists behind the paid social media trolling operation want the larger narrative to be. Namely, that Europe can stand on its own without the U.S. The U.S. needs the EU and NATO. Trump’s "isolationism" is hurting America and could lead to its downfall.

Of course, not only is none of it true, but it’s weak messaging.

While the EU and its members are trying to project strength through video like this that features evergreen marketing and recruitment video, likely filmed years ago.

🇬🇧🇩🇪🇫🇷 UK, FRANCE, GERMANY EYE TROOPS TO GREENLAND. TRUMP BLOCKER?



British officials huddled with Germany and France brass to sketch NATO boots, ships, planes on Greenland from Ämari-style bases, all to lock down Arctic vs Russia/China creeps.



Early days, but Starmer's all-in… pic.twitter.com/zxQZ9UYzfS — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 11, 2026

The reality is much closer to this, where the troops filmed themselves not that long ago.

🇺🇸🇪🇺 After a strong worded letter to deter Trump, Europe unleashes its most powerful weapon!



Dancing soldiers!



Your move Trump!



pic.twitter.com/lDxSIu9qCj — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) January 7, 2026

On the matter of Greenland, everyone knows it’s there for the taking if Trump wants it, and he seems to want it. Also, everyone knows that Trump acts fast when he wants something. His reasons for wanting Greenland are legitimate. It falls in our hemisphere, and if we allow China and Russia to take control of it, they would have a nice perch from which to launch attacks against us. Trump has said the waters around Greenland already have a good number of ships from the other superpowers.

To be sure, we all know the U.S. and the EU will not even threaten hostilities against each other, so all of this is nothing more than political posturing on the part of the eunuchs who run the UK, France, Australia, Denmark, and Germany. They’re trying to save face. The mere fact that Trump is publicly and seriously entertaining the notion of bringing Greenland into the American fold makes them look as weak as they truly are.

The only question is, how bad does Trump want Greenland, and what kind of deal can he make with Denmark? All the rest is noise, propaganda, and at our level, the occasional paid social media storm, orchestrated by the globalists in the shadows.

